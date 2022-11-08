ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

‘You will not break my spirit.’ UK student attacked in dorm speaks out during march on campus

By Monica Kast
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Chanting “Protect Black women” and “Speak up, UK,” hundreds of University of Kentucky students gathered on campus Monday night after video showing a reported assault and racist incident against a student over the weekend went viral.

Organized by the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, a Black fraternity on campus, students marched from the William T. Young library to the Bowman statue near the Gatton Student Center. Students called for unity and for the university to quickly address the events from the weekend.

An intoxicated UK student physically assaulted and spouted racial slurs at a Black student desk clerk, Kylah Spring, and a UK police officer early Sunday. The incident took place at Boyd Residence Hall where Sophia Rosing, a white student, entered and began taunting, using racial slurs and making derogatory comments toward Spring, a Black student. After police arrived, Rosing continued using slurs, resisted arrest and bit a police officer, according to the arrest report.

Rosing, 22, was arrested and charged with first and second offenses of public intoxication, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to the Fayette County Detention Center website.

Speaking to the marchers on Monday night, Spring said she was grateful for the support she had received since speaking out about the incident. At times speaking through tears, she thanked her family, friends and other UK students for supporting her.

“This is a recurring issue in and across American school systems, no matter what age,” Spring said. “I am deeply sad about the events that took place. But I am grateful for justice that is to come.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypwVJ_0j2K8O3K00
Kylah Spring speaks at a march against racism on University of Kentucky’s campus on Nov. 7, 2022. Monica Kast/mkast@herald-leader.com

Spring also had a message for Rosing, and quoted Michelle Obama: “When they go low, we go high.”

“You will not break my spirit and you will be held accountable for your actions,” Spring said, speaking about Rosing. “I only pray that you open your heart to love and try to experience life differently and more positively after this.”

Rosing’s attorney entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment on Monday afternoon , with a bond set at $10,000 cash. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15. According to court records, she posted bond and was released Monday night. She’s ordered to have no contact with Boyd Hall or Spring and can’t consume alcohol.

The university also is conducting an investigation into the incident. As of Monday morning, Rosing was still enrolled at UK, spokesperson Whitney Siddiqi said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNW01_0j2K8O3K00
Kylah Spring, center, speaks at a march against racism on University of Kentucky’s campus on Nov. 7, 2022. The march was organized after video of a white UK student, Sophia Rosing, saying racist slurs to a Black student desk clerk, Spring, went viral on social media. Monica Kast/mkast@herald-leader.com

Students call for immediate action

Troy Rawlins Jr., a member of the fraternity who helped organize the march, said he was angry and disappointed after hearing about the interaction between Rosing and Spring. Rawlins said he was pleased to see the university investigating the incident, and hopes there will be a quick conclusion.

“We are here to have our voices be heard so we can effectively combat racism on our campus,” Rawlins said. “We need our voices to be heard. Our voices are falling on deaf ears. The only way we are going to be heard is if we come together.”

Jaaliyah Biggers, a freshman, said she hopes Rosing will be expelled and that the university will conduct its investigation quickly and thoroughly.

“It should be an immediate reaction, and immediately resolved,” Biggers said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVMFX_0j2K8O3K00
Jaaliyah Biggers, a University of Kentucky freshman, displays at sign at a march against racism rally on UK’s campus on Nov. 7, 2022. The march was organized after video of a white UK student, Sophia Rosing, saying racist slurs to a Black student desk clerk, Kylah Spring, went viral on social media. Monica Kast/mkast@herald-leader.com

Rosing arrested in Boyd Hall

After police arrived at Boyd Hall on Sunday, Rosing “stated that she has lots of money and (gets) special treatment,” the officer wrote in arrest documents. “When I told her to sit back in the chair she kicked me and bit my hand.”

Spring, a freshman, posted about the incident on Instagram, identifying herself as a UK student and desk clerk at the dorm.

“This girl, she walked in about 1 o’clock or 1:15, somewhere around that time. She did not look like a resident so I did not open the door,” Spring said in a video posted to her Instagram. “But when she came in she stumbled across the front desk and came in and started to talk to the elevator.”

She said it is protocol that when someone appears drunk, clerks are required to call a resident advisor and have them come to file a report, and to make sure the student safely gets to where they need to be.

In the video, Spring and another person are seen trying to calm Rosing down. At one point, they can be seen in the video attempting to get Rosing to sit in a chair but she resisted, grabbing and trying to push the student employee.

In a statement on Sunday, UK President Eli Capilouto condemned Rosing’s behavior, and said the university “will not tolerate it under any circumstance.”

“The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority,” Capilouto said.

In the day since the video of Rosing was shared, she has lost two jobs: one with Dillard’s, and another with College Fashionista, according to social media.

Reporter Taylor Six contributed to this story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2nDs_0j2K8O3K00
Students gather at a march against racism rally on University of Kentucky’s campus on Nov. 7, 2022. The march was organized after video of a white UK student, Sophia Rosing, saying racist slurs to a Black student desk clerk, Kylah Spring, went viral on social media. Monica Kast/mkast@herald-leader.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBQHq_0j2K8O3K00
Students gather at a march against racism rally on University of Kentucky’s campus on Nov. 7, 2022. The march was organized after video of a white UK student, Sophia Rosing, saying racist slurs to a Black student desk clerk, Kylah Spring, went viral on social media. Monica Kast/mkast@herald-leader.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLZNv_0j2K8O3K00
Students gather at a march against racism rally on University of Kentucky’s campus on Nov. 7, 2022. The march was organized after video of a white UK student, Sophia Rosing, saying racist slurs to a Black student desk clerk, Kylah Spring, went viral on social media. Monica Kast/mkast@herald-leader.com

Comments / 19

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
The Independent

University of Kentucky student filmed hurling racial slur at Black peer

Shocking footage shows a white student at the University of Kentucky repeatedly hurling a racial slur at her Black peer. Sophia Rosing, 22, was arrested for verbally and physically attacking other students while allegedly inebriated in the early hours of Sunday, 6 November. This video shows one of the night's incidents involving a student who had been working an overnight shift at the campus residence, according to NBC. "I do not get paid enough for this," she can be heard saying in the clip. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsCoal miner turns up to baseball game covered in soot after rushing straight from workSunak made ‘grubby political deal’ with Gavin Willliamson, says Yvette Cooper
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD

A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
mailplus.co.uk

How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD

WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
14K+
Followers
608
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy