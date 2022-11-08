ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Races for the area’s Missouri State House positions have been called. Democrat Crystal Quade keeps seat in Missouri’s District 132, representing Springfield House Minority leader Crystal Quade will continue to represent north and central Springfield as the District 132 representative in the Missouri State House. Quade, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sephanos […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough wins another term

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough won a second term. The Republican defeated Democrat Raymond Lampert. Hough serves nearly all of Springfield in State Senate District 30. Hough first began service in Jefferson City in 2010. He later became a Greene County commissioner. Voters in November 2018 elected him to his first state senate seat.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Breaking down the numbers for Amendment 3 in Southwest Missouri

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — “Amendment 3” was one of the big issues that attracted more voters to the polls. It passed with more than a million people voting in favor of legal, recreational marijuana. The issue was a hot-button topic in Southwest Missouri as well, but what...
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Taney County, Mo. voter turnout stays steady throughout Tuesday

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Voters across the country are casting their ballots in the midterm election. Voters will decide in Missouri and Arkansas. So far, voter turnout is steady across the Ozarks. Election officials at New Beginnings Fellowship Church in Hollister say there have been over 500 ballots cast already,...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

MSU professor becomes third Springfield Democrat elected to the statehouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University professor Stephanie Hein unseated a Springfield Republican in the statehouse. The Democrat Hein defeated Republican Rep. Craig Fishel 6,864 to 6,662 votes in the race for Missouri House 136. Hein becomes the third Democrat from Springfield to score a victory in the Missouri...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Two more days of heat

Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for. United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays. Eric Schmitt gives acceptance speech after winning Missouri senate race against Trudy Busch Valentine.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Electioneering and curbside voting concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Viewers emailed On Your Side with their concerns and problems at the polls. There was a complaint about access to curbside voting at a Springfield northside polling location, Truman Elementary. Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, a non-partisan group in St. Louis, received the complaint from an observer. The site had three handicapped parking spots. The staff took up two of them.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: inmate dies, marijuana on the ballot in MO

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Labette County Detention Center says an unresponsive inmate was discovered this morning. According to deputies, 31-year-old Kenneth J. Jones, Jr. was discovered by his cellmate with an apparent self-inflicted injury. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by doctors. Click here to read more about this story.
GIRARD, KS
KYTV

Company reports internet outage at Libraries, and schools in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A water main break at MOREnet’s Springfield data center led to outages across the Ozarks at schools and colleges. MOREnet restored service around 2 p.m. The outage happened Thursday morning around 11 a.m. It impacted internet services at Springfield library branches and the Republic library...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Jury convicts Missouri man for distributing drugs in the Ozarks; feds link him to 2 deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal jury convicted a Kansas City, Mo., man of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy