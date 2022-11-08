Bill Belichick Was Asked About Tom Brady's Latest Career Milestone During Radio Interview

© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is running out of NFL records to break.

On Sunday, Brady etched his name on another record and became the first quarterback in league history to top 100,000 passing yards.

While speaking during his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Brady's former coach Bill Belichick offered his take on the quarterback's most recent milestone.

"Nothing but high praise coming from Bill Belichick on Brady crossing 100,000 passing yards," The Greg Hill Show tweeted Monday morning.

When asked about Brady's newest achievement, Belichick offered the following:

"It’s a tremendous accomplishment by Tom and a real credit to everything about him. Longevity, accuracy, consistency... just doing so many things right in the passing game for so long. It’s a phenomenal accomplishment and really happy for him. Nobody deserves it more than he does. He’s worked extremely hard and is very good at what he does. That’s an amazing stat. I don’t even know how far 100,000 yards is... must be a long way. I don’t know how many miles... I have no idea. That’s a great accomplishment.”

A producer of the show quickly noted that Brady's 100,000 passing yards would equal 56.8 miles, to which Belichick casually responded, "Jesus."

Despite Brady leaving Belichick and New England after the 2019 season, it appears the coach and quarterback still have a ton of mutual respect for one another.

