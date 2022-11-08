Read full article on original website
Final phase of road repairs on JBLM
Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement. The final phase of the Barnes and Lincoln boulevards repairs is underway now through Nov. 17. The McChord Commercial Gate is open to all vehicles. McChord traffic, that normally uses Barnes Gate, should use the commercial gate. Lewis Main traffic should still use the Barnes Gate.
Pierce County awards $9.6 million in ARPA sewer and water utility infrastructure grants
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is awarding a total of $9.6 million to fund sewer and water system infrastructure improvement projects through its federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant program. The Planning and Public Works Department received 28 total applications for the ARPA Sewer and Water Utilities Infrastructure Grant...
Frederickson sewer project work continues
Pierce County social media post. As crews continue work on 152nd St E between 56th Ave E and 67th Ave E for the 144th St E Sewer Extension project near Frederickson, they will also be working on Closures 5 and 7 at the same time. PierceCountyWa.gov/144StreetEast.
