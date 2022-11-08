Read full article on original website
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sits down with News 5 to discuss reelection, abortion
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won his reelection in a landslide. He sat down for an interview with News 5 to discuss his legacy, economic development and controversies.
Ohio’s congressional results suggest newly gerrymandered map more closely aligns with electorate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s new congressional map appears less gerrymandered than it has been over the past decade by at least one measurement. The result is the allocation of Ohio’s 15 congressional seats come 2023 will be closer to the partisan split of voters than it has been over the last several election cycles.
wvxu.org
Commentary: How Mike DeWine tainted what is likely his final victory
Yes, Mike DeWine won easily. No one is surprised by that. It will be his last election. He can't run for a third consecutive term. Ohio law won't allow that. And he will be 80 years old by the time his second term ends. He'll be going away, after nearly...
spectrumnews1.com
Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert loses 13th District to Democrat Emilia Sykes
CANTON, Ohio — Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert did not gain enough votes to represent Ohio’s 13th Congressional District in the 2022 midterm elections. The Republican candidate conceded to Emilia Sykes, a woman who serves as an Ohio state representative and comes from a well-known political family in northeast Ohio, at a watch party that was held in North Canton on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
While J.D. Vance won big statewide in Ohio U.S. Senate race, how did the vote break in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties en route to winning Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, but Cuyahoga County still proved to be strongly in the Democrat’s corner, voting overwhelmingly for Tim Ryan. Here’s a look at how those votes shook...
columbusunderground.com
2022 Midterm Ohio Election Results
All results reported in this story will be updated as finalized numbers continue to come in. Incumbent Governor Mike DeWine cruised to an easy victory by keeping his head down, skipping out on debates, and allowing some of his most ardent detractors during the pandemic lockdown to cool off and tow the party line in a 63% victory over challenger Nan Whaley’s 37% showing of support.
Live Results: Democratic Ohio State Rep. Emilia Sykes defeats former Donald Trump campaign staffer Madison Gesiotto Gilbert for Ohio's 13th Congressional District
Polls closed in the state at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
While Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won big statewide, how did he do in Democratic-rich Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican Mike DeWine rolled to an easy victory statewide in being re-elected, losing in just three of Ohio’s 88 counties, including the two largest - Cuyahoga and Franklin. Here’s a look at how those votes shook out, precinct-by-precinct and city-by-city in Cuyahoga County, according to...
Ohio Democrats pick up one U.S. Congressional seat in midterm election
Ohio Democrats increased the number of U.S. House district seats they hold by one in the state’s midterm election Tuesday, though Republicans still hold 10 out of the 15 seats.
Where should political campaign yard signs go in Ohio after Election Day?
“When those signs are left on the roadways, it can contribute to litter, it’s a bit of an eyesore and it can be hazardous to motorists,” White said.
Delaware Gazette
Republicans win in county, state
Delaware County, like the state of Ohio overall, continued its recent reputation as a red state in the Nov. 8 general election, with Republicans sweeping the major races. Close to home, Republican Beth Lear was the winner of the Ohio House of Representatives 61st District race over Democrat Louise Valentine. Lear will be representing residents in eastern Delaware County, as well as Centerburg and Fredericktown. Lear and Valentine were on the ballots in Berkshire, Genoa, Harlem, Kingston, Orange, Porter and Trenton townships, the city of Sunbury, the northern-most portions of Columbus and Westerville, and the village of Galena.
WFMJ.com
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
Family Dollar sued by state of Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a suit against Dollar General on November 1, and now he files a similar suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar. Both suits alleged that the discount retailers advertised goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Election Coverage: Issue 2 has passed in Ohio
OHIO —– Issue 2 has passed. The state constitutional amendment prohibits local governments from allowing non-electors to vote. This would require that “only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state, and prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”
Low election turnouts historically spell success for Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidates
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In Ohio, just the number of people who go out and vote for a governor may indicate which candidate will win. Historically, gubernatorial elections in the state - such as the current race between Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and Democrat Nan Whaley - fall on either side of 50% turnout. Until recently.
spectrumnews1.com
Crowd at Ohio Trump rally calls for change ahead of midterms
VANDALIA, Ohio — Ahead of the midterm elections, former president Donald Trump made Vandalia his final campaign stop as he pushed for a 2022 red wave. There he found an energetic crowd, made up of conservatives from across the state, turning up to prove to the former president and the country that Ohio conservatives are still in Trump’s corner.
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
Sara Carruthers retains Ohio State House seat over 19-year-old candidate
Sam Lawrence, a Toledo-native-turned-Oxford-resident while attending Miami University, campaigned against Rep. Sara Carruthers.
Ohio Issues 1 and 2 results for the November 08, 2022 general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for the ballot measures on Ohio’s November 08, 2022 general election. Find more race results ion the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
