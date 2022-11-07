ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk KIT

How to Get a free steak at Yakima Steak Company

Yakima Steak Company is giving back to the community in a big way, by having free lunch on Veterans day November 11th. How do you get this lunch, well lucky for you we're gonna let you know everything. In order to get this free lunch you must have served in...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?

Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Spectacular 1.6 M Yakima Home For Sale with 2 Homes on 5+ Acres

In search of a home that features incredible views, wood floors, more than 5 acres of land, and the chance to enjoy two multi-generation living or business opportunities? This spot in Yakima is not only stunning but currently for sale. Searching for a Restful Retreat?. According to Realtor.com. This is...
YAKIMA, WA
Chronicle

Family Continues Search and Outreach for Yakima Boy Missing Two Months

Fall was a special season for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia of Yakima, who has been missing two months this week. He enjoyed shopping for pumpkins, wearing Halloween pajamas and ringing doorbells during neighborhood trick or treating. "This year it was really hard to walk into the store and see those pumpkins...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Keith Robert Carr, 91

Keith Robert Carr, 91, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 6. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Meta Marie Morrison, 76

Meta Marie Morrison, 76, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jeaureld Hoppis, 93

Jeaureld Hoppis, 93, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cattle drive to close US 97 north of Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash.- A cattle drive will close US 97 north of Cle Elum to vehicle traffic on November, 9. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the cattle drive will start around 1 p.m. and will last for a few hours as the cattle are moved to their winter grounds.
CLE ELUM, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Lee R. Schoolcraft, 86

Lee R. Schoolcraft, 86, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 6, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Deanna D. Thompson Barber, 41

Deanna D. Thompson Barber, 41, of Selah died Friday, Oct. 28, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Stanton L. Hill, 53

Stanton L. Hill, 53, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, in Richland. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, funeralhomesmith.com.
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather: A few valley showers, mountain snow and much colder temperatures to start off the work week -Briana

Good Monday morning! Winter driving conditions over major mountain passes today. Foggy to start in many of our valley locations, morning temperatures in the 30s. Getting even colder this week. Temperatures will be trending 10-20 degrees colder than normal by Tuesday afternoon. Dress for winter temperatures this week. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 6:47am Sunset: 4:33pm Yakima Sunrise: 6:53am Sunset: 4:38pm.
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather: Frost, fog and snow flurries for the morning drive! Sunshine returns later today -Briana

Frost, fog and a few snow flurries! Light snow fell Tuesday morning over portions of Washington and Oregon, mainly along valley locations east of the Cascades. Snow caused slick conditions for drivers Prosser to Yakima and up to Ellensburg. Light snow is possible until late this morning in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Drivers may also encounter some patchy fog in the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Pendleton.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

The Dollar Under The Wiper Scheme Has Come To Yakima

It is an older trick, but it looks that its hit Yakima. Money under your windshield wiper. What does it mean? At first glance, you may think someone dinged your car and left a note. Maybe someone thought you were attractive and did the whole grade school “check yes or no” note passing. Maybe a good Samaritan found the money outside your car and thought you dropped it, and put it there to return it. I’ve heard of this scheme before, but had never experienced it (myself or someone I know) until recently. I wish it was a friendly action, but it looks to be more nefarious.
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather: Cold and sunny conditions today, even colder temperatures tonight! – Briana

Wednesday Forecast: The cold continues! Some of the coldest air of the season moves in today through Friday. Clearing skies this morning and temperature readings are in the 20s. Precipitation chances move east of our region into Idaho and Montana today. In the Tri-Cities, Yakima, and Walla Walla: Expect dry and below normal temperatures. Lows in mid teens to lower 20s. The afternoons will only be slightly warmer than freezing, high temperatures will be in the 30s to lower 40s to finish the week. Stay warm! Cover all sensitive body parts that lose heat quickly when outside for extended periods of time, including hands, feet and the head. Pets should be kept inside overnight. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 6:49am Sunset: 4:31pm Yakima Sunrise: 6:56am Sunset: 4:35pm.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy