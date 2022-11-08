ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Photos: Election Day in NKY 2022

Our own Joe Simon went around to polling locations on Election Day in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties as voters cast their ballots. Our contributor Abigail Shoyat stopped by some election watch parties and celebrations in the evening. Click through the galleries below.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LIVE BLOG: Election Day updates in Kentucky and Indiana

11:30 p.m. - Breckinridge and Bullitt counties still haven't reported results. 11:15 p.m. - Still no call on Kentucky's two ballot measures. 11 p.m. - Erin Houchin wins Indiana's 9th Congressional District. 9:45 p.m. - With 93% of precincts reporting in the Louisville mayoral race, Democrat Craig Greenberg is ahead...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

A coin toss decided this northern Kentucky town's next mayor

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A northern Kentucky town is getting attention for its mayoral race. The election took place in the City of Butler and resulted in a tied number of votes. And by state law, a coin toss decided the next mayor. In the race, Mason Taylor challenged...
BUTLER, KY
WLWT 5

Election Results: Kentucky Amendment 1

On Election Day, Kentucky voters will decide on an amendment regarding legislative session changes. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The amendment's wording on the ballot is lengthy – blame a recent Kentucky Supreme Court decision for that. But in essence, Amendment 1 allows state lawmakers to do two...
KENTUCKY STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Local High School Designated as Purple Star School

INDIANAPOLIS – With Veterans Day coming up on Friday, there is no better time for the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) to announce Purple Star designated schools. The IDOE today announced 20 newly designated Purple Star Schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military.
INDIANA STATE
linknky.com

Find your local Northern Kentucky election results here

LINK nky compiled all the results from the competitive local elections in Northern Kentucky including city council, school board, mayoral, commission and judicial races. Learn about who will be representing you here. LINK nky has also broken down the races in Kenton, Campbell and Boone counties with more information and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice

Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

3 Kentucky Republicans win re-election to Congress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday’s election. Meanwhile, the retirement of...
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

How the Kentucky Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy