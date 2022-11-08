Read full article on original website
North Dakota Republicans dominant in midterm elections
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nationally, Republicans were expected to take back the House and Senate with a red wave Tuesday. The outcome is nowhere near what many polls indicated, and final results are yet to be determined. But there was a red tsunami in North Dakota. North Dakota is an...
US Term Limits congratulates North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The national group behind term limit efforts across the U.S. is congratulating North Dakota following its vote Tuesday to approve a term limits amendment to the North Dakota Constitution. Measure 1, which passed with 63 percent approval of the voters, limits the governor to two terms in office and members of […]
South Dakota voters reject recreational marijuana legalization
(AP) - Voters have approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri and rejected it in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. South Dakotans, including a sizable number of Republicans, voted to legalize marijuana possession in 2020, but that law was struck down by the state Supreme Court in part because the proposal was coupled with medical marijuana and hemp. This year, recreational pot stood by itself as it went before voters.
North Dakota rejects legalizing marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — North Dakota voters have rejected a measure to legalize marijuana. The initiative would have allowed people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis. The state could have registered up to seven marijuana manufacturing businesses and 18 dispensaries. Supporters […]
Voting underway across North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voting is well underway in the capital city. Waiting lines were forming for the polling locations at 7 a.m. Eight out of the 18 polling locations in Burleigh County experienced delays in the check-in process that were resolved after 20 minutes. As of noon on Tuesday, 1,200 people had voted at the Bismarck Event Center. That polling location is expected to have between 1,500 and 1,800 votes cast.
Before You Vote: Meet Some North Dakota Candidates
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Before you head to the polls, KX News got a chance to interview several candidates who you will see on your ballots today. If you’re having a hard time picking who to vote for, we’re here to provide some quick information at your disposal! Public Service Commission candidate Trygve Hammer Public […]
Former chairman of North Dakota Democratic-NPL remembered as skilled leader and devoted father
(Fargo, ND) -- The former chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL is being remembered not only as a skilled leader and lawyer but also as a loving father. "He couldn't have been a better dad. He was the kind of dad that was always around, whether it's watching football games or choir concerts or whatever it was that his kids were involved with. He was there. The kind of dad that manned the grill for hours at the lake cabin," said Mac Schneider.
South Dakota voters pass Medicaid expansion amendment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Roughly 40,000 South Dakotans will be eligible for Medicaid, due to voters in the state passing Amendment D Tuesday night. The measure amends the state constitution to expand access to the program for those at or below 138% of the federal poverty level. “South Dakotans Decide Healthcare” spearheaded the effort to say “Yes on Amendment D,” arguing in part that those who stood to benefit the most from the expansion would be lower-income workers currently without healthcare coverage.
How the North Dakota Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Noem wins re-election for South Dakota governor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has been re-elected and will serve another four years as the governor of South Dakota. The Associated Press named Gov. Noem the winner in Tuesday’s midterm election, defeating the Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. In...
Two big Powerball prizes won in North Dakota
BISMARCK – North Dakota had a $50,000 winner and a $100,000 winner in the November 7 Powerball draw. Both winning tickets matched four of the five numbers drawn that day and the Powerball. The $100,000 winning ticket also included a Power Play. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
A look at the potential impact: North Dakota prepares to vote on recreational marijuana
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana Tuesday in an initiative called Measure 2. This comes after North Dakota legalized medical marijuana in 2016, failed to legalize recreational marijuana in 2018, and decriminalized marijuana in 2019. Measure 2 is based on legislation that passed the North Dakota House but failed in the state Senate last year. The campaign manager for the Marijuana Policy Project, Jared Moffat, says he expects the 2022 vote to be close.
Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather continues to cause tricky travel conditions, across North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown; U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn; and U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.
Welcome to winter: North Dakota blizzard shutting down everything in its path
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Nearly all photos taken in recent hours tell the same story in North Dakota: Snow, blowing snow and more snow. The first winter storm of the season is making itself known in grand fashion as it moves across the state. Schools here are closed, businesses and government offices are shuttered and […]
Blizzard blasts the northern Plains with over a foot of snow
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a major winter storm in the northern Plains that is bringing blizzard conditions to the Dakotas, with heavy snow and ice extending into northern Minnesota and eastern Montana as the system races eastward Thursday and Friday.
A 20 Picture Introduction To This North Dakota “Shouse”.
What is a shouse? For that matter, what is a barndominium?
Name-a-plow contest returns to North Dakota as Winter approaches
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation second annual Name a Plow Contest is on!. Officials say people are invited to submit name ideas for a snowplow in their home district. To qualify, submitted names must be appropriate and are restricted to a maximum of 14 characters. If...
North Dakota could see 18 inches of snow in first major storm of the season
FARGO, N.D. — The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph). The...
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
Is North Dakota Ready To Smoke Pot Legally?
Voters Today Will Determine Whether You Can Torch Up Legally Or Not
