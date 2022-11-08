Police say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque during which a vehicle backed into a building. 83 year old Dorothy Schwendinger of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jackson and East 19th streets at about 2:30pm Tuesday. A report says Schwendinger was eastbound on 19th and stopped at the stop sign, then entered the intersection and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 66 year old Michael Leatherwood of Dubuque that was traveling north on Jackson. Schwendinger then backed out of the intersection, and her vehicle struck a building, causing $1,000 worth of damage to the building. Schwendinger was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. Leatherwood was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and no valid driver’s license.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO