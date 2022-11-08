ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Virtual hunter training expands

By Marcus Clem News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
Ahead of firearms deer season opening Saturday, a new program somewhat akin to a video game is meant to expand access to Missouri hunter qualification.

Those who wish to hunt alone ages 16 and up are available to take a hunter safety course through Kalkomey Enterprises LLC in its partnership with the Missouri Department of Education. It is hosted on the site ilearntohunt.com/missouri, and it provides a path to education for those keen to seek out whitetail deer and other game animals during their respective seasons.

