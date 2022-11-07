Read full article on original website
Mercedes G-Class Gains Rolls-Royce-Style Suicide-Door Option By Mansory
Suicide doors are one of the stand-out features of Rolls-Royce models, as a graceful way of entering and exiting the vehicle. Thanks to Mansory, owners of the Mercedes G-Class are now able to enjoy this feature, whether they drive an AMG-branded G63 performance flagship or any other regular or armored G-Wagen.
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Alpine Confirms Another Two EVs Set To Arrive After 2026
Alpine announced a further expansion to its future EV-only range after 2026, with the addition of two new models set to be positioned in the midsize and large segments, joining the already-confirmed trio of upcoming EVs. The French company didn’t reveal the bodystyle type of the new models, but it...
Kia Stinger Dropped From The UK, Will Be Indirectly Replaced By The EV6 GT
Kia announced it withdraws the Stinger from its UK range after five years of sales, with the upcoming EV6 GT serving as an indirect replacement. Kia said that its flagship grand tourer will remain in production in South Korea, although according to the latest reports, the Stinger will go out of production in April 2023.
2024 BMW M5 Hybrid Super Sedan Rendered Into Reality
This story contains an illustration for the next M5 made by Sugar Design who is neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. A new generation of BMW M5 is in the works and these renderings provide us a hint at what it could look like. Our eagle-eyed spy photographers have...
Toyota Teases New Hybrid For Nov 16, Likely The New 2024 Prius
Toyota published a mysterious teaser on its Japanese Instagram and Facebook profiles, showing stylized portions of a new model accompanied by the phrase “Hybrid Reborn”. The electrified model that might be the next-gen Prius will debut on November 16. The teaser shows the headlight of the unnamed vehicle...
Dealer Markups Lead To First Decrease In Customer Satisfaction In Over A Decade
In case you’ve been living under a rock for some time, auto dealers across the nation have been marking up cars, trucks, and SUVs like never before. Now, a new study from J.D. Power confirms that those markups play a huge role in customer satisfaction. For the first time in over a decade, that average has decreased as dealership inventory falls and prices continue to surge.
New Toyota Prius Hybrid Officially Confirmed For November 16 Debut
Toyota has finally confirmed that the mysterious hybrid model that was teased a few days ago is indeed the new generation of the Prius, set to debut on November 16. The new teasers reveal more of the model’s design, including the aggressive headlights looking somewhat similar to the recently revealed Crown models. The sharp lines of the LED headlight graphics and the dynamic lines on the bonnet point towards the Toyota emblem on the nose, which is probably going for a grille-less look. The profile is sleeker than the previous generations of the Prius, retaining its focus on aerodynamics and the five-door fastback bodystyle. Another detail we get to see clearer than before is the pronounced rear shoulders and a portion of the tail.
Aehra SUV Unveiled As An Aggressive And Aerodynamic Ultra Premium EV
Economic headwinds have put a damper on the EV startup craze, but that hasn’t stopped Milan-based Aehra from unveiling the design of their first vehicle. Simply known as the SUV at this point, the model is being billed as an ultra premium electric vehicle that is a “peerless vision of effortlessly elegant futurism.”
Volvo Appears To Tease An Entry-Level Electric SUV For 2023
Volvo appears to have taken a cue from the late Steve Jobs by having a ‘one more thing’ moment during the unveiling of the EX90. As a reward for fans who watched the livestream until the end, Volvo apparently teased a smaller electric crossover coming in 2023. The...
2023 Buick Century Is A Luxury MPV For China’s Business Elite
Buick has just taken off the covers to the new Century in China, a luxurious MPV that will be priced between 529,900 RMB ($73,912) and 689,900 RMB ($96,229). The car manufacturer says the new Century was designed “to meet the needs of a new generation of business elites and affluent Chinese consumers” and that it will be offered with a choice of four or six seats. It joints the GL8 Avenir, GL8 ES, and GL8 Legacy in Buick’s range of MPVs sold in China.
VW’s Electric Office Chair Is Heated, Drivable And Even Has An Infotainment System
Volkswagen unveiled what is probably the most complex office chair ever to have existed, integrating a number of features you’d normally find in cars. The one-off chair is fully electric and can be driven around the office while featuring LED headlights, heating, parking sensors, and an infotainment system. This...
Rivian Has Delayed Its Next-Generation R2 Platform Until 2026
Rivian will delay its next-generation range of ‘R2’ vehicles until 2026, a year later than previously planned. The electric car manufacturer made the announcement during the release of its third-quarter results. In the July-September period, Rivian delivered some 7,363 vehicles, an increase from the 4,467 vehicles that it delivered in the previous quarter. The EV maker produced approximately 14,000 vehicles in the first nine months of 2022 and confirmed that it is adding a second shift to its plant in Normal, Illinois.
A Base Kia EV6 Will Cost $14,600 More After Entry-Level Light Trim Axed For 2023
Kia has decided that its EV6 all-electric crossover sedan can fly without its entry Light trim level for 2023. The change means that the new base price for an EV6 stands at $49,795 including delivery or $7,100 more than the outgoing base car. Combined with no available tax incentive for 2023 and the cheapest new Kia EV6 is some $14,600 more than it was in 2022.
Renault Group Taps Google To Make Its Models Smarter
Renault has strengthened its partnership with Google to improve its system of remote software updates while looking to make its vehicles more car-like. The French car manufacturer started its partnership with Google in 2018 and has just launched Digital Twin, a virtual twin of the vehicle “that will feature the most advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities” to enable the easier and continuous integration of new services into the vehicle.
Tesla Recalls 40,000 Cars Over Power Steering Failure Created By Software Update
Updates give and updates take is a lesson that Tesla drivers are learning. A new recall campaign initiated by the automaker shows how a firmware release can lead to issues in the physical functioning of a vehicle, but can also solve those problems faster. The recall campaign affects 40,168 examples...
Morgan Gets Modern, Gives Plus Four And Six Stability Control And Airbags
Morgan is a master at carefully navigating the line between classic style and modern functionality. Its Plus Four and Six roadsters might at a glance pass for something you could have bought when color movies were still a novelty, but under the skin they’re state of the art sports cars with a bonded aluminium chassis and emissions-certified BMW engines.
2025 Porsche Boxster EV Spied Testing With Fake Exhaust
Porsche might not be rushing to electrify the 911, but it’s going all-in on the tech for the icon’s Boxster and Cayman little brothers. The current mid-engined sports cars will be replaced by an all-new pair of purely electric cars in late 2024, and we’ve just caught one testing for the first time.
First Dyno Test Shows 2023 Civic Type R Makes More Power Than Honda Says
Noted Honda tuner Hondata is working on its modifications for the 2023 Honda Civic Type R. Before doing that, though, the company decided to put the bone stock car on its dynamometer to find out how much power it makes from the factory. The results are surprisingly good, as the...
Facelifted Opel Corsa Hopes To Scoop Up Abandoned Fiesta Fans
Ford recently decided to pull out of the conventional European small hatchback market by announcing that the Fiesta’s almost 50-year run would come to an end in 2023. But Opel shows no signs of giving up on its own supermini, as these spy shots of a facelifted Corsa show.
