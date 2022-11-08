Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Related
First Coast News
Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
Man shot after answering the door at Panama Park business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the Panama Park area on Wednesday night. Police said the incident happened in the 6600 block of N Main Street at Hip Hop Fish and Chicken. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
News4Jax.com
Person dies after altercation inside home, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died Wednesday after an altercation inside a home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 2 a.m., Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to a person in need of medical assistance on University Boulevard North in Arlington and found a male who was unresponsive.
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man shot in the torso during attempted robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found in his car with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 5800 block of N. Main Street in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He told police the shooting happened during an attempted robbery. The victim was taken to a...
News4Jax.com
Man shot in his car during attempted robbery at shopping plaza, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in a shopping plaza Monday night in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at N. Main St. around 11:45 p.m. they found a 40-year-old man shot in the chest. Officers said the man told them that...
Jacksonville police investigating undetermined death near Jacksonville University
Investigators believe the man may have been involved in an altercation at a residence, near where he was found.
Deputies: Flagler County man charged with murdering family member, battering another
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old Georgia man is under arrest after Flagler County deputies say he brutally murdered a family member and battered another early Wednesday morning. Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, GA, was arrested for second degree murder, domestic violence battery by strangulation, resisting without violence, resisting with...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Man wanted for murder apprehended
A 29-year-old Florida man wanted for murder in Jacksonville was apprehended Thursday by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force. Mose Durham has been charged with second-degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in the September 25, 2022 death of a 35-year-old woman in the West Jacksonville and Allendale area.
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies say
A Jacksonville woman was arrested Sunday in Orange Park on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession.Getty Images. A Jacksonville woman was arrested in Orange Park on Sunday for grand theft auto and two drug-related charges, deputies said.
click orlando
Man found dead in Palm Coast home, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday began investigating a man’s death in Palm Coast, according to a news release. Around 2:56 a.m., deputies were called to Clermont Court where a man was found dead in a home, the release states.
Building in Island Pointe Apartments in Jacksonville is a 'total loss,' after fire, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders are on the scene of a fire at Island Pointe Apartments at 1000 Island Point Drive on Jacksonville's Northside. Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Chief Eric Prosswimmer says the building the fire started in is a "total loss." According to Prosswimmer, JFRD called JEA at...
News4Jax.com
Video captures electrical fire in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX viewer Garrett Krehbiel sent in video of an electrical fire that appears to be power lines on the ground. This is off Levy Road and Violet Street. In the video you can hear the buzzing and see the flames, followed by smoke, then more...
Dames Point Bridge reopened after accident during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of 2:30 p.m., the Dames Point Bridge is now open in both direction after being closed due to a crash. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were on the scene of the traffic crash, as of 10:20 a.m. A semi-truck was seen overturned on the bridge. Police...
Report: Police, lifeguard take down woman accused of painting Swastika on Jacksonville Beach bar
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A newly-released police gives further details on the arrest of a woman who allegedly spray-painted a Swastika on the wall at Mango's Beach Bar (also known as Mango's 2.0) on Friday morning. A video witnesses shared with First Coast News showed the woman being tackled...
News4Jax.com
Crashes cause headaches around Jacksonville as Nicole floods Southbank Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County will remain under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts the city, Mayor Lenny Curry announced joined by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other city officials in a news conference on Thursday. As Nicole heads west, he said the biggest threats...
Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
News4Jax.com
Loaded gun found in student’s backpack at Jacksonville elementary school, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A loaded gun was found Wednesday afternoon in a student’s backpack at Arlington Elementary School, according to Duval County School Police Chief Greg Burton. In a message sent to students’ families and shared with News4JAX by Duval County Public Schools, Burton wrote that school staff...
News4Jax.com
Nearly 100 firefighters called to 4-alarm fire at Northside apartment complex; dozens of people displaced
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While multiple Northeast Florida areas were experiencing flooding as Nicole battered the state, a fire broke out Thursday at an apartment complex on Jacksonville’s Northside, displacing dozens of people, officials said. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the fire was reported around 3:20...
Nassau deputies release video of man believed to be connected to cold case disappearance
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an individual that may be connected to a cold case disappearance. NCSO says on December, 30, 2000, a man in black jacket and jeans went to the Lil Champ Convenience store on Lem Turner Road and the Sprint store in Callahan.
Columbia County deputies suspended after stopping, arresting blind man mistaking cane for gun
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two North Florida deputies have been reprimanded after they stopped a visually-impaired man who had a cane in his back pocket and arrested him. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office posted an update on Facebook Tuesday after video of the initial incident went viral. In the...
Comments / 0