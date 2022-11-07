Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How to Get a free steak at Yakima Steak Company
Yakima Steak Company is giving back to the community in a big way, by having free lunch on Veterans day November 11th. How do you get this lunch, well lucky for you we're gonna let you know everything. In order to get this free lunch you must have served in...
Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?
Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
Spectacular 1.6 M Yakima Home For Sale with 2 Homes on 5+ Acres
In search of a home that features incredible views, wood floors, more than 5 acres of land, and the chance to enjoy two multi-generation living or business opportunities? This spot in Yakima is not only stunning but currently for sale. Searching for a Restful Retreat?. According to Realtor.com. This is...
Chronicle
Family Continues Search and Outreach for Yakima Boy Missing Two Months
Fall was a special season for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia of Yakima, who has been missing two months this week. He enjoyed shopping for pumpkins, wearing Halloween pajamas and ringing doorbells during neighborhood trick or treating. "This year it was really hard to walk into the store and see those pumpkins...
11 Excellent High Paying Seasonal Jobs in the Yakima Valley
Jobs can be tough to find and sometimes hard to keep but with the ever-watchful eyes of the community on the pulse of who is hiring, this is a great spot to swing on through and see what's happening on the job front in the Yakima Valley weekly. Who is...
Yakima Herald Republic
Keith Robert Carr, 91
Keith Robert Carr, 91, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 6. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Meta Marie Morrison, 76
Meta Marie Morrison, 76, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jeaureld Hoppis, 93
Jeaureld Hoppis, 93, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
nbcrightnow.com
Cattle drive to close US 97 north of Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash.- A cattle drive will close US 97 north of Cle Elum to vehicle traffic on November, 9. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the cattle drive will start around 1 p.m. and will last for a few hours as the cattle are moved to their winter grounds.
Yakima Herald Republic
Lee R. Schoolcraft, 86
Lee R. Schoolcraft, 86, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 6, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Can You Solve the Mystery of “Mel’s Hole” Near Ellensburg Washington?
Ellensburg, Washington is a sleepy town in the middle of nowhere. It's the kind of place where everyone knows each other and nothing much happens. But there is one thing that makes Ellensburg unique: it's home to Mel's Hole. What is Mel's Hole, you ask? Well, according to local legend,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Deanna D. Thompson Barber, 41
Deanna D. Thompson Barber, 41, of Selah died Friday, Oct. 28, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Stanton L. Hill, 53
Stanton L. Hill, 53, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, in Richland. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Nikki Torres, Chris Corry and Gina Mosbrucker will represent Districts 14 and 15 in Olympia
Republican Nikki Torres of Pasco maintained her strong lead in the District 15 Senate race, according to updated election results Wednesday. As of 4 p.m., Torres, a strategic partnerships manager for Western Governors University, had 9,715 votes, or 69.5% of the vote in the district, according to results from the Office of the Secretary of State.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: A few valley showers, mountain snow and much colder temperatures to start off the work week -Briana
Good Monday morning! Winter driving conditions over major mountain passes today. Foggy to start in many of our valley locations, morning temperatures in the 30s. Getting even colder this week. Temperatures will be trending 10-20 degrees colder than normal by Tuesday afternoon. Dress for winter temperatures this week. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 6:47am Sunset: 4:33pm Yakima Sunrise: 6:53am Sunset: 4:38pm.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Frost, fog and snow flurries for the morning drive! Sunshine returns later today -Briana
Frost, fog and a few snow flurries! Light snow fell Tuesday morning over portions of Washington and Oregon, mainly along valley locations east of the Cascades. Snow caused slick conditions for drivers Prosser to Yakima and up to Ellensburg. Light snow is possible until late this morning in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Drivers may also encounter some patchy fog in the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Pendleton.
The Dollar Under The Wiper Scheme Has Come To Yakima
It is an older trick, but it looks that its hit Yakima. Money under your windshield wiper. What does it mean? At first glance, you may think someone dinged your car and left a note. Maybe someone thought you were attractive and did the whole grade school “check yes or no” note passing. Maybe a good Samaritan found the money outside your car and thought you dropped it, and put it there to return it. I’ve heard of this scheme before, but had never experienced it (myself or someone I know) until recently. I wish it was a friendly action, but it looks to be more nefarious.
Yakima Herald Republic
Ecology, Yakima County tell Rocky Top landfill to clean up operations, stop nighttime work
The company operating a landfill on Rocky Top west of Yakima has been told by two regulatory agencies to clean up its act or face enforcement actions. The state Department of Ecology says the landfill — DTG Recycle — is emitting toxic gases into the atmosphere and must conduct cleanup work.
30 Gut-Wrenching Photos Shows Aftermath in Tri-Cities Windstorm
Take A Look At 30 Photos Showing The Aftermath Of Tri-Cities Windstorm. One of the few things we have to worry about in Tri-Cities is the windstorms that roll through the Columbia Basin once or twice a year. November 2022 Tri-Cities Windstorm Leaves 1000's Without Power. My wife pulled out...
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Cold and sunny conditions today, even colder temperatures tonight! – Briana
Wednesday Forecast: The cold continues! Some of the coldest air of the season moves in today through Friday. Clearing skies this morning and temperature readings are in the 20s. Precipitation chances move east of our region into Idaho and Montana today. In the Tri-Cities, Yakima, and Walla Walla: Expect dry and below normal temperatures. Lows in mid teens to lower 20s. The afternoons will only be slightly warmer than freezing, high temperatures will be in the 30s to lower 40s to finish the week. Stay warm! Cover all sensitive body parts that lose heat quickly when outside for extended periods of time, including hands, feet and the head. Pets should be kept inside overnight. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 6:49am Sunset: 4:31pm Yakima Sunrise: 6:56am Sunset: 4:35pm.
Comments / 0