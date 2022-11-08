ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

KTRE

Angelina County Commissioners Court

Dr. Ed Dominguez tells us what Texas flu trends he sees so far this season. Dr. Ed tells us when the optimal time to get the flu shot is so you're protected in time for Thanksgiving gatherings, and also suggests the people who most need to make sure they're protected from the flu.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Veterans Mental Health

Angelina County Airport manager Gary Lentey tells KTRE they have seen an increase of traffic flying into their airport over the last few years. With a grant of $250,000 from TxDOT, Lentey said their first priority is to expand their runways to be accessible for larger jets and putting them in a higher class to bring outside companies to the city of Lufkin and county.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches City Council moves forward in developing an advisory committee

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Following the cancelation of certificates of obligation, the city council has had to reconfigure how they will pay for several city projects. Certificates of obligation were originally going to be used to fund these projects but the projects were halted after a petition was brought forward with enough signatures to stop the city from taking on this new debt without voter approval.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin, Texas Man Wins a Once In A Lifetime Premium Buck Hunt

Back in August, I posted a story on our KICKS 105 website and app about time running out to purchase an entry into the 25th annual Big Time Texas Hunts, presented by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. These once-in-a-lifetime hunts cover everything from whitetail, gator, duck, and many others.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Daingerfield Storm Follow Up

LUFKIN, TX
CBS DFW

Texas to execute Tracy Beatty for killing mother nearly 20 years ago

HOUSTON — A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is set to be executed Wednesday for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago.Tracy Beatty, 61, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they argued in her East Texas home in November 2003.Authorities say Beatty buried his 62-year-old mother's body beside her mobile home in Whitehouse, about 115 miles southeast of Dallas, and then spent her money on drugs...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KTRE

Houston County jury finds man guilty of Lufkin murder

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A jury has found Tyron Mark guilty of the February 2019 murder of a Lufkin man. Tyron Mark will be sentenced by a judge in January for the murder of Cadarius Williams. Williams’s body was found on a rural road in the eastern part of Houston...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

East Texas Ag News: City Wildlife

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - I got a call this week from a couple that had just built their home in the country and loved seeing the deer each morning but were upset about the deer eating their newly planted azaleas. Then there was the gentleman that lives in Crown Colony who was frustrated about the armadillo that was tearing up his wife’s flower beds. And, more recently, my friend Joe was also concerned about an armadillo that had taken up residence under the slab of his house.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
ASHDOWN, AR
KTRE

Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old in Nacogdoches with a love of sneakers has now turned his passion into a business. Eli Garcia says he fell in love with sneakers when he was 10 years old. He says he began growing his collection by buying different shoes and posting his collection on social media.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

East Texan Cody Johnson wins at Country Music Awards

The church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center. Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches High School students learn masonry with special training

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - When it comes to higher education, students are increasingly considering trade schools as well as college. Federal data shows more than 90% of trade school apprentices start out averaging a salary of $77,000. Couple that with the cost of tuition often being a fourth the cost of college, and it’s an easy decision for many.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK pays visit to Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – KETK News paid a visit to Henderson on Wednesday for our Small Town Live series. Henderson became a Texas Main Street Project City in 1988, and Neal Barton visited their downtown which is full of shops. “You’ve got to go to Donovan’s, which is right behind me. It’s a very fine […]
HENDERSON, TX

