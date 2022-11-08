Superstar architect Julia Morgan would go on to design more than 700 buildings including many YWCAs, the Berkeley City Club, and most famously, Hearst Castle. But she was born in San Francisco, later moving with her family to Oakland, and attending University of California, Berkeley. Afterwards, Morgan attended the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris, becoming the first woman to do so. She racked up several such firsts, including the distinction of being the first woman in California to earn an architecture license, and the first woman to win the American Institute of Architects’ highest honor.

