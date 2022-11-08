ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

DPD: Armed woman fatally shot by Detroit police after assaulting family during mental health crisis

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person is dead after she was shot by Detroit police during a struggle Thursday night. According to Detroit Police Chief James White, officers responded to a call about a female who had assaulted her son, was in her underwear, and was in the middle of a mental health crisis in the area of Pilgrim Street and Meyers Road around 6:20 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Video shows dogs returned to owner after escaping Detroit home fire

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A house in Detroit was a total loss after a fire tore through the structure early Thursday morning. Luckily, no tenants were injured. Even more luckily were the two dogs that survived the fire, toughing it out until the fire department had put out the blaze.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire

Jasmine Lane is in shock and disbelief after her sons Daquante and Lamonte died in a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint early Saturday. Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire. She said 5-year-old Daquante and 3-year-old Lamonte Johnson were trapped upstairs by smoke...
FLINT, MI
WFMJ.com

Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental

The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
The Oakland Press

Pontiac man accused of killing daughter’s sometime boyfriend, Lanard Curtaindoll, makes deal

A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. At a hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, 53-year-old Kenneth Hawkins pleaded no contest to manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Bomb threat emailed to Clintondale High School in latest threat

CLINTONDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the third time this week, a southeast Michigan school was forced to stop classes and make sure the school was secure after another threat has been called in - the latest one coming at Clintondale High School in Macomb County. The school was evacuated...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted for double shooting inside Sweet Soul Bistro in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information in an early morning double shooting at a restaurant on the city's northwest side Sunday. At about 2:50 a.m., the suspect fired shots inside the Sweet Soul Bistro, 13700 block of W. McNichols, striking two male victims and then fled.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Lapeer County crash claims life of 58-year-old man

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a man from Metamora died after he failed to negotiate a curve on M-24 north of Lapeer, crashed into another vehicle and was thrown out of his pickup truck late Tuesday. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says Anthony Saferian was driving a Ford...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Deer crashes resulting in serious injuries reach 10-year high in Metro Detroit

LAKE ORION, Mich. – Deer crashes resulting in serious injury have reached a decade high, and we’re in the middle of the “Deer-Hit” season right now. A combination of weather changes, mating habits, and human encroachment creates a hazardous storm which is how Lance DeVoe, the naturalist for Rochester Hills, can see the danger before it starts.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy