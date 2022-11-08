Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
linknky.com
Photos: Election Day in NKY 2022
Our own Joe Simon went around to polling locations on Election Day in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties as voters cast their ballots. Our contributor Abigail Shoyat stopped by some election watch parties and celebrations in the evening. Click through the galleries below.
linknky.com
Republicans seem to dominate NKY legislative races: unofficial results
Northern Kentucky legislative results were slow coming on Election Night, but some races turned out as expected. Perhaps, the two biggest races were the open Senate seats in the region — Senate District 20 and 24. Senate District 24 was an open seat this year due to incumbent Republican...
WHAS 11
Live Kentucky election results: Track key races county-by-county
See a breakdown of Kentucky's votes and track key races and issues on the ballot as results come in. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2022 Kentucky Midterm Election. REWATCH OUR LIVE COVERAGE:. Download the WHAS11 News app to receive election alerts as the...
WLKY.com
LIVE BLOG: Election Day updates in Kentucky and Indiana
11:30 p.m. - Breckinridge and Bullitt counties still haven't reported results. 11:15 p.m. - Still no call on Kentucky's two ballot measures. 11 p.m. - Erin Houchin wins Indiana's 9th Congressional District. 9:45 p.m. - With 93% of precincts reporting in the Louisville mayoral race, Democrat Craig Greenberg is ahead...
spectrumnews1.com
A coin toss decided this northern Kentucky town's next mayor
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A northern Kentucky town is getting attention for its mayoral race. The election took place in the City of Butler and resulted in a tied number of votes. And by state law, a coin toss decided the next mayor. In the race, Mason Taylor challenged...
WLWT 5
Election Results: Kentucky Amendment 1
On Election Day, Kentucky voters will decide on an amendment regarding legislative session changes. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The amendment's wording on the ballot is lengthy – blame a recent Kentucky Supreme Court decision for that. But in essence, Amendment 1 allows state lawmakers to do two...
WLWT 5
Kenton County election results
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Here are the election results for races across Kenton County, Kentucky. Having trouble viewing results? Click here.
linknky.com
Here are the results for federal races important to Northern Kentucky
Federal races were called early on election night and mainly went as expected. LINK nky compiled all the results in one place for our readers. Results also show the balance of power in Congress and the Senate. Find the results from the federal races here.
eaglecountryonline.com
Local High School Designated as Purple Star School
INDIANAPOLIS – With Veterans Day coming up on Friday, there is no better time for the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) to announce Purple Star designated schools. The IDOE today announced 20 newly designated Purple Star Schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military.
WLWT 5
Campbell County 2022 election results
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — Here are the election results for races across Campbell County, Kentucky. Having trouble viewing results? Click here.
linknky.com
Find your local Northern Kentucky election results here
LINK nky compiled all the results from the competitive local elections in Northern Kentucky including city council, school board, mayoral, commission and judicial races. Learn about who will be representing you here. LINK nky has also broken down the races in Kenton, Campbell and Boone counties with more information and...
wymt.com
Scattered election complaints coming into the Kentucky attorney generals office
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With election day a little more than half in, some Kentucky counties have started reporting complaints to the Attorney General’s office. As of early Tuesday, 93 pre-election day complaints and 101 election-day complaints had been called into the election fraud hotline. You can find a...
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky
I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
wkms.org
Kentucky state race results for 2022 general election
View state race results on this page. View live election results for key contests in Kentucky. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice
Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
KFVS12
3 Kentucky Republicans win re-election to Congress
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday’s election. Meanwhile, the retirement of...
hazard-herald.com
How the Kentucky Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Hours-long lines reported throughout Kenton County for voters; here's why
Multiple locations in Kenton County saw hours-long lines to vote on election day because of a longer ballot, new equipment and ADA compliance issues.
