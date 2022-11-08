ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening

During yesterday's First Alert Weather Alert Day parts of the valley experienced dangerous flooding brought about by the storm. Three vehicles were caught in the moving water at the wash area off of Indian Canyon Drive. You can read the full story here. One of the drivers whose vehicle was trapped in the moving water The post Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Storm hits burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, sends mud flow through Oak Glen community

Heavy rains prompted officials to issue flash flood and evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County Tuesday morning. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all subject to an evacuation warning as of 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department. Officials were concerned about the potential […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains

Authorities have located the remains of a Yucca Valley man reported missing in July. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. announced that the remains of Jamal Middleton, 36, were found in the Stepladder Mountains wilderness area of Needles on Nov. 3. Deputies from the Needles Station had responded to a report of a found dead The post Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

At Least One Dead, Two Missing in Ontario Wash After Morning Downpours

One person has died and two people remain missing after reports of six people washed downstream in an Ontario wash. Fire-rescue personnel rescued three people from a river wash and continued to search for at least two others in the water after a morning a rain throughout Southern California. One...
ONTARIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water. The roadway, which is just south of Interstate 10, has been shut down in both directions. A The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Train horns set to go silent by Nov. 25, mostly

Redlanders who have been at their wits’ end over the Arrow train horns got some good news Friday, Nov. 4, when the Federal Railroad Administration approved the request for a quiet zone along the train route in Redlands. A mandatory 21-day noticing period began last Friday and will conclude on the day after Thanksgiving.
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sandbags offered to Riverside County residents ahead of storm

With heavy downpours and the possibility of flooding in some locations predicted Tuesday, the Riverside County Fire Department today offered free empty sandbags to residents at most fire stations countywide. The National Weather Service posted a Flash Flood Watch from noon Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday for the Riverside metropolitan area, which is expected to The post Sandbags offered to Riverside County residents ahead of storm appeared first on KESQ.
HeySoCal

RS County gets nearly $11M for homeless relief along river bottom

Riverside County supervisors Tuesday signed off on the disbursal of $10.99 million in state grant funds for homeless relief, mainly targeting individuals dwelling in encampments along the Santa Ana River bottom. The California Business, Consumer Services & Housing Agency’s “Encampment Resolution Funding” was awarded to the county Department of Housing...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Desert Hot Springs Police Awarded $105,000 Grant For Road Safety

(CNS) – The Desert Hot Springs Police Department has been awarded a $105,000 grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety to increase patrols and provide traffic safety programs in an effort to reduce serious injuries and deaths on roads, police said Tuesday. “This grant funding allows us to...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing 94-year-old man found in Palm Springs

Update 1:55 PM Mr. Blackford has been safely located, police announced. Original Article The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in the search for a 94-year-old man missing in the city. William "Mike" Blackford was last seen leaving his residence on the 2100 block of E Palm Canyon in Palm Springs The post Missing 94-year-old man found in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy