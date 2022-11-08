White Sox' Dylan Cease Named AL Cy Young Finalist

Cease led the way for the White Sox rotation with the best season of his young career.

While the 2022 season was one to forget for the Chicago White Sox overall, Dylan Cease had an outstanding individual season. As a result, MLB named Cease one of three finalists for the American League Cy Young Award.

With Lance Lynn injured to start the year and Lucas Giolito dealing with injuries and underperformance of his own, the White Sox needed Cease to step in a big way. He did just that by posting a 14-8 record, 2.20 ERA, 1.109 WHIP, and an 11.1 K/9 rate across 184 innings .

Cease somehow didn't earn an All-Star nod, though the numbers proved he was more than deserving . However, the 26-year-old did take home back-to-back AL Pitcher of the Month awards in June and July. He also nearly tossed a no-hitter but came up just one out shy in a dominant performance on Sept. 3.

Now, Dylan Cease is among the elites as an AL Cy Young Award finalist, joining Alex Manoah of the Blue Jays and Justin Verlander of the Astros.