Times are difficult for Oklahoma County, the state of Oklahoma, the United States and the world. As good stewards for local government's tax-financed activities, The Oklahoma City Sentinel endorses two fiscal conservatives for the Oklahoma County Commission. For Myles Davidson in Oklahoma County Commission District 3 Myles Davidson has been a first-rate county employee. Now, he wants to step up to the elective post of District 3 Commissioner, replacing the incumbent who is running for another county post. Davidson brings seriousness and professional demeanor to an important job. He has worked effectively as a trusted aide to both Brian Maughan...

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO