ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Tarek El Moussa Shares Emotional Throwback Video of His and Christina Hall’s Daughter

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Tarek El Moussa shared a throwback video of his daughter Taylor, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall , and fans loved the emotional clip. Here’s what the Flip or Flop star posted on Instagram and what fans said about his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOjlV_0j2KCSsP00
Tarek El Moussa | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Tarek El Moussa posted an adorable throwback video of his and Christina Hall’s daughter

On Nov. 6, Tarek El Moussa shared an Instagram video of himself opening up about hitting “rock bottom” with his 12-year-old daughter, Taylor . It was a throwback video, and Taylor appeared several years younger.

“Honestly I want to make my kids proud. To be honest with you, yeah, that’s one of the biggest things,” El Moussa said in the vulnerable clip. “I want them to know that their dad did great things, and I want them to know that their dad helped a lot of people around the world.”

As he spoke, Taylor listened intently while smiling and nodding in agreement. “And it’s really important for me to share my story and share my message because I’ve gone through a lot of hard times in my life, and I’ve dealt with so many struggles. And I know what it feels like to be at rock bottom, and I also know, which most people don’t know, what it feels like to be on the top.”

El Moussa concluded, “So I want people to understand, and I want them to know that no matter how bad it is, it can always get better.”

He captioned the video: “My family is my everything. [red heart emoji] They drive me and help me stay motivated and they make me a better man. This was filmed years ago (I mean… look at Tay!!! So young and adorable [pleading face emoji]) but it still stands just as true til this day. There’s nothing better or more important [prayer hands emoji].”

Tarek El Moussa fans gushed over his and Christina Hall’s daughter in the throwback video

Fans loved Tarek El Moussa’s throwback video of his and Christina Hall’s daughter. Many commented on how Taylor seemed wise beyond her years as she listened to her father’s story.

“I believe she was truly relating to what you were saying about making a difference and hitting rock bottom,” one fan wrote. “She truly understood.”

“Loved the looks Tay was giving you, approvingly, adoring you,” another fan commented. “She was so little then, but, she seems wiser than her years when you were telling your story.”

“Taylor’s so cute the way she agrees with her dad shaking her head,” another fan agreed. “She’s such a smart kid too.”

And El Moussa’s biggest fan, his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young , commented, “Awwwwwwe she’s so little,” with several red heart emojis.

The HGTV star previously said he could not have ‘survived’ without his daughter

On Sept. 22, Tarek El Moussa shared an emotional Instagram post wishing his and Christina Hall’s daughter a happy birthday.

“12 years ago today Taylor came into my life and it’s never been the same. I swear…I’m tearing up writing this,” he wrote. “I’ve been through so much struggle in my life and the one thing that has always kept me going is my little girl.”

El Moussa said he couldn’t have “survived” without his daughter. “She’s the most loyal, loving, caring little girl I could have asked for. It’s so scary to think how fast time is going and to think I only have 6 more years with her until college. There is no way I could have survived those rough years without her so for that I thank her. I thank her for inspiring me, motivating me and making me want to be better.”

RELATED: There’s 1 Major Difference Between Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa ‘Final Flip’ Announcements

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now

There are few stars who have had the overwhelming impact on popular country music as a whole as Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged onto the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after chart-topping hit.
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Stoke Rumors They’re Dating Again With PDA-Filled Walk

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may not be the only rekindled celebrity couple making headlines this week. Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper, who broke up in June 2019, sparked rumors they’re dating again when they were photographed being very affectionate with each other while on a walk in New York City. The former and maybe now back-on couple share five-year-old daughter Lea de Seine, who they welcomed in 2017.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

219K+
Followers
119K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy