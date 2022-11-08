ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second-half goal sends UE men’s soccer to MVC Championship final

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WFIE) - A rocket off the foot of freshman Ola Arntsen and another clean sheet from graduate Alex Vidizzoni helped the University of Evansville men’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Belmont in the MVC Championship semifinals on Thursday afternoon in Springfield, Mo. Coming into the...
Owensboro teacher receives $25,000 reward

Brad Byrd InDEPTH: EFD Division Chief discusses Weinbach explosion and warehouse fire. ISP: Haubstadt man arrested for dissemination of harmful material to a minor. IU 2023 Economic Forecast. Evansville stinks!: Officials explain foul...
Mater Dei eying for third straight 2A regional win over Triton Central

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mater Dei football team is heading to its fourth straight regional championship on Friday night. Once again, the Wildcats are heading to Fairland to take on Triton Central, which is a team they have faced in their last three regional title games. “They’re extremely well...
Owensboro teacher wins ‘Oscar of Teaching’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Charlotte Buskill, a third-grade teacher at Newton Parrish Elementary School, was awarded the Milken Education Award and $25,000 for her excellent teaching on Thursday. Buskill said she was shocked to receive the award, which some people refer to as the “Oscar of Teaching.”. She’s one...
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor. New low-income housing set to break ground in Jacobsville.
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area

If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
Veterans recognition event and resource fair held in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An annual veterans recognition event was held at the National Guard Armory on Thursday. Veterans got in for free and had the opportunity to receive door prizes, gift cards and other resources. The goal was to promote food security in the veteran community, as well as show them an appreciation for their service.
City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents

Evansville business expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire. Owensboro teacher wins "Oscar of Teaching". Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held...
VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69

Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
‘Guest Bartenders Night’ benefits Henderson non-profit

Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor. Army veteran and retired Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday. New low-income housing set to break ground in Jacobsville.
Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.

ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
