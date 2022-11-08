ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tampa Bay area braces for Hurricane Nicole ahead of landfall

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area is getting a reminder hurricane season isn’t quite over yet with tropical storm conditions expected from Hurricane Nicole. On Wednesday, shelters opened in Hillsborough County and sandbagging stations opened in Polk County among other storm preps in the Bay Area. Polk County emergency management said officials are watching the storm closely.
Today's tropics forecast: Tropical Storm Nicole on its way

Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says whether Tropical Storm Nicole becomes a hurricane - or not - the forecast for the Tampa Bay area will not change much. The region is anticipating tropical storm-force winds. Winds will gust between 35-45 mph, with some higher gusts inland. There could be between 2 to 4 inches of rain. By Thursday morning, it will be a windy, rainy mess based on the current forecast path.
Preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole

Preparations are underway across the Tampa Bay area for Tropical Storm Nicole. Officials are encouraging all residents to keep all close eye on their city and county's social media feeds for the latest updates.
Publix announces Florida store closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Today's tropics forecast: Tropical Storm Nicole on its way. With Tropical Storm Nicole threatening the Sunshine State's east coast and its path expected to cover most of Central Florida, Publix began announcing store closures. As of Wednesday morning, the Lakeland-based supermarket chain is adjusting store hours for locations along the...
Nicole reaches hurricane strength as it heads toward Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole strengthened into a category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening as it made landfall on Grand Bahama Island. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour with higher gusts. The massive storm's winds are already reaching the Tampa Bay region. It's expected to make landfall along the east coast late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Florida's Gulf Coast; Nicole strengthens into tropical storm

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Florida's Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole; hurricane warnings in effect for east coast. Now that Tropical Storm Nicole is no longer a subtropical storm, meteorologist Jim Weber breaks down the forecast as the storm takes aim at Florida. Nicole is still a large storm, and it will bring windy weather and plenty of rain to a good portion of the state when it makes landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Florida's Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole; hurricane warnings in effect for east coast

Now that Tropical Storm Nicole is no longer a subtropical storm, meteorologist Jim Weber breaks down the forecast as the storm takes aim at Florida. Nicole is still a large storm, and it will bring windy weather and plenty of rain to a good portion of the state when it makes landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Results recap: Florida and Tampa Bay area election outcomes and race calls

Republicans swept many races across the Bay Area and Florida. Here's a recap of who won, what passed, and what's still in question. Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis scores convincing win over longtime Florida politician Charlie Crist by almost 20 percentage points. Florida U.S. Senate Seat. Republican incumbent Marco Rubio also...
Tropical Storm Nicole Update: November 9, 2022

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto is keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Nicole as it sets its sights on Florida. The entire Bay Area is under a tropical storm warning. Dellegatto says we can expect tropical storm-force winds, which will peak at 60 miles an hour and 2-4” of rain through Thursday. He says the worst weather for the Bay Area will be Thursday morning. As of Wednesday evening the center of the storm was over the Bahamas and Dellegatto predicts that landfall will be around midnight on the east coast of Florida.
VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts. As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves, and heavy...
