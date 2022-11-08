Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 21:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.1 Thu 8 pm 9.1 9.2 9.2 9.3 9.3
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 17:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Grayson; Patrick FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson and Patrick. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts, of up to 6 inches, are expected, especially along and just east of the southern Blue Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Hurricane Warning issued for Inland Indian River by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 22:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-10 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Indian River HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Thursday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, Moderate to Major tidal flooding of the St Johns River Basin. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Duval County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 22:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Wakulla, Coastal Taylor and Coastal Dixie Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides will run 2 to 3 feet above tide table predictions during the overnight high tide cycle, which will run from about 2 AM to 3 AM EST. Normally dry ground near the shoreline could experience up to 3 feet of inundation, leading to minor coastal flooding.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Coastal Pasco by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 22:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Coastal Pasco COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Levy, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando and Coastal Pasco Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for West Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 14:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: West Polk BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of over an inch an hour are possible this afternoon.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Rabun by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 19:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch for flash flooding means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Please monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Target Area: Rabun FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Rabun. In western North Carolina, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Northern Jackson, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson, Transylvania and Yancey. In upstate South Carolina, Greenville Mountains, Oconee Mountains and Pickens Mountains. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Bands of heavy rain will develop through early this morning ahead of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. Periods of heavy rain are likely until the system exits to the north early Saturday morning. Event total rainfall of 4 to 6 inches is possible along southeast facing slopes near the Blue Ridge Escarpment. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 22:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The forecast point at Deland is forecast to hover near 5.2 feet into early next week. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:30 PM EST Thursday was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 5.2 feet. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.2 Thu 1 pm 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns and Coastal Flagler Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: West Polk BLIZZARD WARNING EXPIRES AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Moderate to Major tidal flooding of the St Johns River Basin. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin and associated tributaries. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 23:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, Upstate South Carolina, and Piedmont and southern foothills sections of western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch is in effect. Thunderstorms can produce tornadoes suddenly, sometimes with little or no warning. Be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be ready to act quickly if severe weather is observed or a warning is issued. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Inland Berkeley STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BERKELEY COUNTY At 1108 PM EST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Huger, or 14 miles east of Moncks Corner, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Saint Stephen, Bonneau, Jamestown, Eadytown, Northern Lake Moultrie, Bonneau Beach and Eastern Lake Marion. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch for flash flooding means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Please monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Target Area: Caldwell Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Rabun. In western North Carolina, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Northern Jackson, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson, Transylvania and Yancey. In upstate South Carolina, Greenville Mountains, Oconee Mountains and Pickens Mountains. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Bands of heavy rain will develop through early this morning ahead of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. Periods of heavy rain are likely until the system exits to the north early Saturday morning. Event total rainfall of 4 to 6 inches is possible along southeast facing slopes near the Blue Ridge Escarpment. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Charleston by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 00:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 00:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes from tropical storms or hurricanes can form and move very quickly. TAKE COVER IMMEDIATELY! If you wait until you hear a tornado it could be too late. Take action now to immediately protect yourself. Target Area: Charleston The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Tornado Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 1245 AM EST. * At 1221 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Kiawah Island, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include: Johns Island, Hollywood, Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, Meggett, Yonges Island and Wadmalaw Island. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Marshall, Kittson, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Marshall; Kittson; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; West Marshall BLIZZARD WARNING EXPIRES AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mahnomen, North Clearwater, South Beltrami, South Clearwater by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Mahnomen; North Clearwater; South Beltrami; South Clearwater WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...North Clearwater, South Beltrami, Mahnomen and South Clearwater Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele, Traill by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Steele; Traill BLIZZARD WARNING EXPIRES AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Dickey by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 21:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dickey WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and wind decreasing. * WHERE...Dickey County. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
