Video shows catalytic converter theft from Giant trucks
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police on Monday released surveillance video showing the theft of 24 catalytic converters from a fleet of Giant delivery trucks in Southwest Philadelphia.
CBS3 first reported on the catalytic converter thefts last month .
The video shows several men in dark clothing exiting two cars in a parking lot where the trucks are parked.
If you recognize the car or the suspects, you're urged to call police.
A spokesperson for Giant declined to comment.
Comments / 5