Read full article on original website
Related
Asian economic chief says region needs 'investment,' not 'tensions' from US, China ahead of Biden visit
Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, ASEAN Secretary-General, has urged the U.S. and China to work towards strong partnerships instead of making the region the focus for geopolitical rivalry.
China eases some quarantine for travelers even as cases rise
BEIJING (AP) — Travelers arriving in China will spend less time in quarantine under changes to sweeping anti-virus controls announced Friday to reduce disruptions to the economy and society. The announcement came as an upsurge in COVID-19 cases prompted Beijing to close parks and impose other restrictions. The country reported 10,729 new cases, and more than 5 million people were confined to their homes in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou and the western megacity of Chongqing. With the bulk of Beijing’s 21 million people undergoing near-daily testing, another 118 new cases were recorded in the sprawling city. Many city schools switched to online classes, hospitals restricted services and some shops and restaurants were shuttered with their staff taken to quarantine. Videos on social media showed people in some areas protesting or fighting with police and health workers. “It has become normal, just like eating and sleeping,” said food service worker Yang Zheng, 39. “I think what it impacts most is kids because they need to go to school.”
European stocks held back by recession warnings
European stock markets on Friday failed to match soaring gains overnight in Asia and on Wall Street, as recession prospects offset a boost from slower US inflation. Asian equities closed sharply higher after a bumper session on Wall Street Thursday, as lower US inflation dimmed expectations of more aggressive interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
NMG Reports on Quarter Progress on the Heels of Commercial Partnership with Panasonic Energy and Commencement of Expansion Planning, and Appoints Stephanie Anderson to its Board of Directors
MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“NMG” or the “Company”) ( NYSE: NMG, TSX.V: NOU ) provides a progress update on its business strategy in a quarter that saw the signing of a transformative commercial partnership with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. (“Panasonic Energy”) and Mitsui & Co. (“Mitsui”), steady advancement of the Company’s Phase 2 projects, and commencement of active planning for its potential growth through the development of the Lac Guéret graphite property. NMG is reinforcing its governance and financial expertise with the nomination to its Board of Directors of Stephanie Anderson. In a market with tight supplies (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, October 2022) and increasingly stringent regulation on battery materials sourcing (U.S. Government, August 2022), NMG is positioning itself as a leading sustainable, reliable, scalable, and local source of active anode material for the growing Western World electric vehicle (“EV”) industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005146/en/ Aerial view of NMG’s Phase-2 Matawinie Mine under construction. (Photo: Business Wire)
Biden expected to announce stronger proposed methane regulations for oil and gas at climate conference
President Biden is expected to announce a proposal for stronger regulations on the oil and gas sector aimed at controlling emissions of a planet warming gas called methane. The stronger methane regulations are part of a slew of climate-related actions that Biden is expected to announce during his trip to the COP27 global climate summit […]
KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht
BERLIN (AP) — KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. The company faced an outcry for the alert that went out Wednesday at a time when Jewish groups are warning of rising antisemitism. According to screenshots shared online, the app alert said, “Memorial day for the Reich pogrom night. Treat yourself to more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!” KFC Germany said the notification was an “unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message and for this we sincerely apologize.” “We use a semi-automated content creation process linked to calendars that include national observances. In this instance, our internal review process was not properly followed, resulting in a non-approved notification being shared,” the company said in a statement Thursday.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
UN, Russia hold talks on extending wartime grain deal
GENEVA — (AP) — Top Russian and U.N. officials held talks in Switzerland on Friday to try to iron out the extension of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain shipments and Russian food and fertilizer exports, with just over a week left before the wartime agreement meant to ease a global food crisis is set to expire.
Just Stop Oil pauses UK highway protest that snarled traffic
LONDON — (AP) — British climate activists who have blocked roads and splattered artworks with soup said Friday they are suspending a days-long protest that has clogged a major highway around London. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the U.K. government to halt new oil and gas...
Comments / 0