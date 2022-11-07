ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

More than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked straight-party ballots in midterm, election officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Unofficial results show that more than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked a straight-party ballot during Tuesday's midterm election. Oklahoma State Election Board officials said in a news release Thursday that more than 480,000 voters selected the straight-party option. Of those who cast straight-party votes, 69.82% were for Republican candidates, 29.08% were for Democrats and 1.1% were for Libertarians.
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma's GOP governor reelected, defeats state schools superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY (TND) — Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has won reelection in Oklahoma, according to The Associated Press. Stitt beat the state’s superintendent of schools after she switched parties to run as a Democrat with an eye on challenging Stitt in the general election. Stitt touted himself as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma

It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

7News breaks down election results from across Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans went to the polls last night to cast their votes in dozens of races across the state, including big ones for the Governor, State Superintendent and two Senate seats. The Republican candidates won all of the statewide races and Chase showed a breakdown of how...
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Your Voice, Your Vote 2022: Click here to see election results

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — There is no presidential election this year, but this year’s Election Day will define the future of Texas. Texans can cast their ballots for the state’s top leaders — governor, attorney general, lieutenant governor — and several other statewide elected officials in the midterm elections, as well as district-based representatives in the United States Congress, the Texas Legislature and the State Board of Education. Judges from the state’s top courts to county courts are also on the ballot.
TEXAS STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

For the Oklahoma County Commission -- Davidson for District 3, Linzy for District 1

Times are difficult for Oklahoma County, the state of Oklahoma, the United States and the world. As good stewards for local government's tax-financed activities, The Oklahoma City Sentinel endorses two fiscal conservatives for the Oklahoma County Commission. For Myles Davidson in Oklahoma County Commission District 3 Myles Davidson has been a first-rate county employee. Now, he wants to step up to the elective post of District 3 Commissioner, replacing the incumbent who is running for another county post. Davidson brings seriousness and professional demeanor to an important job. He has worked effectively as a trusted aide to both Brian Maughan...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Greg Abbott wins reelection to 3rd term for Texas governor

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection to a third term in Texas, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke. Abbott’s victory underscores Republicans' continuing dominance in Texas, where no Democrat has won statewide office in nearly 30 years. “We started this campaign in South...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK
abc7amarillo.com

'Never forget your voice is necessary': Hofmeister responds after loss to Stitt

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister lost her campaign to become the state's next governor to incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt Tuesday night. Hofmeister took to social media and responded to the loss late last night:. Will Rogers, one of Oklahoma’s favorite sons, once said, 'You've got...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy