‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Say There’s ‘Some Truth’ to Vinny Guadagnino’s Angelina Appreciation Post

By Lauren Anderson
 3 days ago

Vinny Guadagnino shared an Instagram post that sparked an all-out water-into-wine fight in season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation . Angelina retaliated against Vinny for posting a “JK” after sharing the appreciation post, getting Pauly DelVecchio’s girlfriend Nikki Hall caught up in the mix. The post has become top-of-mind for some Jersey Shore fans who rediscovered an old clip. Now, some fans are saying Vinny’s “JK” means there was “some truth” to his post about Angelina.

Vinny Guadagnino probably not posting about Angelina Pivarnick again | JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vinny Guadagnino’s Angelina appreciation post

After losing to the women while playing a version of Wild’ N Out , Vinny had to share an Angelina appreciation post on Instagram. “Appreciation post for this special lady,” he wrote over an image of himself kissing Angelina on the cheek.

“Words can’t describe how much this incredible woman means to me,” Vinny continued. “God, I am so lucky and happy to have you in my life. Out of all the stars in the sky, you are the brightest one.”

Immediately after sharing the post, Vinny shared another text post to his Instagram Stories. “JK” (Just Kidding) he stated. This sent Angelina into a rage, causing her to throw water on Vinny and, ultimately Nikki, who retaliated by pouring water on Angelina. Then, Angelina tossed red wine at Nikki. The argument ended after Nikki grabbed an entire bottle of wine and emptied it on Angelina.

“Are you kidding me?” Pauly yelled in the episode. “You don’t bring wine to a water fight!”

‘Jersey Shore’ fans think there’s ‘some truth’ to the nice things Vinny posted about Angelina

Fans in the Jersey Shore Reddit found a clip of Vinny talking about Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s old fling Paula Pickard. In the clip, Vinny recites a note from Paula that reads: “Love you even if you can be a d***** sometimes. JK, XOXO.”

“Paula is definitely not JK,” Vinny told the cameras. “With every JK comes a little truth and when Paula called Mike a d*****bag, she’s telling the truth.”

“So if using Vin’s terminology, this would mean there is some truth in his ‘Angelina’ post?” one Reddit user quipped. This fan was admittedly joking, calling the old clip “too funny not to share.” However, there are Jersey Shore fans who still believe there’s a spark between Vinny and Angelina.

Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick’s showmance has some fans convinced

Vinny and Angelina previously hooked up in season 2 of Jersey Shore . However, the reality TV stars never seriously dated. Regardless, many fans think there’s chemistry between the duo .

“I will always believe that there’s a part of him that is attracted to her and likes being around her,” another Redditor said. “Unsure of how big that part of him is, but it’s definitely there. I know he would never date her but it’s hard to deny blatant chemistry.”

RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Brings Vinny and Angelina’s Showmance Back, Chris Larangeira Comments

A former production assistant from the show fueled rumors like this one when they wrote into Deux Moi, a celebrity gossip account. “The reason that the Vinny/Angelina teasing has continued for so many years is because they’re actually hooking up behind the scenes and really do have a strong attraction to one another,” they claimed on Reddit . “They also hate each other. That dynamic is 100% real.”

In reality, there’s no proof to substantiate these claims. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return at some point with season 6. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for details.

