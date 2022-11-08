ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Suburban Times

Final phase of road repairs on JBLM

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement. The final phase of the Barnes and Lincoln boulevards repairs is underway now through Nov. 17. The McChord Commercial Gate is open to all vehicles. McChord traffic, that normally uses Barnes Gate, should use the commercial gate. Lewis Main traffic should still use the Barnes Gate.
Frederickson sewer project work continues

Pierce County social media post. As crews continue work on 152nd St E between 56th Ave E and 67th Ave E for the 144th St E Sewer Extension project near Frederickson, they will also be working on Closures 5 and 7 at the same time. PierceCountyWa.gov/144StreetEast.
