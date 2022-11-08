Delaware County, like the state of Ohio overall, continued its recent reputation as a red state in the Nov. 8 general election, with Republicans sweeping the major races. Close to home, Republican Beth Lear was the winner of the Ohio House of Representatives 61st District race over Democrat Louise Valentine. Lear will be representing residents in eastern Delaware County, as well as Centerburg and Fredericktown. Lear and Valentine were on the ballots in Berkshire, Genoa, Harlem, Kingston, Orange, Porter and Trenton townships, the city of Sunbury, the northern-most portions of Columbus and Westerville, and the village of Galena.

