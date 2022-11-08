Read full article on original website
Risk of beach erosion seen on Florida's east coast after Nicole exists in Tampa Bay area, engineers say
TAMPA, Fla. - Homes that were once beachfront property collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in the wake of Hurricane Nicole's landfall on Florida's east coast. That same risk of beach erosion also exists in the Tampa Bay area. The beach is more than sand and surf. Engineers and geologists said...
Tropical Storm Nicole closures, sandbags, storm information for Tampa Bay area
Counties in the Tampa Bay area have been monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole throughout the week as it approached the east coast of Florida. The storm made landfall early Thursday morning, and there are still ongoing closures in the area. Local officials have started to release information on closures, sandbags and...
Tropical Storm Nicole bringing heavy rain, strong winds to Bay Area as it moves across Florida
VERO BEACH, Fla. - In the middle of the night, Hurricane Nicole made landfall near North Hutchinson Island, just south of Vero Beach. It quickly downgraded back to a tropical storm. What's left of its center is moving through Hernando and Pasco counties as of 9 a.m. "This was barely...
Tampa Bay area braces for Hurricane Nicole ahead of landfall
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area is getting a reminder hurricane season isn’t quite over yet with tropical storm conditions expected from Hurricane Nicole. On Wednesday, shelters opened in Hillsborough County and sandbagging stations opened in Polk County among other storm preps in the Bay Area. Polk County emergency management said officials are watching the storm closely.
Tropical Storm Nicole update: Major storm dumps rain across Florida
FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber shows the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole after it was downgraded from a hurricane overnight. Rain and wind are expected the rest of the day in the Tampa Bay area.
Today's tropics forecast: Tropical Storm Nicole on its way
Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says whether Tropical Storm Nicole becomes a hurricane - or not - the forecast for the Tampa Bay area will not change much. The region is anticipating tropical storm-force winds. Winds will gust between 35-45 mph, with some higher gusts inland. There could be between 2 to 4 inches of rain. By Thursday morning, it will be a windy, rainy mess based on the current forecast path.
Preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole
Preparations are underway across the Tampa Bay area for Tropical Storm Nicole. Officials are encouraging all residents to keep all close eye on their city and county's social media feeds for the latest updates.
Video across Florida: Tropical Storm Nicole devastates coastal, inland areas from Melbourne to Clearwater
Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts were felt from Daytona Beach to Melbourne to Polk County and over to the Florida West Coast. Power outages, flooded roadways, and crumbled piers were a reminder that the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season isn't quite over. Drone operators and local residents recorded videos of eroded beaches...
Publix announces Florida store closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Today's tropics forecast: Tropical Storm Nicole on its way. With Tropical Storm Nicole threatening the Sunshine State's east coast and its path expected to cover most of Central Florida, Publix began announcing store closures. As of Wednesday morning, the Lakeland-based supermarket chain is adjusting store hours for locations along the...
Nicole reaches hurricane strength as it heads toward Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole strengthened into a category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening as it made landfall on Grand Bahama Island. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour with higher gusts. The massive storm's winds are already reaching the Tampa Bay region. It's expected to make landfall along the east coast late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Florida's Gulf Coast; Nicole strengthens into tropical storm
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Florida's Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole; hurricane warnings in effect for east coast. Now that Tropical Storm Nicole is no longer a subtropical storm, meteorologist Jim Weber breaks down the forecast as the storm takes aim at Florida. Nicole is still a large storm, and it will bring windy weather and plenty of rain to a good portion of the state when it makes landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Florida's Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole; hurricane warnings in effect for east coast
Results recap: Florida and Tampa Bay area election outcomes and race calls
Republicans swept many races across the Bay Area and Florida. Here's a recap of who won, what passed, and what's still in question. Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis scores convincing win over longtime Florida politician Charlie Crist by almost 20 percentage points. Florida U.S. Senate Seat. Republican incumbent Marco Rubio also...
‘We need to be civil’: Pasco County Schools proposes conduct policies for parents, staff after heated events
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - In some cases, passionate parents can get heated when addressing concerns with their child’s school and depending on how staff responds it could mean legal trouble for the district. It's why Pasco County Schools is proposing two new policies for addressing these types of scenarios.
Tropical Storm Nicole Update: November 9, 2022
FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto is keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Nicole as it sets its sights on Florida. The entire Bay Area is under a tropical storm warning. Dellegatto says we can expect tropical storm-force winds, which will peak at 60 miles an hour and 2-4” of rain through Thursday. He says the worst weather for the Bay Area will be Thursday morning. As of Wednesday evening the center of the storm was over the Bahamas and Dellegatto predicts that landfall will be around midnight on the east coast of Florida.
Will Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld close because of Hurricane Nicole?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole is projected to impact Florida and make landfall in the state this week. Some area attractions and theme parks, and other businesses are keeping a close watch on the storm that could impact operating hours. Walt Disney World. Walt Disney World closed its theme parks...
VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts. As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves, and heavy...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Broward County pier partially collapses after storm makes landfall as hurricane
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane in the early morning hours Thursday, quickly getting downgraded as it weakened after making landfall — but not before it left destruction in its wake. Residents along Florida's east coast woke up to flooding and wind damage from...
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist in Tampa Bay for election night results
Both gubernatorial candidates for Florida are wrapping up their long campaigns in the Tampa Bay area – Charlie Crist will be in St. Petersburg while Ron DeSantis will be across the bay in Tampa. Whoever wins will get a second term as the governor of the Sunshine State. But...
Hurricane Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Florida beach; multiple human remains found, sheriff says
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. - When Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning on Florida's east coast, the storm brought strong winds and storm surge — and apparently unearthed the remains of multiple bodies buried in the sand. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said crime scene technicians and its criminal...
