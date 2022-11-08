Read full article on original website
Hit-and-run driver that killed biking 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years in prison
A driver who ran over and killed a 5-year old Warren boy will spend 20 to 40-years in prison. Maurice Sumler was sentenced in Macomb County court on Thursday.
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Armed woman fatally shot by Detroit police after assaulting family during mental health crisis
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person is dead after she was shot by Detroit police during a struggle Thursday night. According to Detroit Police Chief James White, officers responded to a call about a female who had assaulted her son, was in her underwear, and was in the middle of a mental health crisis in the area of Pilgrim Street and Meyers Road around 6:20 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows dogs returned to owner after escaping Detroit home fire
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A house in Detroit was a total loss after a fire tore through the structure early Thursday morning. Luckily, no tenants were injured. Even more luckily were the two dogs that survived the fire, toughing it out until the fire department had put out the blaze.
Have you seen Breanna? Shelby Twp. police asking for tips finding teen missing since last weekend
Police in Macomb County are asking for the community’s help finding Breanna Buckerfield, who hasn’t been seen since last weekend. Anyone who has seen her should call Shelby Township police.
abc12.com
Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire
Jasmine Lane is in shock and disbelief after her sons Daquante and Lamonte died in a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint early Saturday. Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire. She said 5-year-old Daquante and 3-year-old Lamonte Johnson were trapped upstairs by smoke...
Mich. Man Allegedly Broke into Ex's Home, Filmed Himself Torturing Her Yorkshire Terrier Mix
A Michigan man is accused of filming himself torturing his ex-girlfriend's dog as part of a campaign of abuse and harassment against the woman, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. Julius Holley, 55, of Detroit, is charged with multiple offenses including killing/torturing of animals and second-degree home...
Woman in crash that killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists ‘in her own world,’ witness says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A sheriff’s detective said he was stunned by the reaction of a woman who struck five Make-A-Wish bicyclists, killing two, when he walked her past the body of one of the victims. “Wow, officer, that almost looks real,” Mandy Benn, 42, allegedly told Ionia...
Anonymous person finds $2,500 in lost wallet, turns it in to Wyandotte police – What would you do?
Police in Wyandotte are praising a person who found a wallet with a small fortune inside and turned it in to police. Police say there are “still great people out there.”
fox2detroit.com
Person killed in hit-and-run on Lahser in Detroit
According to the witness, the person hit flew up in the air before landing in the street. The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a Chevrolet Malibu, which was last seen headed south on Lahser.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: ‘Reckless’ pickup truck driver crashes into back of car stopped in I-94 traffic -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Reckless pickup driver seriously injures person stopped in traffic backup on I-94, police say. Police said a pickup truck was being driven recklessly when it...
WFMJ.com
Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental
The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man accused of killing daughter’s sometime boyfriend, Lanard Curtaindoll, makes deal
A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. At a hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, 53-year-old Kenneth Hawkins pleaded no contest to manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
fox2detroit.com
Bomb threat emailed to Clintondale High School in latest threat
CLINTONDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the third time this week, a southeast Michigan school was forced to stop classes and make sure the school was secure after another threat has been called in - the latest one coming at Clintondale High School in Macomb County. The school was evacuated...
fox2detroit.com
Peteet's Famous Cheesecakes reopens after fire forced popular bakery to start over
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than a year ago, a fire forced Peteet's Famous Cheesecakes in Oak Park to close. The popular bakery on Nine Mile was forced to start over after the fire, which also ruined thousands of baked goods that were already cooked on June 29, 2021.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for double shooting inside Sweet Soul Bistro in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information in an early morning double shooting at a restaurant on the city's northwest side Sunday. At about 2:50 a.m., the suspect fired shots inside the Sweet Soul Bistro, 13700 block of W. McNichols, striking two male victims and then fled.
Ebenezer Church to give away 1000 turkeys Thursday morning
The church, which is located on Dequindre Road in Detroit, will pass out the 100 turkeys until they are gone, and with the cost of groceries going up, that could be just a few hours.
abc12.com
Lapeer County crash claims life of 58-year-old man
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a man from Metamora died after he failed to negotiate a curve on M-24 north of Lapeer, crashed into another vehicle and was thrown out of his pickup truck late Tuesday. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says Anthony Saferian was driving a Ford...
fox2detroit.com
Man jumps out of 2nd story window to escape Michigan State Police during foot pursuit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was arrested after leading Michigan State Police on a foot pursuit in Detroit late Tuesday night. At around10:55 PM on Southfield near Plymouth, a driver called the police and said they believed a male was attempting to break into a vehicle on the freeway's right shoulder.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Deer crashes resulting in serious injuries reach 10-year high in Metro Detroit
LAKE ORION, Mich. – Deer crashes resulting in serious injury have reached a decade high, and we’re in the middle of the “Deer-Hit” season right now. A combination of weather changes, mating habits, and human encroachment creates a hazardous storm which is how Lance DeVoe, the naturalist for Rochester Hills, can see the danger before it starts.
Nataja Boleware's Family Continues To Fight To Find Out Who Her Killer Is
On September 20 Nataja was helping a friend in Detroit. The two were in a vehicle when another car pulled up next to them, someone in the car opened fire on the vehicle shooting Nataja & killing her.
