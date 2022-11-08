Read full article on original website
Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Races for the area’s Missouri State House positions have been called. Democrat Crystal Quade keeps seat in Missouri’s District 132, representing Springfield House Minority leader Crystal Quade will continue to represent north and central Springfield as the District 132 representative in the Missouri State House. Quade, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sephanos […]
Greene County Democrats flip a third Missouri House district in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Democrats flipped a third Missouri House district, turning the area purple. The flip follows Stephanie Hein’s win after narrowly defeating incumbent Craig Fishel for House District 136. It is the second race in the Springfield-area district to flip Democratic over the last two election cycles.
Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough wins another term
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough won a second term. The Republican defeated Democrat Raymond Lampert. Hough serves nearly all of Springfield in State Senate District 30. Hough first began service in Jefferson City in 2010. He later became a Greene County commissioner. Voters in November 2018 elected him to his first state senate seat.
Breaking down the numbers for Amendment 3 in Southwest Missouri
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — “Amendment 3” was one of the big issues that attracted more voters to the polls. It passed with more than a million people voting in favor of legal, recreational marijuana. The issue was a hot-button topic in Southwest Missouri as well, but what...
News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
Republican Eric Burlison wins election for Missouri’s U.S. House District 7 open seat
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time in a dozen years, voters in southwest Missouri elected a new Congressman. Republican Eric Burlison defeated Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer in the race for Missouri’s 7th District. Burlison succeeds Congressman Billy Long, who opted to run for the open U.S. Senate. Burlison...
Marijuana is legal in Missouri but a long way from becoming readily available
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Missouri have decided to legalize recreational marijuana. But there are a number of steps that need to be taken before sales begin. “It’s a topic that’s heated with people,” said John Lopez, owner of Old Route 66 Dispensary in Springfield. He...
Taney County, Mo. voter turnout stays steady throughout Tuesday
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Voters across the country are casting their ballots in the midterm election. Voters will decide in Missouri and Arkansas. So far, voter turnout is steady across the Ozarks. Election officials at New Beginnings Fellowship Church in Hollister say there have been over 500 ballots cast already,...
MSU professor becomes third Springfield Democrat elected to the statehouse
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University professor Stephanie Hein unseated a Springfield Republican in the statehouse. The Democrat Hein defeated Republican Rep. Craig Fishel 6,864 to 6,662 votes in the race for Missouri House 136. Hein becomes the third Democrat from Springfield to score a victory in the Missouri...
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
Improving public bus system and attracting more riders is goal of City Utilities transit study
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - So have you ever ridden a public bus in Springfield?. For the majority of people the answer is “No” but City Utilities, who runs the bus system, is hoping to change that by conducting a comprehensive study to improve its transit operation and attract more riders.
Two more days of heat
Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for. United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays. Eric Schmitt gives acceptance speech after winning Missouri senate race against Trudy Busch Valentine.
El Dorado Springs School Board votes in favor for School Protection Officers
El Dorado Springs, Mo. (KY3) - The El Dorado Springs School District is changing its security measures, and will now allow trained teachers to carry a weapon on campus if their application is approved by the Board of Education. The school board voted in a 4-3 vote in favor to...
2012 Greene County cold case: Sheriff’s Office asking for new info
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for any new information about the 2012 murder of a father whose body was later f
On Your Side: Electioneering and curbside voting concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Viewers emailed On Your Side with their concerns and problems at the polls. There was a complaint about access to curbside voting at a Springfield northside polling location, Truman Elementary. Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, a non-partisan group in St. Louis, received the complaint from an observer. The site had three handicapped parking spots. The staff took up two of them.
News To Know: inmate dies, marijuana on the ballot in MO
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Labette County Detention Center says an unresponsive inmate was discovered this morning. According to deputies, 31-year-old Kenneth J. Jones, Jr. was discovered by his cellmate with an apparent self-inflicted injury. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by doctors. Click here to read more about this story.
Company reports internet outage at Libraries, and schools in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A water main break at MOREnet’s Springfield data center led to outages across the Ozarks at schools and colleges. MOREnet restored service around 2 p.m. The outage happened Thursday morning around 11 a.m. It impacted internet services at Springfield library branches and the Republic library...
Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for
Temperatures will soar to nearly 80° today and well into the 70s Thursday, but a huge drop is coming Friday. Eric Schmitt gives acceptance speech after winning Missouri senate race against Trudy Busch Valentine. Sarah Huckabee Sanders addresses crowd after projected win as Arkansas governor. Updated: 16 hours ago.
Jury convicts Missouri man for distributing drugs in the Ozarks; feds link him to 2 deaths
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal jury convicted a Kansas City, Mo., man of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
Springfield Silver Alert for Carl James Beach canceled
Springfield Police are asking for help in finding a missing man who officers believe could be in danger.
