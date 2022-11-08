Read full article on original website
Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupe
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener Friday
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th Child
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund Center
Live music Saturday night in Downtown Roanoke
WSLS
Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
WSLS
Salem facility to offer emergency housing for children in foster care
SALEM, Va. – A new facility in Salem is aiming to serve the rising number of children in foster care with safe and comfortable emergency housing. HopeTree Family Services in Salem renovated one of their cottages to serve as temporary emergency housing for children in foster care. “What we...
WSLS
Roanoke non-profit to launch new chapter, combat violent crime in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Roanoke non-profit is looking to expand its reach across Central and Southwest Virginia to fight violent crime. Peacemakers will launch a new chapter in Lynchburg on Nov. 10 with a kick-off event at Diamond Hill Baptist Church from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. According to...
WSLS
Caesars Virginia donates $504k for new hospitality, tourism program at Averett University
DANVILLE, Va. – Averett University is introducing a new program thanks to a donation from Caesars Virginia. Caesars Virginia is providing Averett with $504,000 to develop a hospitality and tourism academic program. General Manager of Caesars Virginia, Chris Albrecht, has hopped on board with the ‘All-In, All Averett’ initiative....
WSLS
Angels of Assisi, Casa Latina to host pet clinic for Spanish-speaking community
ROANOKE, Va. – Two Roanoke organizations are teaming up soon to host a pet clinic for the Spanish-speaking community. Angels of Assisi announced they will be partnering with Casa Latina on Saturday, Nov. 12 to host their first-ever clinic specifically for the Spanish-speaking community. “We are excited to serve...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke police officer sues city for defamation
A Roanoke police officer claims the city defamed him in a 2020 Facebook message explaining how downtown’s “End Racism Now” street mural lists the names of “Black individuals killed by police brutality.” In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
WDBJ7.com
Hidden African American history on Lynchburg’s Fifth Street is uncovered
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “I knew that it was like the African American hub for businesses at one point in time,” says Angelica Walker, Museum Experience Leader at Lynchburg Museum System. Walker uncovered Fifth Street, a historic part of Lynchburg that was once a thriving community full of...
WSLS
Making history: Roanoke voters elect 3 gay members, first Latina to council
ROANOKE, Va. – History is in the making in Roanoke City. A diverse community is now expected to be represented in Roanoke City Hall. On Tuesday night, Roanoke city voters favored Joe Cobb, Luke Priddy, and Peter Volosin for City Council. All three are proudly and openly gay. Once the results are finalized, the three will be making history.
chathamstartribune.com
It's stew season in Southside
The advent of autumn brings to mind favorite seasons — football, hunting and here in Southside — stew season. Specifically, Brunswick stew. This week in the Star-Tribune, there are seven notices for fundraising stew sales — so many that the paper has created a special area for them. Those hankering for a steaming bowl have no shortage of places to pick up a quart, or two.
WSLS
Honoring local heroes ahead of Veteran’s Day
BOONES MILL, Va. – At Healing Strides of Virginia, Seyward McKinney goes through her routine of getting ready to ride a horse. “I come here early. I get the horse ready. I’m able to put the saddle on the horse. I lift it above my head, I put it on,” she said.
First state record saugeye certified in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A first-ever Virginia state record saugeye has been caught. The fish weighed six pounds and measured 26 1/4 inches long with a girth of 14 inches. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) reports the fish was caught in the Staunton River by Michael Miller of Nathalie, Virginia. He was using […]
WSLS
Lynchburg National Guard armory conference room dedicated to D-Day veteran
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg National Guard’s armory command conference room was dedicated to Col. Thomas S. Dallas Sr. Thursday. Dallas was the 1st Battalion executive officer during the D-Day landing at Normandy and also commanded the Battalion through operations in Europe. The dedication was unveiled by the...
WSET
Application submitted for hotel at site of historic former Jones Memorial Library
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An application has been submitted to the Lynchburg Planning Commission for a hotel in the historic Rivermont District. The proposal is tentatively set to be voted on by the Planning Commission on December 14, pending the submission of all required materials. The proposal reads for...
WSET
The Satanic Temple to host family movie night at Jefferson Forest HS Auditorium
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A group called The Satanic Temple is planning to host an event for families at Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County. The Satanic Temple is hosting what they're calling a Family Movie Night at the high school in February. "Shock, at the fact...
Franklin News Post
Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work
ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
WSLS
Pittsylvania County sales tax to help pay for capital projects in area schools
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Residents in Pittsylvania County approved a new sales tax in this year’s election to help pay for capital projects for area schools. Starting in July 2023, most purchases made in Pittsylvania County will have a 1% sales tax increase. This tax will apply to purchases made in the county other than from groceries, medicines, and agricultural products.
WSLS
Red kettle stolen from The Salvation Army of Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – The Salvation Army of Danville told 10 News that one of its red kettles was stolen Monday afternoon (Nov.7). The organization says it happened outside the Belk department store in Danville Mall. Fortunately, the kettle worker was not physically injured in the incident. The Red Kettle...
WSET
Christmas Holiday Market Offers Local Items, Photos with Santa, and Giveaways!
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — The Christmas Holiday Market is set for November 12 at CVCC in Bedford. It's put on by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. There are a lot of vendors and great opportunities to buy local! Emily got to throw on her Santa hat and see what will be available to shop!
WSLS
You can start your holiday shopping early with Roanoke’s 34th Annual Stocked Market
ROANOKE, Va. – The Junior League of Roanoke Valley wants to help you kick off the holiday shopping season with its signature Stocked Market. This is the 34th annual fundraiser for the organization. The Stocked Market is a three-day event, featuring a wide range of shopping and entertainment options.
WDBJ7.com
Photos released in search for Henry County porch pirate
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the person and pickup involved in at least one case of porch piracy. The person stole a package from a porch on Woodshire Road in Collinsville. Anyone who has information regarding the...
