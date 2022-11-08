5 families displaced after Hartford apartment fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sixteen people, including a child, weren’t able to return home Monday evening after a fire left their apartments uninhabitable.

The fire happened at about 5:20 p.m. Monday at 106 Jefferson St., according to authorities. when crews arrived, heavy fire was coming from the second floor of the four-story mixed-use residential building.

More emergency vehicles were called at about 5:30 p.m. to help with the fire.

No one was injured.

Officials said Tuesday that the fire started in a bedroom on the second floor after an electrical multi-wire connector potentially overloaded.

