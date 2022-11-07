Read full article on original website
activebeat.com
Healthy Holiday Habits This Season
While it’s important to take time to relax and enjoy the holiday season, it’s also important to incorporate healthy habits to feel the best version of yourself. Boost your immune system by washing your hands often, staying active, considering the flu shot, and prioritizing sleep. Keep your mental...
activebeat.com
Holiday Foods to Avoid on a Gluten-Free Diet
The holidays are a special time where families and friends gather together, oftentimes over food. Unfortunately, many holiday staples we enjoy during this time of year contain gluten. This poses a problem for people on a gluten-free diet. Some of the biggest offenders are stuffing, cornbread, gravy, casseroles, and cream-based...
Wendy's Releases Festive Frosty Flavor for the Holidays
Wendy’s is bringing joy to the world with a new menu addition ahead of the holiday season. The chain announced that peppermint would be the chains first-ever holiday Frosty flavor. "Wendy's is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint...
