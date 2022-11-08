Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Angelina County Commissioners Court
Dr. Ed Dominguez tells us what Texas flu trends he sees so far this season. Dr. Ed tells us when the optimal time to get the flu shot is so you're protected in time for Thanksgiving gatherings, and also suggests the people who most need to make sure they're protected from the flu.
KTRE
Veterans Mental Health
Angelina County Airport manager Gary Lentey tells KTRE they have seen an increase of traffic flying into their airport over the last few years. With a grant of $250,000 from TxDOT, Lentey said their first priority is to expand their runways to be accessible for larger jets and putting them in a higher class to bring outside companies to the city of Lufkin and county.
KTRE
Nacogdoches City Council moves forward in developing an advisory committee
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Following the cancelation of certificates of obligation, the city council has had to reconfigure how they will pay for several city projects. Certificates of obligation were originally going to be used to fund these projects but the projects were halted after a petition was brought forward with enough signatures to stop the city from taking on this new debt without voter approval.
Lufkin, Texas Man Wins a Once In A Lifetime Premium Buck Hunt
Back in August, I posted a story on our KICKS 105 website and app about time running out to purchase an entry into the 25th annual Big Time Texas Hunts, presented by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. These once-in-a-lifetime hunts cover everything from whitetail, gator, duck, and many others.
KTRE
Incumbent Kermit Kennedy wins re-election as Angelina County Pct. 2 County Commissioner
“I’m very thankful because, you know, we have no power, we couldn’t eat, and money is going to be tight so I’m very thankful for all of the help that we have received,” says tornado survivor, Shequila Hawkins. |. Many veterans live with lifelong trauma after...
KTRE
Daingerfield Storm Follow Up
Many veterans live with lifelong trauma after serving in the line of duty. Angelina County Airport manager Gary Lentey tells KTRE they have seen an increase of traffic flying into their airport over the last few years. With a grant of $250,000 from TxDOT, Lentey said their first priority is to expand their runways to be accessible for larger jets and putting them in a higher class to bring outside companies to the city of Lufkin and county.
Texas to execute Tracy Beatty for killing mother nearly 20 years ago
HOUSTON — A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is set to be executed Wednesday for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago.Tracy Beatty, 61, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they argued in her East Texas home in November 2003.Authorities say Beatty buried his 62-year-old mother's body beside her mobile home in Whitehouse, about 115 miles southeast of Dallas, and then spent her money on drugs...
KTRE
Angelina County Commissioners approve transfer of funds for county’s VFD’s
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - While tax dollars cover just a portion of the operating cost of VFD’s, most of the time they rely on fundraisers and donations to keep their facilities and equipment maintained. “Volunteer fire departments are always behind the curve financially so it’s always a struggle...
KTRE
Houston County jury finds man guilty of Lufkin murder
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A jury has found Tyron Mark guilty of the February 2019 murder of a Lufkin man. Tyron Mark will be sentenced by a judge in January for the murder of Cadarius Williams. Williams’s body was found on a rural road in the eastern part of Houston...
KTRE
East Texas Ag News: City Wildlife
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - I got a call this week from a couple that had just built their home in the country and loved seeing the deer each morning but were upset about the deer eating their newly planted azaleas. Then there was the gentleman that lives in Crown Colony who was frustrated about the armadillo that was tearing up his wife’s flower beds. And, more recently, my friend Joe was also concerned about an armadillo that had taken up residence under the slab of his house.
KTRE
Dr. Ed Dominguez discusses using caution to stay healthy for holidays
Dr. Ed Dominguez tells us what Texas flu trends he sees so far this season. Dr. Ed tells us when the optimal time to get the flu shot is so you're protected in time for Thanksgiving gatherings, and also suggests the people who most need to make sure they're protected from the flu.
KTRE
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
KTRE
Angelina County Airport to expand runways with $250k TxDOT grant
“I’m very thankful because, you know, we have no power, we couldn’t eat, and money is going to be tight so I’m very thankful for all of the help that we have received,” says tornado survivor, Shequila Hawkins. |. Many veterans live with lifelong trauma after...
KTRE
Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old in Nacogdoches with a love of sneakers has now turned his passion into a business. Eli Garcia says he fell in love with sneakers when he was 10 years old. He says he began growing his collection by buying different shoes and posting his collection on social media.
Whitehouse man who killed his mother in 2003 executed, gives final statement
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Tracy Beatty, a Whitehouse man sentenced to death for killing his mother in 2003, wept as he said his last words, including “I don’t want to leave you baby” to his new wife and “see you on the other side,” before receiving the lethal injection Wednesday night.
Jacksonville residents vote on 23 propositions – here’s what passed and what didn’t
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Jacksonville had 23 measures on the ballot this November. Most of them were changes to the city charter, changing Depression-era terminology, “a multitude of sections that go against state law”, and many “references to state law that are no longer valid,” according to the city. Below is a […]
KTRE
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash reported in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports a semi-truck rollover Wednesday morning. The “major crash” is located at TX-315E and FM 840, according to Rusk County OEM.
KTRE
East Texan Cody Johnson wins at Country Music Awards
The church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center. Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction...
KTRE
Nacogdoches High School students learn masonry with special training
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - When it comes to higher education, students are increasingly considering trade schools as well as college. Federal data shows more than 90% of trade school apprentices start out averaging a salary of $77,000. Couple that with the cost of tuition often being a fourth the cost of college, and it’s an easy decision for many.
SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK pays visit to Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – KETK News paid a visit to Henderson on Wednesday for our Small Town Live series. Henderson became a Texas Main Street Project City in 1988, and Neal Barton visited their downtown which is full of shops. “You’ve got to go to Donovan’s, which is right behind me. It’s a very fine […]
Comments / 0