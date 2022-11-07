Read full article on original website
kosu.org
Gov. Stitt reelected, Walters becomes Superintendent, Behenna wins Oklahoma County DA race and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the reelection of Gov. Kevin Stitt, the election of Education Secretary Ryan Walters for State Superintendent and Republicans retaining control of all U.S. House, Senate and statewide offices.
KOCO
Experts explain key factors leading to Gov. Kevin Stitt's big victory despite close poll numbers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The voters have spoken, and they want four more years of Gov. Kevin Stitt, who beat challenger Joy Hofmeister by nearly 14% in Tuesday's election. So, how did the Republican incumbent pull off such a big victory when so many polls showed a close race?. The...
It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma
Outcomes will never change without decisive action by the national Democratic Party that motivates and empowers the anemic, state-level party. The post It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
More than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked straight-party ballots in midterm, election officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Unofficial results show that more than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked a straight-party ballot during Tuesday's midterm election. Oklahoma State Election Board officials said in a news release Thursday that more than 480,000 voters selected the straight-party option. Of those who cast straight-party votes, 69.82% were for Republican candidates, 29.08% were for Democrats and 1.1% were for Libertarians.
KOCO
How did Tuesday night's election impact Oklahoma state House and Senate?
OKLAHOMA CITY — A lot of attention was given Tuesday night to the statewide races and federal offices that were on Oklahomans' ballots. But there also were dozens of state House and Senate seats up for grabs. Following Tuesday night's midterms, just two seats flipped at the Oklahoma state...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma's GOP governor reelected, defeats state schools superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY (TND) — Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has won reelection in Oklahoma, according to The Associated Press. Stitt beat the state’s superintendent of schools after she switched parties to run as a Democrat with an eye on challenging Stitt in the general election. Stitt touted himself as...
kosu.org
Native voter push not enough to tip scales of power in Oklahoma's Governor race
Despite a big push for Native voter turnout, it wasn’t enough to win the Governor’s race. According to the United Indian Nations of Oklahoma, Indigenous people account for about 14 percent of eligible voters in the state. The United Indian Nations of Oklahoma watched results Tuesday night at...
Polls show a very tight race for Oklahoma governor
(The Center Square) - A recent poll conducted by Tomahawk Strategies shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister in the lead by Gov. Kevin Stitt still has a clear path to victory, the campaign consultant group said. The poll taken between Nov 1 and Nov. 2 shows Hofmeister up three percentage points over...
KOCO
Oklahoma tribal leaders react to Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection victory
OKLAHOMA CITY — Leaders from tribal nations and organizations in Oklahoma reacted Thursday to Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection victory. The relationship between Stitt and the tribes has been rocky throughout his time in office, but tribal leaders said it is not too late to fix it. “When you take...
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma
It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
kswo.com
7News breaks down election results from across Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans went to the polls last night to cast their votes in dozens of races across the state, including big ones for the Governor, State Superintendent and two Senate seats. The Republican candidates won all of the statewide races and Chase showed a breakdown of how...
KOCO
Oklahomans look forward to upcoming vote after other states decide on recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — After one big election night, Oklahomans now look forward to a major choice they'll make in March on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. It's an issue five states faced Tuesday, with three – Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota – voting it down. Missouri and Maryland voted to legalize it.
abc7amarillo.com
Abbott campaign holds post-election roundtable to discuss 2022 Texas governor's race
Governor Greg Abbott has secured a third term as Texas governor, beating out Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Abbott’s campaign held a post-election roundtable on Wednesday morning to speak with the media about his performance in the 2022 governor’s race. The campaign explained how the governor locked in his re-election.
abc7amarillo.com
Your Voice, Your Vote 2022: Click here to see election results
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — There is no presidential election this year, but this year’s Election Day will define the future of Texas. Texans can cast their ballots for the state’s top leaders — governor, attorney general, lieutenant governor — and several other statewide elected officials in the midterm elections, as well as district-based representatives in the United States Congress, the Texas Legislature and the State Board of Education. Judges from the state’s top courts to county courts are also on the ballot.
Decision 2022: Stitt, Republicans sweep key Oklahoma races
TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Oklahoma's general election. 2 News Oklahoma has live updates throughout Election Day as the results come in. Get updates on election results sent directly to you with the free 2 News Oklahoma app. Watch our coverage Tuesday on...
For the Oklahoma County Commission -- Davidson for District 3, Linzy for District 1
Times are difficult for Oklahoma County, the state of Oklahoma, the United States and the world. As good stewards for local government's tax-financed activities, The Oklahoma City Sentinel endorses two fiscal conservatives for the Oklahoma County Commission. For Myles Davidson in Oklahoma County Commission District 3 Myles Davidson has been a first-rate county employee. Now, he wants to step up to the elective post of District 3 Commissioner, replacing the incumbent who is running for another county post. Davidson brings seriousness and professional demeanor to an important job. He has worked effectively as a trusted aide to both Brian Maughan...
The Hilarious Online Reactions To Oklahoma’s Election Results
Watching A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is one of the few "normal" holiday traditions my household usually enjoys this time of year. A classic and wholesome tale of good feelings. It's a yearly reminder of a simpler time, but I'd like to reference a specific moment in that short film. You...
abc7amarillo.com
Greg Abbott wins reelection to 3rd term for Texas governor
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection to a third term in Texas, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke. Abbott’s victory underscores Republicans' continuing dominance in Texas, where no Democrat has won statewide office in nearly 30 years. “We started this campaign in South...
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
abc7amarillo.com
'Never forget your voice is necessary': Hofmeister responds after loss to Stitt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister lost her campaign to become the state's next governor to incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt Tuesday night. Hofmeister took to social media and responded to the loss late last night:. Will Rogers, one of Oklahoma’s favorite sons, once said, 'You've got...
