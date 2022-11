The Washington State Department of Transportation will host an open house in Snoqualmie next week to provide more information about upcoming construction along Highway 18. The event is being held at the Snoqualmie Elementary School gym on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. It will allow residents to learn more about project benefits, what to expect during construction, view displays and talk with project managers. A simulation of the new interchange will also be available for residents to test drive.

SNOQUALMIE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO