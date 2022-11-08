ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Countdown: Breaking down major races on Midterm Elections Eve

By Eyewitness News via
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8Jzo_0j2KDPPH00

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we dissect the major races ahead of Tuesday's Midterm Elections and the implications it could have on our area and the country.

The current political climate, combined with redistricting, has turned New York into much more of a battleground state than it has been in decades. That includes the race to decide the state's next governor.

Republican challenger Lee Zeldin has turned his bid to unseat Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul into a legitimate battle.

The early voting totals in new york city might be telling. New York City's numbers stand at less than 40% of the early voting numbers we saw during the 2020 election.

That was a presidential election so, we would expect more. But the city has 44% of all voters in the state. The rest of the state, which trends more Republican than the five boroughs, currently sits at nearly 54% of its 2020 total.

So how did we get here? Sonia Rincon has more on where the candidates have stood on the most pressing issues to New Yorkers.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show ahead of Election Day:

Party agendas

We dig deeper into the agendas of each party and how they affect both our area and the rest of the country. We talked to Jared Bernstein, who is on the counsel of economic advisors to President Joe Biden. He discussed the economic strategy for Biden over the next two years, regardless of what happens in the election.

And Republicans?

We switch parties and talk about this election and beyond from the Republican perspective. Lighthouse Public Affairs founder and CEO Chapin Fay, who is also a former Zeldin adviser, joined our show.

