Sporting News
Sidney Crosby vs Alex Ovechkin: Key stats you need to know in the heated debate between hockey superstars
One of hockey's greatest rivalries is set for Wednesday on national TV when Sidney Crosby goes head-to-head once again with long-time foe Alex Ovechkin. The Penguins and Capitals face off on TNT at 7:30 p.m. ET, in the 62nd meeting in the regular season between the two superstars. It's the first time the two Metropolitan Division rivals meet in the regular season, with two more contest on deck for the season.
Penguins Locker Room: Carter Plays Defense, Sullivan Has Jokes
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Breaking a seven-game winless streak can feel like a long winning streak. Those shots that before clanged off the post or just missed suddenly find the net. Frustration becomes energy; that extra step is the difference between winning and losing. The Pittsburgh Penguins felt the rush of a much-needed win on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Misses morning skate
Lee did not participate in morning skate Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. While no reason was given for his absence, Lee is not expected to miss the game Thursday versus the Coyotes. Lee could've missed the skate due to a personal reason, maintenance, or a nagging injury. If Lee is unable to play Thursday, Ross Johnston is expected to take his place in the lineup.
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Resumes skating
Oshie (lower body) was on the ice prior to Wednesday's morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has not played since exiting early in a 3-0 win over the Predators on Oct. 29, but his return to the ice is a welcome sight for a Capitals team besieged by injuries at every position. The 35-year-old remains on IR for now. and there isn't a clear timeline for his return, but he's making some progress in his recovery.
The Hockey Writers
3 Pittsburgh Penguins Emerging as Trade Candidates
The Pittsburgh Penguins started the 2022-23 season by securing points in their first five games. Since then, they haven’t won a game in seven tries. From shady goaltending to some early injuries, along with some disappointing starts for a number of players, the Penguins are in need of an early season shakeup after a summer where general manager (GM) Ron Hextall committed to the core of his team for a number of years.
NBC Sports
Who would Ovechkin want as a linemate alongside him and Crosby?
Since 2005 the league has been witnessing one of the best hockey rivalries between the Great 8 and Sid the Kid. Tonight marked the 63rd regular-season meeting between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. Two of the most dynamic players the game has ever seen, but could you imagine if the two rivals were to have played on the same line?
FOX Sports
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
WTOP
Who would Alexander Ovechkin want on his wing on a Sidney Crosby line? Not who you would expect
Who would Ovechkin want as a linemate alongside him and Crosby? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Since 2005 the league has been witnessing one of the best hockey rivalries between the Great 8 and Sid the Kid. Tonight marked the 63rd regular-season meeting between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. Two of the most dynamic players the game has ever seen, but could you imagine if the two rivals were to have played on the same line?
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals -- one short-handed, the other the overtime winner -- and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
NBC Sports
Caps to activate Alexeyev while Oshie, Backstrom, Wilson progress
ARLINGTON, Va. — Alex Alexeyev will make his season debut for the Capitals on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the defenseman confirmed. Washington hasn’t yet made the official transaction to activate him off Long-Term Injured Reserve, which will require a corresponding move. “I’m pretty excited actually,” Alexeyev...
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Alex Ovechkin makes more history, Bruins get torched for tone-deaf signing
Another weekend of NHL action is in the books. A couple of legends hit milestones on the ice, and a star put on a show in his home country. However, one team took center stage with a tone deaf personnel decision. Let's review the best highlights and the biggest storylines...
NBC Sports
Eller wants to see the defense more involved on the attack
Everyone circles Capitals vs. Penguins games on their calendar when the NHL schedule gets released. For Washington on Wednesday night, this turned out to be an unfortunate chapter of the rivalry. Pittsburgh defeated their foes 4-1 on enemy ice, dominating the contest with three goals in the second period and...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
NBC Sports
Penguins snap skid in physical battle with Caps
WASHINGTON — The Capitals came out aggressive for their rivalry game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night, firing each of the first five shots on goal. It was all Penguins from there as the visiting team ran away with a 4-1 win to snap its seven-game losing streak.
Yardbarker
Flyers stop in Columbus for tilt with Blue Jackets
Tonight, the Philadelphia Flyers (7-3-2) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0) at Nationwide Arena. The puck drops at 7pm. Despite winning the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes, the Blue Jackets failed to meet expectations. They weren’t expected to be alongside the powerhouses of the Metropolitan Division, but even fewer thought they would be tied with the St. Louis Blues for last place in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Capitals 5-4 Win Over Oilers – 11/8/22
Thanks to multi-goal performances from Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dylan Strome, the Washington Capitals snapped their four-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday (Nov. 7). The home team made the most of their opportunities on the power play, scoring four of their five goals on the man advantage. Alex Ovechkin also found the back of the net, improving his record on the season to 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 14 games.
ESPN
Eichel scores 3 in return to Buffalo, Vegas wins 9th in row
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Jack Eichel welcomed the boos in Buffalo this time by scoring three third-period goals and adding an assist in his second game against his former team as the Vegas Golden Knights routed the Sabres 7-4 on Thursday night. After being booed each time he touched...
NBC Sports
Kuemper has rare off night in Capitals’ loss to Penguins
WASHINGTON — He only allowed three goals, but Darcy Kuemper’s performance against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night was one to forget. Kuemper, 32, has been one of the Capitals’ best players through the first almost-month of the season, entering the game with .919 save percentage and 2.42 goals against average. With the team’s skaters picking up a new injury or two every week, he’s kept the Capitals (6-7-2) afloat in the Metropolitan Division with some spectacular play in net.
