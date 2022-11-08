ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘We’ve done everything we can to make it safe, secure and convenient’: California Secretary of State is ready for Election Day

By Eytan Wallace
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQEgy_0j2K97AR00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With less than 24 hours until Election Day, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber detailed what voters should know if they have not yet cast their ballots along with what her office is doing to ensure the election is secure.

Weber vows a safe election and says that her message to all eligible California voters is clear: Go make your voice heard.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News & Headlines from FOX 40

“What we need now from you is to show up and vote,” Weber said.

Weber ensures that she and her office are prepared for Election Day.

Voter Guide for the California and Sacramento general election 2022

“We’ve done everything we can to make it safe, secure and convenient,” Weber said.

Convenient, she says, noting about 22 million vote-by-mail ballots have gone out to registered voters statewide. In order to count, the return envelopes carrying the ballots must be postmarked no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, and must arrive no later than one week after that.

It is also important not to forget that the voter must sign the back of the return envelope.

The top California races to watch in Tuesday’s election

Voters may also bring their ballots in person to an elections office or vote center.

For those who did not register or receive a ballot in the mail, Weber says, “We have same-day registration, same-day voting, so if you forgot to register or you moved or whatever, you can go and vote provisionally in California. So there’s really no excuse on Nov. 8 for anyone not to go and vote.”

When asked what is her message to California voters about what you and your office are doing to keep the election secure, Weber responded: “We do everything we possibly can to make sure the voting is secure. Every machine used in every election in California is tested, and tested and re-tested. We have a cyber security office that pays attention to all threats that come in, and we take all threats seriously.”

Voter signatures are also taken seriously.

“Every signature on the envelope is checked based on when you register to vote. Your original signature is married with the signature that you put on the envelope on your ballot. If there is any discrepancy with it, we will put that envelope aside and we will contact you about that signature,” Weber said.

Weber wants Californians to know that her office will have until mid-December to certify the results, meaning it will be some time until the races are called, but the focus right now is on the voter.

Why does it take California so long to count ballots?

“We need you to participate in the process because our democracy only works, not because we just have really secure machines, and we do, not because we have really enthusiastic people, and we do, but it works because you show up by voting,” Weber said.

Weber also wants to remind voters if they run into any problems at all, they can call the official voter hotline at 800-345-VOTE. Weber said those on the other side of the line are ready to help.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX40

Assemblyman Rivas to take over CA State Assembly speakership in 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In a lengthy meeting, the California Assembly Democratic Caucus decided Assemblyman Robert Rivas will take over the speakership in the summer of 2023.  Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, will hold the position until the end of June. There were previous meetings in June of this year regarding the speakership in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Californians are interested in moving to this state: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Tight California races may determine US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California Attorney General Bonta clinches 4-year term

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a progressive reformer who was appointed last year and is the first Filipino to hold the job in any state, beat back a challenge from a Republican former federal prosecutor to capture a full four-year term. Updated vote counts Wednesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Democrats expected to keep huge edge in California Legislature

There’s plenty of drama in legislative races coming to a head Tuesday between Democrats and Republicans, and even between members of the same party competing under California rules that advance the top vote-getters from the June primary election regardless of their political allegiance. But there is little chance that Democrats will lose the overwhelming majorities […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountymagazine.org

STATEWIDE BALLOT PROPOSITION OUTCOMES

November 10, 2022 (Sacramento) – California voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional right to abortion, but soundly defeated legalized sports wagering both on and off tribal lands. They also voted down taxing the rich to bolster wildfire protection, but voted in favor of increasing funding for arts and music education in public schools.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

California Proposition Results: Voters Pass Protections For Abortion Rights And Give Boost To Arts Funding; Reject Tax On Millionaires And Defeat Sports Betting Measures

Voters resoundingly passed state ballot measures protecting a woman’s right to an abortion and another to fund state arts education programs. But Californians soundly rejected a proposed increase in personal income taxes of about $2 million to support the switch to electric vehicles. Related Story Los Angeles Mayor Race: Rick Caruso Holds Slim Lead Over Karen Bass Related Story Georgia Senate Race Set For Runoff Between Raphael Warnock & Herschel Walker; May Determine Who Controls Upper Chamber Related Story Midterms 2022: Dr. Oz Concedes To Fetterman; Ron Johnson Defeats Mandela Barnes In Wisconsin; Control Of Congress Still Undecided – Update Also defeated were two measures to legalize...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento-area election results, county by county

(KTXL) — There are multiple races in Sacramento and surrounding counties for the 2022 midterm election.  Races in this election will include seats in Congress, the State Senate, city council, and measures throughout the counties.  Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close in California at 8 p.m. Results for all 11 counties can be […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California Controller election results; Cohen leads in early returns

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s time in office. California Republicans and their quest to secure their first statewide office in more than a decade could prove to be unsuccessful, according to early returns from the California Secretary of State’s Office. Democrat Malia Cohen, chair of the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.  California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.  At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California Attorney General Bonta leading in early returns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta was leading in early ballot returns Tuesday in his race to win a full four-year term after Gov. Gavin Newsom last year picked him to fill an unexpired term as the most populous state’s top lawman. Bonta was outpolling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Bonta leads in attorney general race, early results show

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On Tuesday, Californians had the opportunity to elect the existing attorney general for a full term or vote for a new candidate. The candidates in the race for attorney general were incumbent Rob Bonta and Nathan Hochman, a longtime lawyer and one-time Assistant U.S. Attorney General. Early results as of 9:20 p.m. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy