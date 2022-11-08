Tarek El Moussa Shares Emotional Throwback Video of His and Christina Hall’s Daughter

Tarek El Moussa shared a throwback video of his daughter Taylor, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall , and fans loved the emotional clip. Here’s what the Flip or Flop star posted on Instagram and what fans said about his family.

Tarek El Moussa posted an adorable throwback video of his and Christina Hall’s daughter

On Nov. 6, Tarek El Moussa shared an Instagram video of himself opening up about hitting “rock bottom” with his 12-year-old daughter, Taylor . It was a throwback video, and Taylor appeared several years younger.

“Honestly I want to make my kids proud. To be honest with you, yeah, that’s one of the biggest things,” El Moussa said in the vulnerable clip. “I want them to know that their dad did great things, and I want them to know that their dad helped a lot of people around the world.”

As he spoke, Taylor listened intently while smiling and nodding in agreement. “And it’s really important for me to share my story and share my message because I’ve gone through a lot of hard times in my life, and I’ve dealt with so many struggles. And I know what it feels like to be at rock bottom, and I also know, which most people don’t know, what it feels like to be on the top.”

El Moussa concluded, “So I want people to understand, and I want them to know that no matter how bad it is, it can always get better.”

He captioned the video: “My family is my everything. [red heart emoji] They drive me and help me stay motivated and they make me a better man. This was filmed years ago (I mean… look at Tay!!! So young and adorable [pleading face emoji]) but it still stands just as true til this day. There’s nothing better or more important [prayer hands emoji].”

Tarek El Moussa fans gushed over his and Christina Hall’s daughter in the throwback video

Fans loved Tarek El Moussa’s throwback video of his and Christina Hall’s daughter. Many commented on how Taylor seemed wise beyond her years as she listened to her father’s story.

“I believe she was truly relating to what you were saying about making a difference and hitting rock bottom,” one fan wrote. “She truly understood.”

“Loved the looks Tay was giving you, approvingly, adoring you,” another fan commented. “She was so little then, but, she seems wiser than her years when you were telling your story.”

“Taylor’s so cute the way she agrees with her dad shaking her head,” another fan agreed. “She’s such a smart kid too.”

And El Moussa’s biggest fan, his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young , commented, “Awwwwwwe she’s so little,” with several red heart emojis.

The HGTV star previously said he could not have ‘survived’ without his daughter

On Sept. 22, Tarek El Moussa shared an emotional Instagram post wishing his and Christina Hall’s daughter a happy birthday.

“12 years ago today Taylor came into my life and it’s never been the same. I swear…I’m tearing up writing this,” he wrote. “I’ve been through so much struggle in my life and the one thing that has always kept me going is my little girl.”

El Moussa said he couldn’t have “survived” without his daughter. “She’s the most loyal, loving, caring little girl I could have asked for. It’s so scary to think how fast time is going and to think I only have 6 more years with her until college. There is no way I could have survived those rough years without her so for that I thank her. I thank her for inspiring me, motivating me and making me want to be better.”

