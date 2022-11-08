Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
5 New Spots To Eat and Drink in the Bay Area
The end of daylight saving time has ushered in an early dusk. Mercifully, there’s no shortage of new dining options across the Bay Area. Two Japanese restaurants, one a modest sushi bistro in SoMa, and the other an Iron Chef-helmed palace in Downtown Napa, opened last week. A pizzeria serving Roman pinsa and a new outpost of Johnny Doughnuts are helping diners carbo-load in Pac Heights. And in Oakland, a restaurant and gathering space called For the Culture has resurrected the pink stucco building that was home to Mexicali Rose for nearly a century.
Eater
This 117-Year-Old Classic North Beach Restaurant Is Finally Reopening
The Savoy Tivoli, originally opened in 1906 at 1434 Grant Avenue, is set to reopen after closing during the pandemic. The 117-year-old restaurant and bar is a veritable San Francisco institution: the Ramones played at the bar in 1976; it was the original home of the city’s holiday special “Beach Blanket Babylon;” and it’s situated a block from the original publishing location of City Lights. According to Tablehopper, the restaurant and bar will reopen after finishing up final inspections by the health department.
SFist
Hayes Valley Retailer Who Closed Store In a Huff and Bemoaned a 'City of Chaos' Has Reopened Said Store
It seems like only yesterday — actually three weeks ago — that the owner of trendy outerwear company Cotopaxi was proclaiming, as so many have, that San Francisco was unsalvageable and he was closing his Hayes Valley store for good due to rampant crime and "chaos." But it looks like some calming down and some attention from the city that was garnered from his viral post have brought him around.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Romantic Things To Do in San Francisco
With its rolling hills, endless views, and architectural wonders, San Francisco is undoubtedly one of America’s most romantic cities. And there are plenty of ways to make this Valentine’s Day — or any day — even more special in the City by the Bay. Social-distancing remains...
sfstandard.com
Where Do Bartenders Drink? 5 Local Bars for Discerning Imbibers
When bartenders travel, they tend to visit—surprise!—bars. And when local barkeeps act as guides, they often steer their guests toward the best watering holes they know. We polled some top Bay Area mixologists, asking them to reveal their favorite spots and what makes them special. Smuggler’s Cove.
San Francisco’s Liholiho Yacht Club to finally reopen original location
Some classic dishes will return, such as the tuna poke on nori crackers. But the overall feel of dinner will be different.
48hills.org
Good Taste: Fisherman’s Wharf, a dining destination? It’s simple as ABACÁ
Welcome back to Good Taste, your weekly look at what’s happening in Bay Area food. Today, we take a look at why Filipino restaurant ABACÁ is bringing people back to San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf. I was expecting relative quiet when I arrived to check in at...
Eater
Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year
As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
48hills.org
Arts Forecast: Hip-Hop Dance Fest, Amoeba Anniversary, Non Stop Bhangra Diwali, more
I’m a wee bit behind this week on recommending fun stuff to do, because that darn election is stretching out forever. But: I highly, highly recommend three things this weekend, besides the below, especially if the rain returns: Orecchiette and Neatballs at new vegan hot spot Rad Radish in Hayes Valley, deliciously warming hot pot at Happy Lamb downtown (bring friends!), and a tasty Martuni or three (be careful) at the inimitable Martuni’s on Market, where you can also catch some fabulous show tunes—sometimes sung by the professionals from the theatre district down the road.
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
New York governor shades San Francisco about crime; Mayor Breed responds
"If you look at the data, we're probably pale in comparison to New York," Breed said.
Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer, lays off hundreds
The tech giant has 10,000 employees in San Francisco alone.
daytrippen.com
7 Best Bay Area Kids Birthday Party Places
Finding the perfect place for a children’s birthday party in the San Francisco Bay Area can be tedious. We have compiled a list of some of the best Bay Area birthday party places. Search through party listings from toddlers to teens. Many of these party venues offer packages to fit all budgets. If we missed your favorite place, let us know in the comment section.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them
SAN JOSE, Calif. — As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side, it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close
Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years. Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come to an end as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The restaurant was well-known and loved in the entertainment industry and many celebrities flocked to Vincenti’s during those two decades. Their regulars included Ted Danson, Harrison Ford, Frank Gehry, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner according to The Hollywood Reporter.
48hills.org
Building an architect: Novelist imagines the Bay Area youth of Julia Morgan
Superstar architect Julia Morgan would go on to design more than 700 buildings including many YWCAs, the Berkeley City Club, and most famously, Hearst Castle. But she was born in San Francisco, later moving with her family to Oakland, and attending University of California, Berkeley. Afterwards, Morgan attended the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris, becoming the first woman to do so. She racked up several such firsts, including the distinction of being the first woman in California to earn an architecture license, and the first woman to win the American Institute of Architects’ highest honor.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Widening tech, biotech job cuts could jolt broader Bay Area economy: experts
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bay Area tech and biotech companies have recently revealed plans to chop thousands of jobs, layoffs that raise the specter that these cutbacks might haunt the region’s broader economy. Facebook app owner Meta Platforms is the latest Bay Area tech company that’s thought to...
San Francisco may see tectonic political shift Tuesday after heated westside race
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As San Franciscans head to the polls, residents of the city’s Outer Sunset neighborhood are voting on one of today’s most contentious races — and the results could help propel a political shift in the city’s government. Supervisor Gordon Mar is facing former San Francisco Democratic Party Central Committee member and […]
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
theoldmotor.com
Unique Street Scenes in the “City by the Bay”
Today we have a set of images taken on Taylor St. in San Francisco, CA, looking in two different directions. The images are dated by the source to November 26, 1961, and the expandable lead view below looks to the south on Taylor St. located in the North Beach neighborhood. Green St. is the cross street about half a block down from the top of the hill.
