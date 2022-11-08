Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Calera declares disaster situation after tornado
CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — Cleanup is underway in Calera after a tornado ripped through Bryan County last Friday. Mayor Brenton Rucker declared the city in an emergency disaster situation on Monday. Calera Emergency Management said at least five homes were damaged in the storm. One has been deemed unlivable....
KXII.com
Stolen pick-up truck
Missing engagement ring found in tornado debris, man proposes on the spot. A Texas man proposes to his girlfriend after finding missing engagement ring in tornado debris. More than 70 homes were destroyed or majorly damaged in Lamar County during storms Friday evening.
Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed to have Touchdown in Metroplex
Multiple tornadoes touched down across Texas during the recent Fall storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Four tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater touched down east of the Metroplex on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed the four tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that the NWS survey crew canvassed the damge area and confirmed one tornado hit Lamar County, one in Hopkins County, one in Rains and Hopkins County and one in Henderson County.
KXII.com
Woman in serious conditions after EF-2 tornado hits Choctaw Co.
CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma. An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys. Tornado...
KTEN.com
Marshall County convenience store closes doors
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- A Marshall county convenience store is closing its doors. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE) took on the case involving citations at Willis One Stop in Kingston. KTEN reached out to ABLE's offices, and is awaiting response with...
KXII.com
8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
'Multiple miracles in every house' | North Texas communities surveying damage after tornadoes
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas — Chad and Kandi Brannan built eight rental houses off U.S. Highway 271 in Lamar County three years ago this week. “Called it Brannan Meadow,” Chad Brannan said. “It was just a picture book story of what you would hope out of a community feel.”
dallasexpress.com
Tornado Injures 10 People, Destroys 50 North Texas Homes
During the heavy storms across North Texas last Friday, a confirmed tornado touched ground in Lamar County, just northwest of Dallas. The tornado injured 10 people and damaged or destroyed roughly 50 homes, with significant damage spotted in parts of small towns Paris, Midcity, and Powderly, according to reports. Officials said two of the 10 injured were in critical but stable condition.
NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down in McCurtain County
The National Weather Service's Shreveport office released storm damage surveys about Friday night's severe weather on Sunday morning.
KXII.com
Hidden camera found inside Carter County Jail
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An investigation is underway at the Carter County Detention Center after a surveillance camera was found in a light fixture in an attorney client room. In photos of the hidden camera you can see a screw hole and wires in the in fixture. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says his office conducted an investigation after the camera was found and says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also looking into the incident. News 12 spoke to Ardmore attorney Jason May who saw the camera with his own eyes.
KXII.com
Texas tornado survivor: “It was really scary.”
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - In Lamar County, there was a substantial of homes destroyed by the tornado from Friday night. Since early Saturday morning people came out and helped out those affected by the storms. One family said they have never experienced anything like this. “Honestly we hear stuff...
OHP investigating deadly crash in Bryan County
Authorities say two people have died following a crash in Bryan County.
KWTX
Tornado leaves 10 people injured, 50 homes damaged in Northeast Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A confirmed tornado on the ground in Lamar County injured 10 people and damaged or destroyed 50 homes, according to the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement officials said two of the 10 people injured were in critical, but stable condition at Paris Regional Medical Center.
KTEN.com
Filling up with food and fuel at new Denison convenience store
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — QuikTrip opened its first convenience store in Denison on Thursday. "We're very excited," said customer Theodis Kincy. "We're very excited that it's finally open, that it's finally open, and we just love it!" The new fuel and food center is 4,800 square feet and features...
WATCH: Possible Tornado Causes Damage In Bryan County
News 9 Storm Tracker Tom Pastrano surveyed storm damage at a mobile home in Bryan County. Pastrano found the home leveled Friday in Calera, a city located just miles southwest of Durant. No injuries have been reported at this time. Friday's severe weather potential blanked portions of south-central Oklahoma, including...
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
Multiple people were missing Saturday after at least 14 tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, killing one person, officials said.
1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit
One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lamar County Residents Clean Up After EF-3 Tornado Rips Through
Residents in Lamar County are beginning to clean up after a tornado damaged dozens of structures, destroying more than 30 buildings. NWS confirmed Saturday, an EF-3 tornado touched down in Lamar County just after 4 p.m. Friday with wind speeds of up to 160 mph. The track was about 21 miles and stretched into Oklahoma.
KXII.com
3 adults, 3 children injured after crash in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Five people were taken to the hospital, and one person was flown after a crash in Grayson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened on FM-121 near Bethel Cannon Rd. at approximately 2:14 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers said a truck driven by...
KTEN.com
Helium shortage impacting Denison business
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — "It's very complicated; they're not making more helium," said Oklahoma Rep. Justin Humphrey (R- District 19). The government has closed facilities that produce the lighter-than-air gas. Sharon Sweeney owns Balloonatics in downtown Denison. She said the shortage began to impact her business back in June.
