ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Here’s How Much You’ll Get If You Win Monday’s $1.9 Billion Powerball Jackpot

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRqwU_0j2KDml600

With the next Powerball drawing for the record $1.9 billion jackpot being Monday night, here's how much money you'll actually get if you win.

The drawing will take place at 9:59 p.m. Oklahoma time. The winner will have two options: Take a lump sum or get an annuity over 30 years.

The winner would only get the $1.9 billion jackpot if the person chooses the 30-payment option, which averages $63,333,333 a year. When federal and Oklahoma state taxes are factored in, the average net payout per year is $36,928,712, according to USAMega.com. The combined total after 30 payments is $1,107,861,360.

If the winner chooses the lump sum, the total would be $929,100,000 before taxes, according to the site. When federal and Oklahoma state taxes are deducted, the winner's net payout will be $541,237,795.

Charles Maupin, who bought five Powerball tickets, plans to take the lump sum if he wins.

"My wife and I are both going to donate a lot to charities, but first to family," Maupin said.

Montie Washington said he planned to buy a ticket, as well.

"Put grandkids up trust fund and get my kids' debt stuff and my debts paid off, and give back some to the community," said Washington.

If he wins, Washington said he would also take the lump sum.

"I need the whole $500 million, man, so I can be a $500 millionaire," Washington said. "I'm going to get me a house. Get me a car."

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
MUSKOGEE, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Highest Rated Steakhouses

When it comes to steak, as Oklahomans, we rarely agree. We argue over everything that goes into a proper steak. Seasonings vs marinade, charcoal vs gas, grill vs oven, rare vs medium vs edible leather... the list goes on and on. For instance, while I've had some of the most...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?

If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Nonpartisan Polling Firm Says Low Voter Turnout Impacted Oklahoma’s General Election

A nonpartisan polling firm said low voter turnout impacted the gubernatorial race where incumbent Kevin Stitt won by nearly 160,000 votes. SoonerPoll, which brands itself as Oklahoma's only independent, nonpartisan public opinion polling firm, said its pre-election polling indicated Stitt's Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, held an edge. "She was looking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

The Best Christmas Towns In Oklahoma To Visit In 2022

Now that we're getting into the nitty-gritty of the annual holiday season, let's go ahead and toss this out there so you can have enough time to plan your family festivities. The topic is christmas lights because, well, what person doesn't enjoy looking at the holiday light displays that are spread out across the state?
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Strong Cold Front Brings Big Changes Soon

TULSA, Okla. - Showers chances return to Green Country on Thursday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds and warm weather will remain Thursday morning before storms arrive in the afternoon, unleashing the return of colder weather. This pattern change will stick around for the foreseeable future. Another strong upper-level system is likely to impact the area early next week, including the possibilities of some wintry weather impacts.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy