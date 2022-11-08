GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown’s Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins is making history as the first black man to ever hold the position. “I don’t really look at it that way. The way I look is I am a role model for all because black, white, it doesn’t matter. My job as mayor is to be a representative for all the citizens of Georgetown, no matter what,” says Jenkins. “People first in all decisions every day.”

GEORGETOWN, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO