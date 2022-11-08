Read full article on original website
Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening
During yesterday's First Alert Weather Alert Day parts of the valley experienced dangerous flooding brought about by the storm. Three vehicles were caught in the moving water at the wash area off of Indian Canyon Drive. You can read the full story here. One of the drivers whose vehicle was trapped in the moving water The post Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening appeared first on KESQ.
At least 1 dead, 3 others rescued after being swept downstream in Ontario wash
At least one person is dead and two others are unaccounted for after officials conducted a water rescue in Ontario Tuesday morning.
More people presumed dead in Ontario storm basin following heavy rainfall
A recovery operation is underway after 10 people were washed away by a swift current in an Ontario storm drain amid heavy rains Tuesday, and up to four of them remain missing. The incident was first reported around 9:50 a.m. on 4th Street near John Galvin Park. The operation is now focused on East Philadelphia […]
Storm hits burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, sends mud flow through Oak Glen community
Heavy rains prompted officials to issue flash flood and evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County Tuesday morning. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all subject to an evacuation warning as of 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department. Officials were concerned about the potential […]
Recovery operation underway after 10 swept away in Ontario floodwaters; 5 rescued
One person was killed and four others are missing and presumed dead after officials say 10 people were swept away in a rush of floodwaters in Ontario.
Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains
Authorities have located the remains of a Yucca Valley man reported missing in July. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. announced that the remains of Jamal Middleton, 36, were found in the Stepladder Mountains wilderness area of Needles on Nov. 3. Deputies from the Needles Station had responded to a report of a found dead The post Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains appeared first on KESQ.
At Least One Dead, Two Missing in Ontario Wash After Morning Downpours
One person has died and two people remain missing after reports of six people washed downstream in an Ontario wash. Fire-rescue personnel rescued three people from a river wash and continued to search for at least two others in the water after a morning a rain throughout Southern California. One...
Helen Tran set to become first Asian American Mayor of the City of San Bernardino as heavy rain, winds keep voters away
Voter turnout was low in both Inland Empire counties on Tuesday, November 8. Although this is not usual for a midterm election, it is possible this year’s winds and heavy rain may have added to the abysmal participation. By mid-day Wednesday, Registrar of Voters Offices in Riverside and San...
Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water. The roadway, which is just south of Interstate 10, has been shut down in both directions. A The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront
San Bernardino, CA: A vehicle crashed into a Circle K storefront Monday evening taking out a wall, shattering glass and toppling displays of merchandise. At 7:29 p.m.,… Read more "Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront"
Train horns set to go silent by Nov. 25, mostly
Redlanders who have been at their wits’ end over the Arrow train horns got some good news Friday, Nov. 4, when the Federal Railroad Administration approved the request for a quiet zone along the train route in Redlands. A mandatory 21-day noticing period began last Friday and will conclude on the day after Thanksgiving.
Sandbags offered to Riverside County residents ahead of storm
With heavy downpours and the possibility of flooding in some locations predicted Tuesday, the Riverside County Fire Department today offered free empty sandbags to residents at most fire stations countywide. The National Weather Service posted a Flash Flood Watch from noon Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday for the Riverside metropolitan area, which is expected to The post Sandbags offered to Riverside County residents ahead of storm appeared first on KESQ.
RS County gets nearly $11M for homeless relief along river bottom
Riverside County supervisors Tuesday signed off on the disbursal of $10.99 million in state grant funds for homeless relief, mainly targeting individuals dwelling in encampments along the Santa Ana River bottom. The California Business, Consumer Services & Housing Agency’s “Encampment Resolution Funding” was awarded to the county Department of Housing...
San Bernardino polling place closed due to evacuations: Here's where to vote instead
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A polling place in San Bernardino has been evacuated and will remain closed for the rest of the day as heavy rains continue to move through the area Tuesday. The polling location at the Angelus Oaks Fire station at 5766 Frontage Road was closed just after...
EVACUATION ORDER for Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and Northeast Yucaipa
There is a potential for mud and debris flow which may affect the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scars. The communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and Northeast Yucaipa are now subject to an evacuation order. This order was released by the Yucaipa Police...
Desert Hot Springs Police Awarded $105,000 Grant For Road Safety
(CNS) – The Desert Hot Springs Police Department has been awarded a $105,000 grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety to increase patrols and provide traffic safety programs in an effort to reduce serious injuries and deaths on roads, police said Tuesday. “This grant funding allows us to...
Riverside County-Based Firefighter Arrested in Undercover Child Predator Operation in Fresno
Nineteen Southern California men were arrested last week during an undercover operation led by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department after allegedly attempting to meet with "preteen and early teenage old boys and girls" for purposes of sex, the department shared in a Monday announcement. The operation, dubbed "Operation H.O.O.K," an...
Missing 94-year-old man found in Palm Springs
Update 1:55 PM Mr. Blackford has been safely located, police announced. Original Article The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in the search for a 94-year-old man missing in the city. William "Mike" Blackford was last seen leaving his residence on the 2100 block of E Palm Canyon in Palm Springs The post Missing 94-year-old man found in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Palm Springs Weather WARNING Tuesday, November 8
A Flash Flood Warning (until 3:45p) has just been posted for the High Desert and includes Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Hwy-62 in Southern San Bernardino County. There have been reports of flooded roads.
Thousands left without power as massive winter storm sweeps through Southland
A massive storm sweeping through Southern California has left thousands of people without power. On top of the mandatory evacuations, flash flood warnings and road closures, tens of thousands of people were affected by power outages due to the storm. Residents serviced by SoCal Edison and Los Angeles Department of...
