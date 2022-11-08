Read full article on original website
Mater Dei graduate celebrates 44 seasons on the Wildcats’ chain crew
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Joe Koressel was born a Mater Dei Wildcat. “Ever since I can remember, my mom and dad went to Mater Dei football games, we would go to Vincennes, Terre Haute, and come back the same night,” Koressel said. Koressel graduated from Mater Dei in 1979,...
Second-half goal sends UE men’s soccer to MVC Championship final
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WFIE) - A rocket off the foot of freshman Ola Arntsen and another clean sheet from graduate Alex Vidizzoni helped the University of Evansville men’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Belmont in the MVC Championship semifinals on Thursday afternoon in Springfield, Mo. Coming into the...
Daviess County RB Bryson Parm secures Week 12 POTW after dominant playoff outing
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County running back Bryson Parm was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 6,523 total votes. Parm was an unstoppable force on the ground last week, carrying the ball 32 times for 143 yards and a touchdown to lead the Panthers to a hard-fought 34-27 victory over North Hardin.
Owensboro teacher receives $25,000 reward
Mater Dei eying for third straight 2A regional win over Triton Central
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mater Dei football team is heading to its fourth straight regional championship on Friday night. Once again, the Wildcats are heading to Fairland to take on Triton Central, which is a team they have faced in their last three regional title games. “They’re extremely well...
Owensboro teacher wins ‘Oscar of Teaching’
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Charlotte Buskill, a third-grade teacher at Newton Parrish Elementary School, was awarded the Milken Education Award and $25,000 for her excellent teaching on Thursday. Buskill said she was shocked to receive the award, which some people refer to as the “Oscar of Teaching.”. She’s one...
Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
(WEHT) - Dr. John Bender celebrated his 100th birthday in Evansville on Wednesday.
WATCH: UE tears down first Evansville College dorm from 1958
Big changes are coming to the University of Evansville. Just this week, they started tearing down Hughes Hall, a once-dormitory for student living built in 1958.
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
Veterans recognition event and resource fair held in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An annual veterans recognition event was held at the National Guard Armory on Thursday. Veterans got in for free and had the opportunity to receive door prizes, gift cards and other resources. The goal was to promote food security in the veteran community, as well as show them an appreciation for their service.
City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents
VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69
Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
‘Guest Bartenders Night’ benefits Henderson non-profit
Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
Area McDonald’s to offer free breakfast for veterans on Veterans Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — McDonald’s owners throughout the Wabash Valley are inviting veterans to stop in for breakfast on Veterans Day, their treat. The offer of a free breakfast combo meal will be available from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. Retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a […]
Owensboro announces free rides for Veterans Day
As November nears the end of its second week, many are looking for a way to honor the Veterans of our country for Veteran's Day.
Several Tri-State counties resume burn bans due to dry conditions and fires
After briefly being lifted, burn bans have resumed in several Tri-State counties due to dry conditions and wildfires. In Indiana, officials resumed burn bans in Warrick County and Dubois County on Wednesday due to dry conditions plus a number of fires getting out of control. In Kentucky, authorities in Muhlenberg...
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today
It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
