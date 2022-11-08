ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Over 100,000 children not getting free school meals due to inflation

More than 100,000 children in England are missing out on free school meals because of inflation, new research shows.The government has been accused of using a freeze on the eligibility threshold to “snatch school lunches away by stealth”.Controversial rules mean families may receive free school meals only if their income is less than £7,400 a year before benefits and after tax.If the limit had been allowed to rise in line with inflation, it would now be £8,575 – making around 110,000 more children eligible, according to analysis by the Liberal Democrats.Munira Wilson, the Lib Dems’ education spokesperson, said: “The...
The Independent

‘We’ve got a lost generation’: Tom Kerridge on the importance of providing free school meals

Tom Kerridge is perplexed. “Look, in the past three years, £17m has been spent on subsidising MPs’ meals in the Houses of Parliament – 17 million quid!” he says, his voice tightening. “So we’ve got the MPs eating subsidised lunches and dinners, but we’re not giving free school meals to kids whose parents are on universal credit…” The chef shakes his head in bewilderment. “And you know, if you think that’s correct, then we’re at a wrong point in society.”
BBC

Norway princess quits royal duties for alternative medicine

Norway's Princess Märtha Louise has relinquished her royal duties to focus on her alternative medicine business with her fiancé, a self-styled shaman. The Princess will keep her title, but is surrendering official duties to "create a clearer dividing line" between her private and royal role. Her fiancé, Durek...
The Independent

‘I feel disgusted society would allow this’: Desperate schoolchildren and parents shoplifting to feed themselves and their families

A joint investigation by The Independent and Evening Standard has revealed an escalating hunger crisis among children in families who live in poverty but are not eligible for free school meals.Headteachers and youth workers say this is leading to increasingly desperate behaviour from some children and mothers who are struggling with the rising cost of living, including distressed pupils stealing food from local supermarkets and the school canteen to stave off hunger and mothers resorting to shoplifting, risking a criminal record, to feed their families.Headteachers say that the group causing them “most alarm” are not children from the very...
Deadline

Tim Westwood Scandal: BBC Appoints Independent Safeguarding Expert To Assist Review; Call For Evidence Extended

The BBC has appointed an independent safeguarding expert to assist its investigation into what was known about DJ Tim Westwood’s conduct while he worked at the broadcaster, with a call for evidence period now extended to allow more people to come forwards. Jahnine Davis, an expert in the safeguarding of young people, will work with Gemma White QC of Linklaters to assist with the review. White noted Davis would be available to join conversations and meetings as she compiles the extensive document. A joint Guardian newspaper and BBC investigation into Westwood’s conduct during his 20 years at the BBC last year revealed...
Tyla

Real reason Olivia Attwood quit I’m A Celebrity

TV sources have revealed what is believed to be the real reason why Olivia Attwood was forced to drop out of I'm a Celebrity so early into the series, claiming it all revolves around that dreaded C word - yep, Covid. An unnamed insider told The Sun that Attwood wanted...
The Independent

NHS waiting times for routine hospital treatment hit another new record high

The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has hit a record high. Around 7.1 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of September, according to new figures from NHS England. This is up from seven million in August and is the highest number since records began in August 2007. A record number of people are also waiting more than 12 hours to get a bed in A&E departments. Cancer assessments and treatments are also taking longer, and leading charity Cancer Research UK said the wait times were “unacceptable”. A staggering 401,537 people...
The Independent

King thanks Morrisons staff on tour of supermarket giant’s HQ

The King was cheered by Morrisons workers after he wished them an early “happy Christmas” at the beginning of a two-day tour of Yorkshire.Charles toured the Bradford HQ of the supermarket giant as hundreds of staff watched from balconies and stairwells.As he arrived, he chatted to people who worked at stores around the region, telling them: “Thank-you for your wonderful efforts.“I hope they let you off at Christmas.”Later, in a short speech, he told the staff: “It’s a great joy to see you all today.“I had no idea quite how many of you worked here at Morrisons.”After discussing his tour...
BBC

I'm A Celebrity: Matt Hancock seen in first Bushtucker Trial

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has taken part in his first Bushtucker Trial for the show I'm A Celebrity. Hancock, whose appearance in the programme while a serving MP has been condemned, took part in the challenge with comedian Seann Walsh. Ahead of the trial being aired on ITV on...
The Independent

Nurses’ strike: Everything we know so far as hundreds of thousands set to walk out

Nurses across the country are expected to vote in favour of unprecedented strike action.The Royal College of Nursing, which represents hundreds of thousands of nurses, midwives, healthcare assistants, nursing associates and student nurses, is expected to announce the results of its ballot on Wednesday afternoon.The results come as other major health care unions, Unite, Unison and GMB, have launched ballots over strike action. The government could also face industrial action from junior doctors.Why were nurses balloted? The RCN launched its ballot over industrial action after the government failed to meet requirements to offer nurses an above-inflation pay rise.Nurses in...
BBC

Energy crisis: 'My energy efficient home didn’t keep my family warm'

With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
BBC

Musk tells Twitter staff remote working will end

Elon Musk has told Twitter staff that remote working will end and "difficult times" lie ahead, according to reports. In an email to staff, the owner of the social media firm said workers would be expected in the office for at least 40 hours a week, Bloomberg reported. Mr Musk...
BBC

Wales' schools face staff cuts to balance books - survey

Some head teachers are warning that pressures on school budgets could mean staff cuts across Wales. The findings come from a survey of 670 of around 1,500 schools by head teachers' union, NAHT Cymru. Director Laura Doel said there was "nothing left to cut" after 10 years of austerity and...

