ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 107

Frank Adams
3d ago

I pray that there are enough people that are tired of not being able to buy groceries and Gass and making the bills and still have some money left are ready to FIRE pritzker

Reply(4)
52
Back_The_Blue
3d ago

Dems have owned Illinois for decades and people keep drinking the cool aid. The only change I see comes from within. 18 more months and I'm heading for Florida.

Reply(1)
25
Jackie Soberalski
3d ago

Pritzker has got to go or we won't be able to afford to eat or put gas in our cars, he doesn't care about we the people who live paycheck to paycheck because he's got millions, give the ones who are barely surviving a tax break n tax the rich more! And I surely don't want to go back to wearing masks everywhere!!😷Bye Bye Pritzker🤡

Reply(6)
14
Related
Axios

Democrats win Illinois ... for now

Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term. Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis. “I will...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand

Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election

CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Statement on Election Results in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) issued the below statement following the news that Eric Sorensen was elected to Illinois’ 17th Congressional District:. “Yesterday, the residents of Northwest and Central Illinois chose to stand for democracy, freedom and a future where we work together instead of tearing each other apart. I want to congratulate Eric Sorensen on his victory. I am thrilled that the working- and middle-class families of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District will have a representative who will fight for them, work to build up our local economy and continue to uplift Heartland values and Midwestern voices.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois amendment still too close to call

Illinois’ constitutional amendment known as the workers’ rights amendment remains too close to call. It takes a 60 percent “yes” vote to pass or it must get a simple majority from all the votes cast — that includes those that skip the question altogether. Supporters...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
80K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy