JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the Panama Park area on Wednesday night. Police said the incident happened in the 6600 block of N Main Street at Hip Hop Fish and Chicken. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO