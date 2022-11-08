ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man shot after answering the door at Panama Park business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the Panama Park area on Wednesday night. Police said the incident happened in the 6600 block of N Main Street at Hip Hop Fish and Chicken. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Person dies after altercation inside home, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died Wednesday after an altercation inside a home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 2 a.m., Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to a person in need of medical assistance on University Boulevard North in Arlington and found a male who was unresponsive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Waycross Journal-Herald

Man wanted for murder apprehended

A 29-year-old Florida man wanted for murder in Jacksonville was apprehended Thursday by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force. Mose Durham has been charged with second-degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in the September 25, 2022 death of a 35-year-old woman in the West Jacksonville and Allendale area.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

Man found dead in Palm Coast home, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday began investigating a man’s death in Palm Coast, according to a news release. Around 2:56 a.m., deputies were called to Clermont Court where a man was found dead in a home, the release states.
PALM COAST, FL
News4Jax.com

Video captures electrical fire in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX viewer Garrett Krehbiel sent in video of an electrical fire that appears to be power lines on the ground. This is off Levy Road and Violet Street. In the video you can hear the buzzing and see the flames, followed by smoke, then more...
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting

Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

