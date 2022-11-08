Zach LaVine In For The Bulls' Monday Night Game vs. Raptors

Zach is in the lineup for the Bulls' game against Toronto on Monday.

Chicago Bulls guard, Zach LaVine, has been dealing with knee issues throughout the year. Typically in back-to-backs, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan sat him for load management on the knee.

Last night in the Bulls' loss, LaVine sat out. Now, according to Donovan and K.C. Johnson, on the second night of the home-and-home series with the Raptors, LaVine is in the lineup.

The Bulls gave the Raptors a run for their money Sunday night but still ended up losing. A big factor in the Raptors’ success was their ability to double-team DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic with minimal repercussions. With LaVine back in the lineup, it will be harder for that scheme to be effective.

Also, Billy Donovan noted that Andre Drummond will be a game-time decision. Coby White is the only player that has been officially ruled out per an earlier report.

Needless to say, the Chicago Bulls need Zach LaVine healthy and scoring to win games this season.

Update

The Chicago Bulls ruled Andre Drummond out for Monday's game.