Early voting comes to a close in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Early voting is officially over across the United States and ended in Virginia on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Early Voting has been an option for registered voters in Virginia since 2020. According to local election officials, early voting was very popular this year and they had close to 6,000 people come out to early vote in Roanoke alone.

“I think it’s such a great privilege that we have in this country and so many people probably don’t take, you know, take it for granted. They just assume that everything is going to turn out okay, and we really have to let our voices be heard. So if we do that, I think everything will be just fine,” said Edwin Schopp, a voter.

Andrew Cochran, the Director of Elections and General Registrar for the City of Roanoke says they have not run into any abnormal issues this election year so far. He says that there were some issues with obtaining people’s records but they were still able to vote with a provisional ballot or a statement they had to sign.

Additionally, he says that they have cleared up issues from the DMV where they did not get several records that should have been passed to them several months ago.

“We are not anticipating any issues. Two things that voters need to be aware of is to bring your ID with you, nothing has changed in that area. The other thing is there are thirteen candidates on the ballot so if you are seeing a ballot for the first time when you come to vote that might be a little overwhelming so please do your research before you turn out to vote” said Cochran.

He also notes that they have not had any problems with voter intimidation but they have resources available in case they need them. Lastly, if you are thinking of bringing your firearm with you to vote they are prohibited by law as close to forty feet from every polling location as well as the Voter Registration and Elections Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.