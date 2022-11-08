Read full article on original website
2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?
PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
‘Blue mirage:’ Why Democrats’ leads slipped, bolstering GOP hopes
PHOENIX – Arizona politics took on a blue hue Tuesday night, but as the sun rose Wednesday, tallies were looking more red instead. Democrats in statewide races jumped to hefty leads in initial vote counts on election night. But their margins narrowed sharply over the next 24 hours, putting them once again in nail-biting territory by Wednesday evening.
Arizona Republicans Could Pursue A Legal Battle Over A Handful Of Phoenix-Area Ballots, Lawyer Says
With crucial races still undecided, GOP candidates could pursue a legal fight over a printing error in Maricopa County.
Midterm election results live: New Arizona votes incoming; thousands of Maricopa ballots go in Box 3
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
GOP’s Abe Hamadeh overtakes Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes was the early leader over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general, but that changed Wednesday afternoon. Mayes had about 55% of the vote on the initial drop at 8 p.m. Tuesday. That total dropped to 52% by 1 a.m. Wednesday. And as of 3 p.m., Hamadeh led 50.1%-49.9% by 3,081 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
2022 Election: Handful of Arizona US House seats remain too early to call
PHOENIX (AP) - A handful of U.S. House races in Arizona remained too early to call as Republicans hoped to shift the state’s 5-4 Democratic tilt by picking up two and possibly three seats. Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the GOP candidates a leg up in those...
Officials counting all ballots after voting snag in Arizona
PHOENIX — (AP) — Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the...
What will Arizona political landscape look like after the election?
Early returns were positive for Democrats, and numbers as of Wednesday morning look good for Kelly. Paul Bentz, Senior Vice President of Research & Strategy at public relations firm HighGround, joins Good Morning Arizona to discuss the latest election numbers. Tabulation to resume Wednesday morning after Election Day issues. Updated:...
Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win
As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest. And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Graham, Carney and Vaules take leads for council, school board
Barry Graham today retained his early lead for the final open seat on the Scottsdale City Council , according to the latest election returns. Amy Carney and Robb Vaules are in the lead for the two open seats on the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board while the school district’s additional assistance override request was passing, those unofficial results showed, with 53% of the vote in favor and 47% against.
GOP asks judge to extend Maricopa County polling hours due to tabulation issues
After being declared the winner for District 3, Congressmen Ruben Gallego tells Arizona’s democratic party, “Yes, we can,” optimistic that democrats can fight the “red wave” that was predicted to hit Arizona on Election Day. Kari Lake tells Arizona Republicans, "We are going to win...
Video: Voters told voting machines aren’t working in Maricopa County AZ
A video out of Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday showed a man who appeared to be a county election worker advising dozens of voters waiting in line that their vote tabulation machines are not working. “We have two tabulators,” the apparent poll worker said in the video. “One of the...
Arizona Secretary of State race between election denier Finchem and 'democracy protector' Fontes
PHOENIX -- Arizonans are deciding whether to choose someone who had administered an election or someone who claims the results were fraudulent to be the state's top election official -- and first in line for governor if the incumbent leaves office. Democrat Adrian Fontes was the Maricopa County recorder for...
Maricopa County judge denies GOP lawsuit to extend poll hours, delay voting numbers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A judge denied on Tuesday evening the Republicans’ effort to extend poll hours and delay the release of early ballot numbers on Election Day in Arizona’s largest county. The judge rejected the notion that people in Maricopa County were denied their ability to vote because of tabulation machine issues. The poll hours will stick with ending at 7 p.m. and early ballot results will be released around 8 p.m. Republican groups, including including the Republican National Committee and Kari Lake For Arizona, wanted to extend those by three hours.
2022 Election: Arizona governor candidate Katie Hobbs addresses supporters
Hobbs addressed supporters during a post-election event held by the Arizona Democratic Party. No projections for the race have been made by major media organizations.
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
Voters narrowly are favoring a proposal to give undocumented immigrant students in-state tuition, for now
The fate of a ballot measure that would help undocumented students who graduate from Arizona high schools afford college remained unclear after ballots counted Wednesday left it with 51% in support and 49% opposed. With more than 600,000 ballots across the state yet to be counted, including roughly 360,000 in...
2022 Election: Ballot counting continues for various Arizona statewide races
PHOENIX - Besides governor, voters in Arizona have cast their vote for various other statewide offices. There are two major candidates who are vying to succeed incumbent Katie Hobbs: Republican Mark Finchem and Democrat Adrian Fontes. Hobbs did not run for re-election, as she opted to run for governor. Should...
Senior officials with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency seemed to downplay reports of a small number of issues related to voting by reassuring reporters on Tuesday that the agency had seen nothing that could have any impact on disrupting election infrastructure. During an at times contentious background call with...
Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote to stop giving rides to Arizona voters
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day to stop, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.
