Wisconsin State Patrol trooper hospitalized in head-on crash; two arrested
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin State trooper was hospitalized Thursday after a woman crashed head-on into the trooper’s cruiser during a stolen vehicle chase. Authorities with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started around 8:35 a.m. when a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a Toyota Camry on Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive; law enforcement said the vehicle...
WSP cruiser struck head-on in Dane Co. chase, sheriff’s office says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested Thursday morning after a Dane Co. chase that included a head-on collision with a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, the Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began around 8:30 a.m. when one of its deputies tried pulling over...
Badger State Trail bridge in Monroe torn down after suspected arson
Authorities in Green County say they are investigating a fire on a bridge on the Badger State Recreation trail in Monroe as an arson.
Person found deceased near railroad in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 9th at approximately 10:05 am, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Crews arrived and located the subject, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials say...
One Person Injured as Vehicle Backs Into a Building
Police say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque during which a vehicle backed into a building. 83 year old Dorothy Schwendinger of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jackson and East 19th streets at about 2:30pm Tuesday. A report says Schwendinger was eastbound on 19th and stopped at the stop sign, then entered the intersection and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 66 year old Michael Leatherwood of Dubuque that was traveling north on Jackson. Schwendinger then backed out of the intersection, and her vehicle struck a building, causing $1,000 worth of damage to the building. Schwendinger was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. Leatherwood was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and no valid driver’s license.
Fire at Dickeyville Motel, 2 Families Displaced
At least two families are without a home following a fire at a motel in Grant County motel Wednesday. The fire occurred at the Wisconsin Wood Inn in Dickeyville around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to a report, one of the families said they lost everything in one of the apartments attached to the motel. The Dickeyville Fire Department, Jamestown Fire Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the fire Wednesday morning on Main Street in Dickeyville. A witness said she could see smoke coming from the vents towards the attic area of the main hotel. Officials have not reported any injuries from the fire and the cause is still under investigation. The Red Cross has started helping residents with housing and other essentials.
Missing Man Found Dead Near Dubuque County Fairgrounds
A man who was reported missing for the past two weeks was found dead near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report around 10 am of a person lying next to the railroad tracks. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who saw the person on the ground as the train was passing by.
Body Found In Dubuque; Name Released
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office; on November 9th at approximately 10:05am, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who observed the body as the train was passing by the location.
Dane Co: Thief steals car keys, credit cards using garage opener
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is investing after a burglar used a garage opener they found in an unlocked car to break into a home. According to officials, the theft happened between 6-10 p.m. Wednesday night on Saddle Brooke Trail in the Town of Bristol.
Madison man sentenced for illegally having firearm while facing 11 felony charges
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old Madison man was sentenced to federal prison time Thursday for stealing a firearm while facing almost a dozen felony charges in Dane County. Ka’Toine Richardson will serve four years for receiving a handgun while facing state felony charges, according to the U.S. District Court...
Iowa County man charged in mother’s death held on $250K bond
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A man charged with his mother’s death is being held on a $250,000 bond as his case moves through Iowa County court. Aric Way, 51, was charged last week with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime after he and the woman’s grandson — 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way — allegedly killed Way’s mother...
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Prison For Shooting Incident
A Dubuque man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in relation to a 2020 shooting. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Thomas Bitter after entering an Alford plea to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. The plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. The shooting occurred on July 30, 2020 in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. A report says that Turner was propositioning a Dubuque woman and her daughter, who was younger than 15, shortly before the shooting occurred. 41 year old Jerramy Vasquez intervened and a short time later, Turner produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh.
Kalvin Barrett projected winner of Dane Co. Sheriff’s race
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kalvin Barrett is the projected winner of the Dane County Sheriff’s race, results indicate. As of 11:45 p.m., Barrett has 82% of the vote, while his Republican challenger Anthony Hamilton has 18%. Results show 99% of the votes are in. If elected, incumbent Sheriff Barrett...
Several school district referenda projected to pass in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - School districts around Dane County thanked voters Wednesday after referenda allowing additional funds were approved on Election Day. A $24.9 million, non-recurring, operational referendum was passed for the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District. It passed with 63% of voters in favor, according to unofficial results.
Fire Damages Shed Near Bernard
A fire caused $50,000 worth of damage to a shed in the Bernard area Sunday night, but no injuries were reported. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, the fire in a shed attached to a residence on Creek Branch Lane was reported at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday. The shed was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. They were able to evacuate occupants from the attached residence and extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
No injuries reported as firefighters battle blaze at Dubuque house
Dubuque Firefighters were on the scene of a blaze in a Dubuque home, though no injuries have been reported at this time. Around 1 pm on Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to a home on 3rd Street. After receiving a report that a fire had started on the outside of the building. Dubuque Fire Chief said someone was doing work outside of the house at the time of fire but no injuries were reported.
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash
TOWN OF ELK GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was seriously hurt Wednesday evening when a vehicle collided with an Amish buggy on a Lafayette Co. highway, the county’s Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man was riding in the two-horse buggy shortly after 6:30...
U.S. Marshals arrest Dubuque shooting suspect
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 7th, U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago who was wanted on a multi-count warrant in Iowa. 23-year-old Tavon Demarcus Baylock is a suspect in a June shooting in Dubuque. Law enforcement identified Baylock entering a vehicle on the 700 block of Memorial Drive in Chicago.
DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison
Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
