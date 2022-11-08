Read full article on original website
Teachers reveal scale of pupils’ hunger as 100,000 frozen out of free school meals
Children not eligible for free school meals are coming to school with mouldy bread, empty wraps and in some cases nothing at all, according to teachers who told the Guardian they had never seen such desperation in the communities they serve. The harrowing accounts of widespread hunger in classrooms come...
Over 100,000 children not getting free school meals due to inflation
More than 100,000 children in England are missing out on free school meals because of inflation, new research shows.The government has been accused of using a freeze on the eligibility threshold to “snatch school lunches away by stealth”.Controversial rules mean families may receive free school meals only if their income is less than £7,400 a year before benefits and after tax.If the limit had been allowed to rise in line with inflation, it would now be £8,575 – making around 110,000 more children eligible, according to analysis by the Liberal Democrats.Munira Wilson, the Lib Dems’ education spokesperson, said: “The...
‘We’ve got a lost generation’: Tom Kerridge on the importance of providing free school meals
Tom Kerridge is perplexed. “Look, in the past three years, £17m has been spent on subsidising MPs’ meals in the Houses of Parliament – 17 million quid!” he says, his voice tightening. “So we’ve got the MPs eating subsidised lunches and dinners, but we’re not giving free school meals to kids whose parents are on universal credit…” The chef shakes his head in bewilderment. “And you know, if you think that’s correct, then we’re at a wrong point in society.”
BBC
Norway princess quits royal duties for alternative medicine
Norway's Princess Märtha Louise has relinquished her royal duties to focus on her alternative medicine business with her fiancé, a self-styled shaman. The Princess will keep her title, but is surrendering official duties to "create a clearer dividing line" between her private and royal role. Her fiancé, Durek...
‘I feel disgusted society would allow this’: Desperate schoolchildren and parents shoplifting to feed themselves and their families
A joint investigation by The Independent and Evening Standard has revealed an escalating hunger crisis among children in families who live in poverty but are not eligible for free school meals.Headteachers and youth workers say this is leading to increasingly desperate behaviour from some children and mothers who are struggling with the rising cost of living, including distressed pupils stealing food from local supermarkets and the school canteen to stave off hunger and mothers resorting to shoplifting, risking a criminal record, to feed their families.Headteachers say that the group causing them “most alarm” are not children from the very...
Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celeb appearance ‘insulting’, says bereaved daughter
Dr Cathy Gardner, whose father died from Covid in a care home, urges viewers to boycott ITV show
Grazia
‘We Had A Child In The Place That Was Meant To Keep Her Safe’: Three Teen Girls Died After Major Failings In NHS Mental Health Care
The government have apologised after an independent inquiry found that three teenage girls died following major failings in NHS mental health services. The girls, who all had complex mental health issues, were all treated at the now-closed West Lane Hospital which falls under the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys (TEWV) NHS trust.
‘The man is an idiot’: Constituents respond to Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celebrity decision
Locals unimpressed by their West Suffolk constituency being left without parliamentary representation when the MP appears on ITV show
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
University staff to stage ‘biggest ever’ strikes this month as 70,000 walk out
University staff set to walk out in nationwide strike over pay and pensions. More than 70,000 lecturers and other staff at 150 universities will strike for three days this month, a union has announced, warning that the mass action is “just the beginning”. The University and College Union...
Tim Westwood Scandal: BBC Appoints Independent Safeguarding Expert To Assist Review; Call For Evidence Extended
The BBC has appointed an independent safeguarding expert to assist its investigation into what was known about DJ Tim Westwood’s conduct while he worked at the broadcaster, with a call for evidence period now extended to allow more people to come forwards. Jahnine Davis, an expert in the safeguarding of young people, will work with Gemma White QC of Linklaters to assist with the review. White noted Davis would be available to join conversations and meetings as she compiles the extensive document. A joint Guardian newspaper and BBC investigation into Westwood’s conduct during his 20 years at the BBC last year revealed...
Real reason Olivia Attwood quit I’m A Celebrity
TV sources have revealed what is believed to be the real reason why Olivia Attwood was forced to drop out of I'm a Celebrity so early into the series, claiming it all revolves around that dreaded C word - yep, Covid. An unnamed insider told The Sun that Attwood wanted...
NHS waiting times for routine hospital treatment hit another new record high
The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has hit a record high. Around 7.1 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of September, according to new figures from NHS England. This is up from seven million in August and is the highest number since records began in August 2007. A record number of people are also waiting more than 12 hours to get a bed in A&E departments. Cancer assessments and treatments are also taking longer, and leading charity Cancer Research UK said the wait times were “unacceptable”. A staggering 401,537 people...
King thanks Morrisons staff on tour of supermarket giant’s HQ
The King was cheered by Morrisons workers after he wished them an early “happy Christmas” at the beginning of a two-day tour of Yorkshire.Charles toured the Bradford HQ of the supermarket giant as hundreds of staff watched from balconies and stairwells.As he arrived, he chatted to people who worked at stores around the region, telling them: “Thank-you for your wonderful efforts.“I hope they let you off at Christmas.”Later, in a short speech, he told the staff: “It’s a great joy to see you all today.“I had no idea quite how many of you worked here at Morrisons.”After discussing his tour...
BBC
I'm A Celebrity: Matt Hancock seen in first Bushtucker Trial
Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has taken part in his first Bushtucker Trial for the show I'm A Celebrity. Hancock, whose appearance in the programme while a serving MP has been condemned, took part in the challenge with comedian Seann Walsh. Ahead of the trial being aired on ITV on...
Nurses’ strike: Everything we know so far as hundreds of thousands set to walk out
Nurses across the country are expected to vote in favour of unprecedented strike action.The Royal College of Nursing, which represents hundreds of thousands of nurses, midwives, healthcare assistants, nursing associates and student nurses, is expected to announce the results of its ballot on Wednesday afternoon.The results come as other major health care unions, Unite, Unison and GMB, have launched ballots over strike action. The government could also face industrial action from junior doctors.Why were nurses balloted? The RCN launched its ballot over industrial action after the government failed to meet requirements to offer nurses an above-inflation pay rise.Nurses in...
BBC
Energy crisis: 'My energy efficient home didn’t keep my family warm'
With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
BBC
Musk tells Twitter staff remote working will end
Elon Musk has told Twitter staff that remote working will end and "difficult times" lie ahead, according to reports. In an email to staff, the owner of the social media firm said workers would be expected in the office for at least 40 hours a week, Bloomberg reported. Mr Musk...
Prices at UK’s top restaurants ‘have doubled since Brexit’
Editor of Harden restaurant guides says prices of more than £200 a head at top eateries are ‘becoming the norm’
BBC
Wales' schools face staff cuts to balance books - survey
Some head teachers are warning that pressures on school budgets could mean staff cuts across Wales. The findings come from a survey of 670 of around 1,500 schools by head teachers' union, NAHT Cymru. Director Laura Doel said there was "nothing left to cut" after 10 years of austerity and...
