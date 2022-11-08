Report: Sun to Hire Stephanie White as Next Coach

The former Fever and Vanderbilt coach will take over for Curt Miller in Connecticut.

The Sun have tapped ex-Fever and former Vanderbilt coach Stephanie White to be the franchise’s next coach, according to ESPN’s M.A. Vopel .

White, 45, will take over for Curt Miller, who left to take the Sparks job earlier this offseason. The two sides are finalizing contract details, per Vopel, with an official announcement expected soon.

With the Sun, White will inherit a talented club, fresh off of a trip to the WNBA Finals. Led by 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones, Connecticut went 25–11 during the regular season before falling to the Aces in the finals in four games.

White will return to the WNBA after spending more than six years away from the league’s coaching ranks. During that time, she served as the coach at Vanderbilt, where she amassed a 46–83 overall record in five seasons. She and the program parted ways following the 2020–21 season.

Prior to leading the Commodores, White spent five years with the Fever, which included two seasons as the head coach. She led Indiana to the WNBA Finals in 2015, ultimately posting a 37–31 record while at the helm of the franchise.

A former star player herself, White helped lead Purdue to the NCAA women’s championship in 1999. She won the Wade Trophy during her senior season before she was selected in the second round of the WNBA draft by the Charlotte Sting.

White played in the league from 1999 to 2004 before making her way into the coaching profession. She spent time as an assistant at Ball State, Kansas State and Toledo before joining the WNBA ranks as an assistant with the Sky.

