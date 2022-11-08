Read full article on original website
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand
Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
Outgoing Illinois House GOP Leader Durkin on Midterm Losses: ‘We Need to Move on From Donald Trump'
Just hours after Democrats won major victories across Illinois in Tuesday’s midterm elections, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin announced he would not seek another term as minority leader. Speaking out about his decision on Thursday, Durkin said he made a commitment to himself after the June primary that he would stay on as long as the GOP won enough seats.
After Election, Attention Turns to SAFE-T Act. Here's What Pritzker Said is Next
The SAFE-T act may not have been on the ballot during the 2022 Midterm Election, but it played a big role. Now that Election Day is over in Illinois, attention is turning to the new law set to take effect early next year, but what exactly it will look like by then remains unclear.
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
SAFE-T Act Will Soon Take Effect, But Changes Could Come First. What to Expect
The SAFE-T Act is set to take effect in Illinois next year, but before it does, some changes could be made. Facing mounting criticism from a variety of groups and officials over provisions that will ban cash bail in the state beginning on Jan. 1, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted after his election that discussions will soon center on the law.
Woman Caught on Cam Hanging Nooses Above Sign for Black Congressional Candidate in NJ
Cape May County authorities say they’re investigating a hate crime in which a woman was caught on camera hanging stuffed animals with nooses above a campaign sign for a Black Congressional candidate on Election Day. Police and prosecutors in Cape May County said a blonde-haired woman was seen on...
‘Ok Then': Pritzker Details What Was Said in Hi Election Night Call With Bailey
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his election night phone call with his opponent Darren Bailey was a short one. "He said very few words," Pritzker told reporters Wednesday, one day after securing his second term in office. Bailey, who conceded to Pritzker Tuesday evening following his projected loss, confirmed that...
What Will I Need to Get My Illinois REAL ID Before the Deadline?
With Illinoisans required to show a REAL ID to board a domestic flight or enter federal buildings starting in May 2023, many are wondering what they need to make sure their ID is compliant before the deadline. Residents 18 years and older will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant...
With Several Big Races Yet to Be Called, See the Latest Illinois Election Results
LIVE election results can be found here. Watch special election coverage from NBC Chicago in the player above. As votes continue to be counted in Illinois, several big races have yet to be called. With results still trickling in, the balance of the Illinois Supreme Court, the future of the...
Was This Year the Last Daylight Saving Time We Will See?
When the clocks changed back on Sunday after nearly eight months of daylight saving time, it left many questioning: was that the last time the clocks will change?. No matter what happens with the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent, the answer to that question is no.
Here Are Both Ways the Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment Could Pass Tuesday
While the Illinois governor’s race has generated plenty of attention during this election cycle, the very first question facing voters on their ballots is actually a constitutional amendment. That amendment, the Workers’ Rights Amendment, would codify union protections into the Illinois Constitution, and would prevent the state’s General Assembly...
2 in Illinois Sickened by Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli Meat, Cheese
Two people in Illinois have been sickened by a deadly listeria outbreak that has been linked to deli meat and cheese, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. In total, 16 people have been sickened across six states -- New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey and California....
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
COVID-19 Cases Fall in Illinois as Over 1.5 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered Statewide
Illinois health officials reported 11,020 new COVID-19 cases since Nov. 4, along with 38 additional deaths over the past six days. Cases and deaths have seen a notable decline over the previous week, which saw 14,225 new COVID-19 cases and 54 additional deaths from the virus. As of last week,...
Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?
As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not. The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the...
Who Won the Race for Governor in Illinois? See Latest Results and Projections
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has earned a second term in office, defeating Republican challenger and Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, the Associated Press projected Tuesday. See the latest results from the contentious race below. With the polls closed Tuesday evening on Election Day 2022 in Illinois, NBC Chicago is hosting...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Tripledemic, Masking Recommendations
With concerns over a so-called "tripledemic" hitting the U.S., including in Illinois, what can you do to protect yourself?. Cases of RSV and flu are rising in many places, including the Chicago area. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. COVID, Flu, RSV: Here...
Massachusetts Voters Approve ‘Millionaire Tax.' What It Means for the Wealthy
Massachusetts voters approved a 4% tax on annual income above $1 million, on top of the state's current 5% flat income tax. Effective in 2023, the new levy aims to fund public education, roads, bridges and public transportation. However, financial experts say the wealthy are already working to reduce their...
Illinois Live Election Results: Track Races as Votes Are Counted
Live special coverage of the Illinois election will be streamed in the player above. After polls close Tuesday in Illinois and as votes are counted across the state, you can track election results as they come in right here on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app. Election results include the...
Minnesota Lottery Claims Responsibility For Delay in Powerball Drawing
The Minnesota Lottery has taken responsibility for the delay in Monday evening's Powerball drawing, which left millions of Americans on the edge of their seats overnight before results were eventually announced on Tuesday. Minnesota Lottery officials confirmed the delay was caused by a processing issue in their lottery, and offered...
