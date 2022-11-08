Read full article on original website
Takeoff’s family announce “Celebration of Life” for November 11
Takeoff's funeral arrangements have been made public one week after the rapper was shot and killed. The event will be held on Friday, November 11 at the State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta with New Mercies Christian Church pastor Jesse Curney III officiating the service and providing the eulogy for the late Migos star.
Song You Need: 38 Spesh and Harry Fraud bring on heavy hitters to honor the dead
38 Spesh has barely left the studio these past few years, but he’s generally been sitting behind the boards, separated by glass from those doing the rapping. That changed with September’s 7 Shots — a tight, eight-track tape with minimal features and maximal mic carnage from Spesh himself. And last Thursday (November 3), less than two months after that record’s arrival, the veteran Rochester rap mogul — the founder of Trust Comes First Music Group outside of his own musical endeavors — announced a forthcoming collaborative project called Beyond Belief with prolific Brooklyn producer Harry Fraud, sharing the news alongside lead single “Speshal,” featuring Stove God Cooks.
GloRilla drops “Nut Quick” ahead of Anyways, Life’s Great... EP
For her final preview of new EP Anyways, Life's Great..., which drops this Friday, GloRilla has released raunchy new track "Nut Quick." The EP will feature the song alongside the previously released Cardi B collaboration "Tomorrow 2." The bourgeoning Memphis rapper announced her 9-track major label debut on CMG/Interscope last...
The Rap Report: Lil Poppa’s pointillism, YUNGMORPHEUS writes in flames, and more
Lil Poppa approaches songwriting like a pointillist. The small decisions the Jacksonville rapper makes, like where to drop a particular word, or the ones that take a bit more finesse, like how to communicate a complicated emotion in as few words as possible, give the situations he raps about a heightened sense of personal urgency. The gravity with which he presents these images gives him a subtle edge—deepening the emotion in his songs versus other rappers working in the same lane. Take “Double O” off his new album Heavy is the Head, which opens with a note to an incarcerated friend for example: “Know my nigga sitting in his cell prolly listenin’ to this/He know I can’t get him no mail so he gon’ get it through this,” he raps. It’s one of the most devastating couplets I’ve heard all year.
Watch Smino bring a pair of Luv 4 Rent songs to The Tonight Show
Smino was the musical guest on Monday's The Tonight Show and he brought two songs from latest album Luv 4 Rent to Jimmy Fallon's stage. “Lee & Lovie” showcased the soulful side of the record, with Smino going method and sneezing on the beat. "Blu Billy," meanwhile, brought an injection of energy as Smino showcased his impressive flow and technical abilities. Check out the whole thing above.
Snail Mail announces her own festival with mystery line-up
Snail Mail has announced early details of Valentine Fest, her own Baltimore-based music festival. The five-night event will involve five homecoming Snail Mail shows at the local Ottobar venue with different setlists and support acts each night. The first show of the festival will take place on February 10, 2023 with the last arriving, appropriately, on Valentine's Day.
Coco & Clair Clair discuss Sexy’s stacked guest list on the new episode of The FADER Interview
Coco & Clair Clair are the guests on this week’s episode of The FADER Interview. In a wide-ranging, 40-minute conversation, they tell The FADER’s news editor, Jordan Darville, about the making of their brand new sophomore studio LP, Sexy, and much more. Beyond the album’s impressive features list, its underlying aspirational themes, and its effortless appeal, the Atlanta glam-rap duo go deep on the “TikTok artist” stigma, reminisce about the wild Atlanta house shows where they cut their teeth, and share an on-brand anecdote about meeting Richmond, Virginia rap queen Babyxsosa.
Bicep shares music video for “Water”
Bicep has released an official music video for their first drop of the year “Water.” The track features Clara La San and was released last month alongside the dates of the duo’s upcoming European and Australian tours. The Belfast Belfast-bred, London-based producers have (together) become one of...
Iggy Pop teases new album EVERY LOSER with debut single, “Frenzy”
The Stooges graduate Iggy Pop has announced his 19th studio album, EVERY LOSER, dueout January 6, 2023. The Godfather of Punk is freshly signed to the newly minted label Gold Tooth Records, under Atlantic. Gold Tooth is founded by GRAMMY-winning Andrew Watt, who is also acting as the executive producer on the record.
Perfume Genius shares Radiohead cover as part of Spotify live EP
Perfume Genius is the latest artist to record songs for Spotify's Live at Electric Lady series and today shares a cover of Radiohead's "4 Minute Warning" plus three songs of his own; "Whole Life," "Photograph," and "On The Floor." The EP is streaming below. "4 Minute Warning" first appeared on...
Snoop Dogg biopic being written by Black Panther co-writer
Snoop Dogg has licensed his music for an official biopic, per The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will be a Universal Pictures project, the same studio that released NWA movie Straight Outta Compton in 2015. Snoop Dogg was played by Atlanta actor LaKeith Stanfield in that movie. A lead actor for the Snoop biopic hasn't yet been announced.
Lila Drew leaves an impression with her “Used To” video
Lila Drew describes herself as a "pop cynic who makes pop music," which neatly surmises the way the 22-year-old solo artist's big hooks and emotionally charged songs often feel as if they are being delivered with a wink. Drew's debut album All The Places I Could Be drops on Friday, November 11, and Drew is stoking anticipation by dropping "Used To," a song that softens its blows with an acknowledgement that sincerity can be cringeworthy. "Sorry for the lack or clarity," she sings as she lays her feelings about a relationship bare over sunny piano chords. "And rhyming schemes i made up." A video for the song is premiering below via The FADER.
Low End Theory founder Daddy Kev publishes book on mixing and mastering
Kevin Marques Moo, stage name Daddy Kev, has self-published a book titled Audio Dynamics: Compression Techniques for Modern Mixing and Mastering. You can order it now on Amazon. The record producer and engineer is known for his work in the Los Angeles beat scene, founding the pioneering “Low End Theory”...
Stormzy collaborates with Sampha on new song “Firebabe”
Stormzy has dropped new song "Firebabe," the second single taken from forthcoming album This Is What I Mean. The song features vocal contributions from Sampha alongside Grammy-winning artist Jacob Collier and London soul singer Debbie. A video for the song, which finds Stormzy bathed in naturallight while home alone, can be seen below.
DRAM drops new album What Had Happened Was...
DRAM has dropped his latest album, the first release on his newly-stamped WAVER Records imprint. What Had Happened Was... is his first full-length album since his April 2021 LP, Shelley FKA DRAM, where he launched his re-branded artist project, leaving behind the alias that he used on 2016 breakthrough record Big Baby DRAM.
Floating Points drops epic new track “Someone Close”
Floating Points has dropped off a new song in the shape of "Someone Close," the British electronic artist's fourth single of 2022. Check out the new material below. On December 16 "Someone Close" will be released on vinyl alongside the three other new tracks Floating Points has shared this year: "Grammar," "Vocoder," and "Problems."
HAWA falls back on her crew in her “Trade” video
HAWA's debut album Hadja Bangoura, released last week, only clocks in at 18 minutes long but makes a major impact with its brief runtime . The 22-year-old artist was born in the Guinea capital of Conakry and has spent time in Berlin and New York City, where she became the youngest person ever to join the New York Philharmonic as a composer. This blend of experiences and cultures has been poured into an album that melds R&B and drill into a musical alloy that feels both soft and tough at the same time.
slowthai shares new song “I Know Nothing”
Slowthai has returned with new material as he provides the soundtrack to a new soccer-related campaign from Beats By Dre. The "Defy The Noise" ad features Bukayo Saka, Kingsley Coman, Alessia Russo, and even Twitter transfer guru Fabrizio Romano as they overcome adversity to rise to the top of their game (with the help of some expensive headphones, of course.)
Channel Tres dances through the tough times in his “6am” video
Channel Tres has shared "6am," a song he says he hopes will unite people and help them dance away their troubles. The track is taken from the Compton artist's forthcoming album Real Cultural Shit and comes with a video, directed by Tajana Williams, in which he and his friends party their way across Los Angeles. Check it out below.
Stormzy announces “This Is What We Mean Day” for All Points East 2023
Stormzy has just been confirmed as the first headliner for London’s All Points East 2023. Celebrating the release of his third studio album, This Is What I Mean, which is set to release later this month, the London rapper also announced he’ll be curating a whole day of music ahead of his set on August 18, 2023.
