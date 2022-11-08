Read full article on original website
Help local families in need during Stuff the Truck 2022
SOUTHERN OREGON — News10 is teaming up with Ray's Food Place to host the annual Stuff the Truck event. Stuff the Truck is running until Dec. 25 at all participating Ray's Food Place locations. Tables are set up in each store with donation bags. Each bag costs $25 in-store...
Psilocybin production, therapeutic use remains legal in most of Rogue Valley
SOUTHERN OREGON — One measure back on the ballot in Oregon on Election Day was the use of psilocybin in supervised therapy settings, and the multi-year legislative journey has concluded with it remaining legal throughout many parts of the state. As part of what was Measure 109, which passed...
Nicole becomes a hurricane while moving closer, hours away from making landfall
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The storm is now officially Hurricane Nicole. The National Hurricane Center determined that in a special 6 p.m. Wednesday advisory, saying the strengthening happened while the storm was making landfall in Grand Bahama Island. Nicole's maximum sustained winds were at 75 mph, which...
Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state
OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
FIND A DROP BOX: Ballots due by 8 p.m. in Oregon, postmarks still count
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's election day in Oregon, and more than half of all registered voters still had to return their ballots Tuesday. Ballot boxes close at 8 p.m., but Oregon elections offices will also count any ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday. While the rules surrounding postmarks might...
UPDATE: AP calls gubernatorial race, Kotek wins
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE:. Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. --- Original Story. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek declared...
Oregon governor's race on knife's edge, too early to call
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's gubernatorial election hung on a knife's edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state's office.
Petition group claims Measure 114 victory as votes continue to pour in
PORTLAND, Ore. — The group "Vote Yes On Measure 114" has declared a victory, claiming the measure that would add permitting and training requirements for new gun buyers has passed. However, the verified outcome of the vote has yet to be declared. As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the vote...
Kari Lake says she will be media's 'worst freaking nightmare' if elected
PHOENIX (TND) — Speaking to reporters on Election Day, Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said she would be the media's "worst freaking nightmare" if she's elected. "I'm going to be your worst freaking nightmare for eight years, and we will reform the media as well. We're going to...
Oregon votes yes on Measure 112, removing slavery language from constitution
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon voters said 'yes' to a measure that removes language from the state constitution that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime. Measure 112 repeals Oregon’s current exception clause while adding language that allows a court or probation or parole agency to order...
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor
(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
History made: Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first female elected governor of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history Tuesday night as she became the first female elected governor of Arkansas. Sanders defeated Democratic candidate Chris Jones and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. Sanders began her speech by acknowledging her opponents and thanking her supporters. "At the...
