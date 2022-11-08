ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - I got a call this week from a couple that had just built their home in the country and loved seeing the deer each morning but were upset about the deer eating their newly planted azaleas. Then there was the gentleman that lives in Crown Colony who was frustrated about the armadillo that was tearing up his wife’s flower beds. And, more recently, my friend Joe was also concerned about an armadillo that had taken up residence under the slab of his house.

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO