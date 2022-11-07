Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson
SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
Vigil held for 1-year anniversary of Utah girl's tragic death
Sunday marked one year since the death of Foxboro Elementary student Izzy Tichenor. Her family said the 10-year-old died by suicide after being bullied at school for her race and disability.
kvnutalk
Logan man and woman arrested and charged with alleged home burglary – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A Logan couple has been arrested and charged with allegedly burglarizing a Providence home Friday. Thomas Elliott Arzon, 37, and Lenzie Null, 36, were booked into the Cache County Jail after deputies tracked them to a Logan apartment complex. According to an arrest affidavit, Cache County Sheriff’s...
Gephardt Daily
Slick roadway sends car part way over edge of I-84 in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver on eastbound Interstate 84 suddenly found himself facing north when he lost control of his car on an overpass over U.S. 89. “Wet roads, cooler temperatures led to a scary situation for the driver and their occupant,” says...
visitogden.com
Walking in Ogden, Utah's Winter Wonderland
Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah’s Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa’s village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden’s Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the “must-see” holiday attraction in northern Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Three-vehicle crash in Weber County sends one to hospital
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A three-vehicle crash in Weber County sent one man to the hospital Sunday. Weber Police Department reports the crash took place on southbound I-15, near milepost 349 in Farr West, Utah. The three-vehicle crash involved a Toyota 4Runner, a semi-truck and a truck pulling a...
davishighnews.com
Ho ho no: Davis High School’s 2022 Christmas dance canceled
For the past couple of weeks, rumors have been bouncing around the Davis High student body regarding the cancellation of the Christmas and Sweethearts dances. Suspicions have been confirmed when replacement dance dates were announced: Rock the New Year on January 21st, 2023, and MORP on March 4th, 2023. The...
kvnutalk
Embattled County Executive David Zook retains his post despite challenger – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — After all the sound and fury between the county executive and members of the Cache County Council, Executive David Zook retained his post by a comfortable margin during Tuesday’s midterm election balloting. A total of 13,738 county voters expressed their support of Zook, while only...
kvnutalk
Emergency crews called to industrial accident at Dutro Company – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Paramedics and law enforcement were called to Dutro Company after an employee reportedly got their arm stuck in a machine. The industrial accident occurred Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. According to emergency radio traffic, the employee’s arm became stuck in a press brake, used for bending metal....
kvnutalk
Paradise man with lengthy criminal history sentenced to prison – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 40-year-old Paradise man with a lengthy criminal history has been sent to prison after being convicted again for drug possession. Brady Marion Young was ordered to serve zero-to-five years after asking the court for another chance. Young was sentenced Monday morning in 1st District Court. He...
ksl.com
Mother charged in abuse death of 3-year-old says she was threatened into taking plea deal
OGDEN — A mother charged with aggravated homicide in the malnourishment death of her 3-year-old daughter says she was threatened that she would have to "bury another kid" if she didn't accept a plea deal. Portions of phone calls made while Brenda Emile, 28, was in jail will be...
