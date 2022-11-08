Read full article on original website
Kentucky Student Arrested After She’s Allegedly Caught On Video Repeatedly Using Racial Slur, Assaulting Black Students
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. A University of Kentucky college student has been arrested after she was allegedly captured on video repeatedly calling a student employee a racial slur and physically assaulting her.
Complex
Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Assaulting Black Dorm Desk Clerk, Calling Her N-Word
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been arrested after a video showed her physically and verbally attacking a Black student. Per WKYT, the 22-year-old student was booked on Sunday for charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree assault of a police officer. In a video that has circulated online, Rosing is seen assaulting fellow student and dormitory desk clerk Kylah Spring and repeatedly calling her the N-word and a “bitch.”
Black Woman Dragged Off Bus and Viciously Beat By Teens While Bus Driver Watches, Speaks Out
A woman is speaking out after a now-viral cell phone video captured a group of teens viciously assaulting and throwing her off of a Washington D.C. bus. In an exclusive interview with news outlet FOX 5, the victim stated the attack was brought forth after reportedly asking the group of teens sitting nearby her to stop using foul language.
Black Woman Beat Up By White Couple Sues White Deputy For Discrimination and Mishandling Situation
A Black woman in Michigan has filed a lawsuit against a white officer after she claims she was discriminated against when the deputy responded to a fight between her and a white couple. According to the federal civil rights suit filed on Monday, Oct. 10, the fight happened outside a...
'Mentally shocked': Kankakee High School teacher fired after caught on video calling student N-word
An attorney for the student said the since-fired teacher threw a book at him in a previous encounter.
Iowa Teenagers Beat Spanish Teacher to Death Because She Gave One of Them a Bad Grade: Prosecutors
Prosecutors reportedly believe teenagers killed their high school Spanish teacher — brutally ambushing her during her daily walk at a park — because one of them got a bad grade. This information comes out as an attorney for Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 17, tries to suppress the result...
Advocate
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
WSVN-TV
Mother finds TikTok video showing inappropriate behavior of Hallandale Beach High School teacher
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school honors teacher remains behind bars Tuesday following inappropriate behavior with a student, and 7News has learned new details about his arrest. The student first denied she had any contact with her teacher and deleted messages between them, but her mother discovered a...
After getting beaten, instead of filing a report, teen decides to teach his attackers a valuable lesson
If you were beaten up and knew who did it, would you file a police report? Well, this person took a different approach. Gavin Joseph, a teen, was severely assaulted by some other students in 2015 while they were at school. These kids had never even spoken to Gavin before, but they felt they needed to discipline him since they had heard from other students that he was strange and unsettling because he always acted alone and by himself. Gavin ended up suffering from a moderate concussion, along with injuries to his eye, nose, and throat.
Upworthy
'Kindhearted' teacher shielded her students and helped them escape before getting killed in shooting
Trigger Warning: This article contains instances of gun violence that some readers may find disturbing. In a tragic school shooting, a 19-year-old wielded an AR-15-style rifle and shot at students from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri. St. Louis-based Jean Kuczka, a mother of five children and grandmother of six, tragically lost her life on Monday when the shooter barged into her classroom and started shooting. A friend's granddaughter who was present in Jean's classroom during the shooting shared that Jean was protecting her students and assisting them in escaping through a window when she was killed.
Viral Video Shows LASD Deputies Beating a Man Till He Loses His Vision
In a brutal beating caught on tape early Sunday, two L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were seen rushing a man who was walking hand-in-hand with a woman before smashing his face into the concrete and holding a gun to the back of his head. Eyewitness and CCTV footage shows a deputy, identified by Knock LA only by his last name Rodriguez, and his partner jumped Blake Anderson outside an Inglewood shopping center. Anderson told Knock LA he was working as a hookah lounge security guard and had previously sustained an injury to his left eye, which doctors told him to keep...
Texas police department apologises as bizarre video captures officer taping bag of milk on man’s door
A police department in northwest Texas has apologised for taping a see-through bag of “milk” on the front door of a man, who it wrongfully believed was the rightful owner of the spilt white substance. JR, a local radio host for KRBL in Lubbock, Texas, shared a video from his Ring doorbell camera on Facebook last Wednesday when he said he was stunned to find a small amount of white liquid inside a see-through bag taped to his front door.More surprising was the fact that the doorbell footage showed an officer from the Lubbock Police Department taping the bag...
Business Insider
Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT
Ron DeSantis spent a year after college teaching at a private school in Georgia, per The New York Times. Former students said he had a "smug" air about him and was a "total jock" who partied with students. Some students recalled DeSantis fondly while others remembered "unthinkable" pranks he pulled...
Serving police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a girl under 13 and wiping his phone in bid to cover his tracks as judge warns him he faces years in jail
A serving police officer has been convicted of raping a girl aged under 13 before wiping his phone in a bid to cover his tracks - as a judge warned him he now faces years in prison. James Ford, who has served just under two years' service in Hertfordshire Constabulary,...
Viral Video Shows White Man Holding Black Man by His Neck Over a ‘Stolen’ Bike
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a viral video that shows a white man grabbing a Black man by the throat and accusing him and his friends of stealing a bike, a police spokesperson said Monday. Police told VICE News the incident took place at around 4:40 p.m. on Oct....
BET
Mother Charged In Death Of Son Found In Suitcase; Allegedly Said He Needed Exorcism
Indiana authorities identified the child discovered dead in a suitcase six months ago and announced the arrest of one suspect, as the search continued for a second suspect–his mother, who may have killed him in an exorcism. Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives arrested Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, in San...
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
A Florida school employee pressed charges against a 10-year-old student who she alleged groped
"We're talking about a 10-year-old being kicked out of school for what possibly could have been an accident," his grandmother, Lakesha Hollins, said.
Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes
In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
Black YouTuber visits ‘America’s most racist town’, trolls residents
A Black YouTuber visited what he called “America’s most racist town” in Boone County, Arkansas, to troll residents.Poudii, a creator known for prank videos, visited a supermarket in Harrison, dressed in a “Trump was right about everything” t-shirt to interview locals.Inside the store, a young man says he’s “not racist” before adding “mixed children don’t come out right.”The YouTuber also visits neighbouring town Zinc, where he claims the head of the KKK lives, where a man tells him that a white rock on the ground is better than him as it “serves a purpose.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle’s co-star responds to Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ claimsWallaby hops through Gateshead in second marsupial spotting in three yearsWhoopi Goldberg criticises Meghan Markle’s Deal or no Deal ‘bimbo’ comment
