ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmi, IL

Grinch loots Carmi Christmas Elves’ boots in unsolved burglary

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Bnw2_0j2KD6xx00

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — After a recent theft in White County, one burglar might wake up to lumps of coal in their stocking this Christmas.

The Carmi Police Department says an investigation was opened after the Carmi Christmas Elves were burglarized. According to police, an unknown suspect stole thousands of dollars worth of new boots and shoes from the group sometime between November 1 and 5.

Evansville business burglarized yet again, police say

The Carmi Christmas Elves had planned on giving the shoes to veterans and children in need throughout the county, but those plans began to seem unlikely.

Fortunately, Shoe Sensation and other local groups spent an entire day buying shoes from surrounding stores’ shelves to make sure the Elves’ event still happened in Norris City.

“Thank you to all of our elves and volunteers that came and helped us today!!” shared Carmi Christmas Elves on social media. “We’re almost halfway there putting up lights!!”

Schnucks and Salvation Army band together once again

Police say the boots and shoes stolen consisted of Converse, Fila, Under Armor, Thorogood, Wolverine and other brands.

If you have any information on this burglary, you’re asked to contact Carmi Police Department at 618-382-4633 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-637-3577. A $500 Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

UP NEXT: C elebrate ‘Hiss-mas’ with River Kitty; Pet pictures with Santa

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfcnnews.com

West Frankfort dispatcher helps family successfully deliver baby

WEST FRANKFORT - A local telecommunicator was honored on Tuesday night for her efforts to help a family successfully deliver a baby last month. On October 8th, Dispatch Corporal Sarah Emberton received a 911 call from a caller requesting an ambulance for his pregnant wife who believed she was having the baby.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
WEHT/WTVW

CPD sponsors gun safety day

Gun safety is the key to preventing accidental shootings. The Carmi Police Department seems to agree as they will be sponsoring a Firearms Safety Day.
CARMI, IL
wevv.com

EPD: Man charged with burglary after break-in at Golfmoor Baseball Park

An Evansville man is being charged with burglary after being arrested at Golfmoor Baseball Park on Tuesday, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to Golfmoor Baseball Park around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a burglary after someone noticed a man inside a building via security camera.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

HCSO: Man wanted in connection to Hanson man’s death

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies say a man is now wanted in connection with a hit and run that killed a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says there is now an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps is wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure […]
HANSON, KY
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Man Charged In Shooting

Officers arrested 57 year old Charles Brumitt on Monday and charged him with aggravated battery. Originally, Brumitt told EPD that a woman broke into his home on Roselawn Circle. There was a struggle over a gun when the female was shot in the hand. The female told police she met...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Stolen SUV found, suspect at large in Carmi

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Officers say a stolen Chevy SUV has been found, but their suspect still remains unidentified. According to the Carmi Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart parking lot around 6 o’clock Sunday evening. Police believe a man seen walking into the Walmart stole a blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban, which has since […]
CARMI, IL
14news.com

Dispatch: Man hit by vehicle in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a construction flagger was hit by a vehicle in Warrick County on Thursday afternoon. Officials say this happened five miles east of Lynnville on State Road 68 just after 3 p.m. Deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office say there were some fiber...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Ambulance overturns during crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving an overturned ambulance. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. It happened at Highway 41 and Watson Lane in Henderson. Officials say there were no patients in the ambulance and none of the crew members were hurt.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today

It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Community Validates EvansvilleWatch: Hate Comments Nearly Shut The Popular Service Down

EvansvilleWatch is a Facebook page that is run by volunteers that listen to police scanner traffic and post details about accidents, crime, fires, and medical calls. Of course, they do not post information that could interfere with any of the runs. In addition to keeping up with the calls, they also have to police the comments on their page. I've seen users go back and forth with insults, and this time someone took things too far.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

HCSO: Hanson man killed in hit and run

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says Zachary T. Higgins, 30, of Hanson, was killed in a hit and run incident. HCSO says on November 9, at about 12:49 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Tippett Road in reference to an unknown subject lying in the roadway. […]
HANSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Funeral arranged for victim of fatal Gibson County crash

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Mount Vernon resident Zack Allyn was only 25-years-old when he unexpectedly passed away in a fatal car accident earlier this week. Now, he will be laid to rest. His obituary states that Zack had a love for farming and even worked on his family’s farm after graduating college. He was […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Police arrest former Salem resident for aggravated battery to a child

Salem Police have arrested a 26-year-old former resident now living in Centralia for aggravated battery to a child. Detectives say the October 24th incident involving Mary Rushing of Calumet Street first came to light when injuries were reported by her school. At that time the 10-year-old female was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment. The incident allegedly occurred at Rushing’s former residence in Salem.
SALEM, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Fight at Metropolis park ends with Golconda woman's arrest

A fight last Tuesday at a park in Metropolis ended with the arrest of a Golconda woman and the victim left with facial cuts. Metropolis Police responded to a call about a fight in progress at Dorothy Miller Park. Officers learned the victim, who was inside a vehicle, was allegedly struck in the face and could not see out of one eye. Officers said he had facial cuts and was bleeding.
METROPOLIS, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy