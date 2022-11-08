ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Video shows catalytic converter theft from Giant trucks

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EhIeZ_0j2K7zfA00

Police release surveillance video of catalytic converter theft in Southwest Philadelphia 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police on Monday released surveillance video showing the theft of 24 catalytic converters from a fleet of Giant delivery trucks in Southwest Philadelphia.

CBS3 first reported on the catalytic converter thefts last month .

The video shows several men in dark clothing exiting two cars in a parking lot where the trucks are parked.

If you recognize the car or the suspects, you're urged to call police.

A spokesperson for Giant declined to comment.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police: Man killed in North Philadelphia drive-by shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11 p.m.Thursday on the 1300 block of Somerset Street. Police say two men were sitting in a parked SUV when another vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire. The victims drove themselves to the hospital where one of them later died. The vehicle the victims were in was struck about 15 times. That's how many bullet holes were found in the passenger side of the vehicle.The passenger was the victim who died. The driver who drove them to the hospital was shot in the back and leg. He is in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests and there is no word on a motive at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect in police chase not linked to 2 shootings in Philly

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A man who was taken into custody following a police chase that started in Philadelphia and ended in New Jersey is no longer believed to be connected to two shootings in the city. Investigators provided an update on the situation Thursday morning. Initially, police said the vehicle the man was driving matched the description of a vehicle reportedly used in a shooting last weekend that left nine people injured in Kensington and another shooting that happened in early October. Further investigation determined the vehicle and driver are not connected to either of those shootings.   The car is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Arrest made in fatal Gloucester Township hit-and-run

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Gloucester Township police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that happened earlier this week. Police say they arrested 42-year-old Orlando Venters Jr., of Berlin. Police say Elaine Hubler, 58, was fatally struck by a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. on the Black Horse Pike between Almonesson Road and Route 42. Police had previously said they believe they have located the vehicle that struck Hubler near a Howard Johnson hotel. The hotel's night manager said she was working at the hotel Monday night when the hit-and-run occurred."We were extra busy that night and all I saw was the...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT AFTER SHOTS FIRED IN RUTHERFORD COMMUNITY – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19713) New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence (32) of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court, Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.
NEWARK, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Charged With Shooting Man 11 Times on Moving SEPTA Train

Philadelphia police arrested a teen boy accused of shooting a man 11 times, killing him, and shooting another teenager in the arm on a moving train on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood Monday afternoon. Rasheed Born, 16, is charged with killing Semaj Cherry, 21. Police said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman ID'd in shooting where SEPTA officer opened fire on gunman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday identified a 20-year-old woman killed in a South Philly shooting before her killer exchanged gunfire with a SEPTA police officer. It happened Tuesday morning near Broad and Ellsworth Streets in South Philadelphia.Investigators say the SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with a man accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman.Police have now identified her as Sahmyra Garcia.Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.The suspected shooter is in custody and is stable condition. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New details released in shooting involving SEPTA officer in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a shooting in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. Police say 20-year-old Sahmyra Garcia was shot multiple times and killed near Broad and Ellsworth streets, just before 8 a.m. Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.  Investigators say a SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspected shooter is in custody, and in stable condition. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.   
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Arrest Made In Shooting Incident Near Christiana Hospital

County Police have updated a story that only FSU brought you late last month. New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence, 32, of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court in Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee police said Wednesday.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dead, 3 Critical in 4 Separate Shootings in Philadelphia

A man was shot 15 times in one of four separate shootings in Philadelphia in a two-hour span Wednesday night. James Marcus Taylor was walking out of a mini market along the 5400 block of Akron Street just before 6 p.m. when a gunman on a curb fired at least 21 shots from only a few feet away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

VEHICLE STOP LEADS TO FIREARM AND DRUG ARREST – SMALLEYS DAM

(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police have arrested 35-year-old Erik Turlington of Newark for firearm and drug charges in the community of Smalleys Dam. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, an officer with the Community Response Team was conducting proactive patrol in the community of Smalleys Dam. The officer observed a silver Mercury commit a traffic violation at which time a vehicle stop was conducted.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Khaliyl Gilbert wanted to be a Philly cop. His murder is still unsolved

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At 22, Khaliyl Gilbert was making a difference.The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with a huge smile, was already a pillar in his community and was on track to become a police officer. He got accepted to a police training program. There were 100 graduates, and he was supposed to be one of them. "He was supposed to be in that class," mom Jeanine Gilbert told CBS3.But somebody shot Gilbert on Oct. 9, 2021, outside a fast food restaurant near Broad Street and Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia.When Jeanine Gilbert first heard what happened,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot at least 15 times, killed exiting mini-market in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 29-year-old man was shot at least 15 times and killed while he exited a mini-market in Philadelphia's Frankford section on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Akron Street. Police say the man was shot throughout his chest, abdomen and right arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m., according to police. Police say no arrests were made and no weapons were recovered. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
100K+
Followers
23K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy