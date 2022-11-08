Read full article on original website
Historical mayoral election in Scott County
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown’s Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins is making history as the first black man to ever hold the position. “I don’t really look at it that way. The way I look is I am a role model for all because black, white, it doesn’t matter. My job as mayor is to be a representative for all the citizens of Georgetown, no matter what,” says Jenkins. “People first in all decisions every day.”
Tenants’ Rights Workshop aims to educate on housing rights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Tenants’ Rights Workshop being held next week aims to educate and inform tenants and landlords in Fayette County of their housing rights. The workshop, hosted by Community & Resident Services, is partnering with Fayette district judges, the Lexington Fair Housing Council, Legal Aid of the Bluegrass and Code Enforcement.
Closer look at how Election Day ran from the Secretary of State’s Office
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — We’re getting a closer look at how Election Day ran from the Secretary of State’s Office. Secretary Michael Adams says voter turnout was up this election, at about 50 percent. While his office likely won’t certify results until the end of the month,...
Sec. Adams testifies in Frankfort, discusses election process
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — During Thursday’s meeting with the Legislative Oversight and Investigation Committee, Secretary of State Michael Adams testified about the election process after the general election in Kentucky. “This is unacceptable! If it had rained how many other people would’ve left, we’re looking for voter suppression...
Amendment 1, concerning powers of the General Assembly, fails
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amendment 1, which focused on the powers of the General Assembly, has failed. 89% of results were in when the race was called by the Associated Press. 53.6% of voters said no to the amendment and 46.4% said yes. A yes vote would have allowed...
Councilman David Kloiber falls in mayoral race, “We’ll come back stronger”
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It was a tough loss Tuesday night for mayoral candidate, councilmember David Kloiber. Kloiber falling to incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton. Kloiber hosting a watch party at Limestone Hall with friends, family and supporters to await the final results. He says it was not the outcome...
Election Law Violations hotline is live
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The state’s Election Law Violations hotline is live and has received 93 pre-Election Day and 101 Election Day complaints so far. The complaints have been divided into three columns (Pre-November 8 Complaints, Election Day Complaints and Post-Poll-Closing Complaints) to reflect when calls were received and what they concerned.
Linda Gorton wins Lexington mayoral race
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Incumbent Linda Gorton has won Lexington’s mayoral race, defeating David Kloiber. In August 2021, Gorton said she planned to seek a second term and made that official in January by filing the paperwork. She has cited her calm, steady leadership during historic challenges, including a pandemic that slowed economic activity throughout the city as her assets, but noted challenges remain, like affordable housing, violence prevention and homelessness.
Capilouto: Sophia Rosing banned from UK campus, not eligible to re-enroll
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sophia Rosing is permanently banned from the University of Kentucky’s campus and is not eligible to re-enroll as a student, President Eli Capilouto said in a Wednesday update to ABC 36. Capilouto said more information is expected, but for now, the university has taken...
New DART truck will serve areas of Kentucky impacted by major disasters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new DART truck in Lexington, which stands for Disaster Area Response Team. The state-of-the-art truck, unveiled Thursday morning, will be used to serve areas of Kentucky impacted by major disasters. It’s part of Burning Barrel’s ongoing efforts to support communities and invest...
Ale-8-One auctioning off special shoes for Eastern Kentucky flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ale-8-One is auctioning off three special edition shoes to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood relief. The shoes mirror the colors and logo of the Kentucky-made soft drink and are aptly called “Ale-8-Ones”. The auction closes on Saturday and winners are also welcome to have...
Burn ban issued for Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A burn ban was issued for Fayette County by the Lexington Fire Department Wednesday morning due to an elevated risk of fire danger. According to Maj. Jessica Bowman, the burn ban is in effect immediately until Friday at 7 a.m. Rain is expected Thursday evening which should help, but the ban could be extended if rainfall amounts aren’t deemed sufficient.
GoFundMe created for UK student Kylah Spring after racist assault
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A GoFundMe has been created for University of Kentucky student Kylah Spring who was seen being physically and verbally assaulted in a now-viral video by another UK student. The fundraiser, created by Mykiah Turner, says the hope is to raise $10,000 to help “keep [Kylah]...
1,000 daffodils planted in honor of Community Champion Thomas Tolliver
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A group spent the day doing a beautification project in Lexington. In 2017, America in Bloom Lexington created the Isabel Yates Community Champion award to honor former Vice Mayor Isabel Yates for her work in beautification and historic preservation in the bluegrass. Rather than present...
Rosing ‘remorseful, embarrassed’ and withdrawing from UK, attorney says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sophia Rosing, who is seen in a now-viral video physically assaulting and hurling racial slurs at another University of Kentucky student is “remorseful,” “embarrassed” and withdrawing from UK, her attorney told ABC 36. According to Fred Peters, Rosing’s attorney, she’s withdrawing...
Crews working nonstop to put out wildfire in Estill County
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) People in several counties Wednesday spoke about the smell of smoke and haziness in the sky after wildfires burned hundreds of acres in eastern Kentucky. As a result, burn bans are in effect in Estill and Fayette counties. Behind the Estill County National Guard Armory, an...
KBC brings back Big Blue Crush blood drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Blood Center is kicking off its 35th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive next week. It’s a friendly competition between University of Kentucky fans and Tennessee Vols fans. Wildcats are encouraged to donate blood Monday through Friday. Kentucky’s looking to get its...
Police: Man fled in stolen vehicle after being partially handcuffed, search underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Christian Pierce has been identified as the man police are looking for. He was last spotted in downtown Lexington. Police say he may be dangerous and if you see him, call 859-258-3600. 11/10/22, 11:26 a.m. Lexington police say they’re searching for a man who fled in a...
Our warm fall weather pattern takes a dramatic turn by this weekend
It was another delightful day across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine and afternoon highs surging into the mid to upper 70s, a solid 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time in November. In fact Lexington reached 79 degrees which broke the record high of 78 set back in 2020. The only blemish is the dry conditions of late have sparked some significant forest fires across parts of the area and with a southeast wind in place, a lot of haze and smoke drifted into the Bluegrass Region, including Lexington. Our Future-cast has picked up on those trouble spots south and east of Lexington.
