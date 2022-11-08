Read full article on original website
Related
Artist publicly dunks on Elon Musk at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters
This tactic of "projection bombing" has been used in movements like Occupy Wall Street.
The Federal Trade Commission says it is tracking Elon Musk's Twitter 'with deep concern' as top privacy execs quit
The resigning execs were likely in charge of a security and privacy program Twitter agreed to keep after it was fined $150 million by the FTC.
Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer, lays off hundreds
The tech giant has 10,000 employees in San Francisco alone.
SFGate
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. About $460 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share...
Can this San Francisco company's 'dad weed' get you high?
Pot this weak hasn't been around since "Friends" was on TV.
Comments / 0