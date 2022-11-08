ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Historical mayoral election in Scott County

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown’s Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins is making history as the first black man to ever hold the position. “I don’t really look at it that way. The way I look is I am a role model for all because black, white, it doesn’t matter. My job as mayor is to be a representative for all the citizens of Georgetown, no matter what,” says Jenkins. “People first in all decisions every day.”
Tenants’ Rights Workshop aims to educate on housing rights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Tenants’ Rights Workshop being held next week aims to educate and inform tenants and landlords in Fayette County of their housing rights. The workshop, hosted by Community & Resident Services, is partnering with Fayette district judges, the Lexington Fair Housing Council, Legal Aid of the Bluegrass and Code Enforcement.
Sec. Adams testifies in Frankfort, discusses election process

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — During Thursday’s meeting with the Legislative Oversight and Investigation Committee, Secretary of State Michael Adams testified about the election process after the general election in Kentucky. “This is unacceptable! If it had rained how many other people would’ve left, we’re looking for voter suppression...
Amendment 1, concerning powers of the General Assembly, fails

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amendment 1, which focused on the powers of the General Assembly, has failed. 89% of results were in when the race was called by the Associated Press. 53.6% of voters said no to the amendment and 46.4% said yes. A yes vote would have allowed...
Election Law Violations hotline is live

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The state’s Election Law Violations hotline is live and has received 93 pre-Election Day and 101 Election Day complaints so far. The complaints have been divided into three columns (Pre-November 8 Complaints, Election Day Complaints and Post-Poll-Closing Complaints) to reflect when calls were received and what they concerned.
Linda Gorton wins Lexington mayoral race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Incumbent Linda Gorton has won Lexington’s mayoral race, defeating David Kloiber. In August 2021, Gorton said she planned to seek a second term and made that official in January by filing the paperwork. She has cited her calm, steady leadership during historic challenges, including a pandemic that slowed economic activity throughout the city as her assets, but noted challenges remain, like affordable housing, violence prevention and homelessness.
New DART truck will serve areas of Kentucky impacted by major disasters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new DART truck in Lexington, which stands for Disaster Area Response Team. The state-of-the-art truck, unveiled Thursday morning, will be used to serve areas of Kentucky impacted by major disasters. It’s part of Burning Barrel’s ongoing efforts to support communities and invest...
Burn ban issued for Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A burn ban was issued for Fayette County by the Lexington Fire Department Wednesday morning due to an elevated risk of fire danger. According to Maj. Jessica Bowman, the burn ban is in effect immediately until Friday at 7 a.m. Rain is expected Thursday evening which should help, but the ban could be extended if rainfall amounts aren’t deemed sufficient.
GoFundMe created for UK student Kylah Spring after racist assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A GoFundMe has been created for University of Kentucky student Kylah Spring who was seen being physically and verbally assaulted in a now-viral video by another UK student. The fundraiser, created by Mykiah Turner, says the hope is to raise $10,000 to help “keep [Kylah]...
1,000 daffodils planted in honor of Community Champion Thomas Tolliver

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A group spent the day doing a beautification project in Lexington. In 2017, America in Bloom Lexington created the Isabel Yates Community Champion award to honor former Vice Mayor Isabel Yates for her work in beautification and historic preservation in the bluegrass. Rather than present...
Rosing ‘remorseful, embarrassed’ and withdrawing from UK, attorney says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sophia Rosing, who is seen in a now-viral video physically assaulting and hurling racial slurs at another University of Kentucky student is “remorseful,” “embarrassed” and withdrawing from UK, her attorney told ABC 36. According to Fred Peters, Rosing’s attorney, she’s withdrawing...
Crews working nonstop to put out wildfire in Estill County

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) People in several counties Wednesday spoke about the smell of smoke and haziness in the sky after wildfires burned hundreds of acres in eastern Kentucky. As a result, burn bans are in effect in Estill and Fayette counties. Behind the Estill County National Guard Armory, an...
KBC brings back Big Blue Crush blood drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Blood Center is kicking off its 35th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive next week. It’s a friendly competition between University of Kentucky fans and Tennessee Vols fans. Wildcats are encouraged to donate blood Monday through Friday. Kentucky’s looking to get its...
Our warm fall weather pattern takes a dramatic turn by this weekend

It was another delightful day across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine and afternoon highs surging into the mid to upper 70s, a solid 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time in November. In fact Lexington reached 79 degrees which broke the record high of 78 set back in 2020. The only blemish is the dry conditions of late have sparked some significant forest fires across parts of the area and with a southeast wind in place, a lot of haze and smoke drifted into the Bluegrass Region, including Lexington. Our Future-cast has picked up on those trouble spots south and east of Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY

