fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?

PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

‘Blue mirage:’ Why Democrats’ leads slipped, bolstering GOP hopes

PHOENIX – Arizona politics took on a blue hue Tuesday night, but as the sun rose Wednesday, tallies were looking more red instead. Democrats in statewide races jumped to hefty leads in initial vote counts on election night. But their margins narrowed sharply over the next 24 hours, putting them once again in nail-biting territory by Wednesday evening.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

GOP’s Abe Hamadeh overtakes Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general

PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes was the early leader over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general, but that changed Wednesday afternoon. Mayes had about 55% of the vote on the initial drop at 8 p.m. Tuesday. That total dropped to 52% by 1 a.m. Wednesday. And as of 3 p.m., Hamadeh led 50.1%-49.9% by 3,081 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

What will Arizona political landscape look like after the election?

Early returns were positive for Democrats, and numbers as of Wednesday morning look good for Kelly. Paul Bentz, Senior Vice President of Research & Strategy at public relations firm HighGround, joins Good Morning Arizona to discuss the latest election numbers. Tabulation to resume Wednesday morning after Election Day issues. Updated:...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win

As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest.  And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

Graham, Carney and Vaules take leads for council, school board

Barry Graham today retained his early lead for the final open seat on the Scottsdale City Council , according to the latest election returns. Amy Carney and Robb Vaules are in the lead for the two open seats on the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board while the school district’s additional assistance override request was passing, those unofficial results showed, with 53% of the vote in favor and 47% against.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County judge denies GOP lawsuit to extend poll hours, delay voting numbers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A judge denied on Tuesday evening the Republicans’ effort to extend poll hours and delay the release of early ballot numbers on Election Day in Arizona’s largest county. The judge rejected the notion that people in Maricopa County were denied their ability to vote because of tabulation machine issues. The poll hours will stick with ending at 7 p.m. and early ballot results will be released around 8 p.m. Republican groups, including including the Republican National Committee and Kari Lake For Arizona, wanted to extend those by three hours.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote to stop giving rides to Arizona voters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day to stop, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.
ARIZONA STATE

