Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Tulsa King’ Is a Rickety Star Vehicle for Sylvester Stallone: TV Review
“Tulsa King,” the new Paramount+ drama created by Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter, is entirely too conventional and workmanlike to be a remarkable series. And yet it is remarkable – and oddly fascinating – for a couple of reasons. For one thing, “Tulsa King” continues the parabolic...
The Wonder to Spirited: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Florence Pugh plays a nurse sent to moniter a girl who hasn’t eaten for four months in a stunning historical thriller, while Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds bring the festive fun with their Christmas Carol remix
Comments / 0