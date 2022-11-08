ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boones Mill, VA

WSLS

Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Salem facility to offer emergency housing for children in foster care

SALEM, Va. – A new facility in Salem is aiming to serve the rising number of children in foster care with safe and comfortable emergency housing. HopeTree Family Services in Salem renovated one of their cottages to serve as temporary emergency housing for children in foster care. “What we...
SALEM, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke police officer sues city for defamation

A Roanoke police officer claims the city defamed him in a 2020 Facebook message explaining how downtown’s “End Racism Now” street mural lists the names of “Black individuals killed by police brutality.” In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Making history: Roanoke voters elect 3 gay members, first Latina to council

ROANOKE, Va. – History is in the making in Roanoke City. A diverse community is now expected to be represented in Roanoke City Hall. On Tuesday night, Roanoke city voters favored Joe Cobb, Luke Priddy, and Peter Volosin for City Council. All three are proudly and openly gay. Once the results are finalized, the three will be making history.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

It's stew season in Southside

The advent of autumn brings to mind favorite seasons — football, hunting and here in Southside — stew season. Specifically, Brunswick stew. This week in the Star-Tribune, there are seven notices for fundraising stew sales — so many that the paper has created a special area for them. Those hankering for a steaming bowl have no shortage of places to pick up a quart, or two.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Honoring local heroes ahead of Veteran’s Day

BOONES MILL, Va. – At Healing Strides of Virginia, Seyward McKinney goes through her routine of getting ready to ride a horse. “I come here early. I get the horse ready. I’m able to put the saddle on the horse. I lift it above my head, I put it on,” she said.
BOONES MILL, VA
WFXR

First state record saugeye certified in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A first-ever Virginia state record saugeye has been caught. The fish weighed six pounds and measured 26 1/4 inches long with a girth of 14 inches. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) reports the fish was caught in the Staunton River by Michael Miller of Nathalie, Virginia. He was using […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Lynchburg National Guard armory conference room dedicated to D-Day veteran

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg National Guard’s armory command conference room was dedicated to Col. Thomas S. Dallas Sr. Thursday. Dallas was the 1st Battalion executive officer during the D-Day landing at Normandy and also commanded the Battalion through operations in Europe. The dedication was unveiled by the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work

ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSLS

Pittsylvania County sales tax to help pay for capital projects in area schools

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Residents in Pittsylvania County approved a new sales tax in this year’s election to help pay for capital projects for area schools. Starting in July 2023, most purchases made in Pittsylvania County will have a 1% sales tax increase. This tax will apply to purchases made in the county other than from groceries, medicines, and agricultural products.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Red kettle stolen from The Salvation Army of Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Salvation Army of Danville told 10 News that one of its red kettles was stolen Monday afternoon (Nov.7). The organization says it happened outside the Belk department store in Danville Mall. Fortunately, the kettle worker was not physically injured in the incident. The Red Kettle...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Photos released in search for Henry County porch pirate

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the person and pickup involved in at least one case of porch piracy. The person stole a package from a porch on Woodshire Road in Collinsville. Anyone who has information regarding the...
HENRY COUNTY, VA

