Albany Herald
Tropical storm preparation: Dougherty, Lee, Worth County school districts to close early
ALBANY - Several south Georgia counties are under a tropical storm warning through Friday. As tropical storm Nicole continues to push inland from the east coast of Florida, school districts in the area are preparing for the safety of faculty, staff and students. News Alerts. Get news alerts and breaking...
sportsmic.com
Listen live link – Shaw @ Perry 1st Round
The Perry Panthers host the Shaw Raiders in the 1st Round of the GHSA Playoffs Friday at 7:00 PM. Join Sportsmic’s team Perry – Bud Pearce and Robbie McDuffie, for the live play by play at the following links:. Download the Sportsmic App free on the App Store...
WCTV
Thomas County preps for Hurricane Nicole
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - As newly upgraded Hurricane Nicole moves in and the winds pick up emergency managers in South Georgia are warning everyone to prepare while they can. Several agencies in Thomas County including emergency management, law enforcement and the school systems gathered Wednesday for weather briefings ahead...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins man sentenced to 40 years following 2021 double shooting
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 40 years Wednesday following a July 2021 shooting that left two people injured. 19-year-old Preston Lamar Hughes, AKA “Draco,” was convicted on October 28 of two counts of aggravated assault in Houston County Superior Court following a two and a half day trial.
WCTV
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive for a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
Albany, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
LIST: Friday school closings, event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole
MACON, Ga. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches, many are prepping for bad weather and keeping an eye on the forecasts. Several schools in Central Georgia have already sent out notices about procedures during the weather, and whether or not school will be canceled. Dooly County Schools. Due to...
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
WALB 10
Couple charged with meth trafficking in Crisp Co.
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple has been charged with drug tracking after a traffic stop in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Roger Fairbank, 41, from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, 36, from Ochlocknee, Georgia were arrested. Both are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with brake light/turn signal violation and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance.
Shane Gottwals defeats Tim Riley in Houston County commissioner District 2 race
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Voters in Houston County have decided who will take the Post 2 commission seat. Republican Shane Gottwals defeated Democrat Tim Riley in the midterm election Tuesday night. Gottwals received 34,918 or 60% of the votes, and Riley got 23,494, or 40% of votes. Gottwals released...
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. to potentially see impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, EMA encouraging preparedness
Movie production company filming action flick in Adel. Moultrie PD co-responder program gets national recognition. With Election Day over, Peach State saw record voter turnout. Record voter turnout was seen across Georgia. Coffee Co. elections trying to recover after 2020 investigation. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST. Coffee...
wgxa.tv
The City of Dublin appoints new Superintendent at Riverview Golf Couse
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- J. Roy Rowland IV, previously superintendent at Lake Wales Country Club and Oakwood Golf Club in Lake Wales, Florida, has been appointed as the new Superintendent at Riverview Golf Course by the City of Dublin. “I am excited J. Roy has joined the city as the...
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Double fatal wreck on Hawkinsville Road in Macon
UPDATE: 8:50 PM -- The two men involved in the fatal car accident have been identified as 57-year- old, Tommy keith Smith, of Jones County, and 20-year-old, William Noah Jones, of Macon. Bibb County Deputies took statements from witnesses who reported that Smith was driving a white Honda Accord onto...
'No complications. Everybody was nice': Central Georgia voters see a smooth voting experience
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Tuesday, 13WMAZ went to voting polls in Macon-Bibb, Houston, and Peach counties. We talked to voters who says there were no issues while casting their ballot. In Macon-Bibb County, there were 31 open polling locations, from Macon to Howard and in Lizella. Stevie Davis was...
41nbc.com
Weather-related closings, delays and school schedule adjustments
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are the latest cancellations and delays due to pending weather and Tropical Storm Nicole:. Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, the Veterans Parade on November 11th will be cancelled. The ceremony will be held inside of the Wellston Center. Georgia Military College...
41nbc.com
Bibb County Schools cancel afterschool programs for potential inclement weather
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District has canceled all afterschool programs and athletic events for today due to the possibility of inclement weather from Tropical storm Nicole. The post that the district made on social media says that parents should make arrangements to pick children up...
UPDATE: 2 dead in crash near Smiley's Flea Market on Highway 247 in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:40 p.m.:. The victims in the fatal accident on Highway 247 have been identified. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victims are 57-year-old Tommy Keith Smith of Jones County and 20-year-old William Noah Jones of Macon. -------- UPDATE, 6:28 p.m.:. Bibb deputies are...
QSR magazine
Captain D's Opens New Franchise in Warner Robins, Georgia
Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Warner Robins, Georgia. Conveniently located at 3004 Russell Parkway, the restaurant is joining a popular retail corridor across the street from Walmart and a few miles from Buc-ee’s. This opening is the second Captain D’s for Warner Robins and marks the 107th location in Georgia, a testament to the brand’s long-standing success in the Peach State.
Police say couple in Warner Robins double suicide communicated with family before incident
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police this week went to two homes to check on whether the people there were OK, but instead found five dead bodies. Now, police say they're investigating how it happened and why at least three of those people took their own lives. A...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared
Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Albany Police Department, Harmony Owens was last seen Tuesday on Don Cutler Sr. Drive. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Harmony is described as 5 feet 3...
