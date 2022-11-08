ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky Student Arrested After She’s Allegedly Caught On Video Repeatedly Using Racial Slur, Assaulting Black Students

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. A University of Kentucky college student has been arrested after she was allegedly captured on video repeatedly calling a student employee a racial slur and physically assaulting her.
LEXINGTON, KY
Complex

Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Assaulting Black Dorm Desk Clerk, Calling Her N-Word

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been arrested after a video showed her physically and verbally attacking a Black student. Per WKYT, the 22-year-old student was booked on Sunday for charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree assault of a police officer. In a video that has circulated online, Rosing is seen assaulting fellow student and dormitory desk clerk Kylah Spring and repeatedly calling her the N-word and a “bitch.”
LEXINGTON, KY
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Ingram Atkinson

After getting beaten, instead of filing a report, teen decides to teach his attackers a valuable lesson

If you were beaten up and knew who did it, would you file a police report? Well, this person took a different approach. Gavin Joseph, a teen, was severely assaulted by some other students in 2015 while they were at school. These kids had never even spoken to Gavin before, but they felt they needed to discipline him since they had heard from other students that he was strange and unsettling because he always acted alone and by himself. Gavin ended up suffering from a moderate concussion, along with injuries to his eye, nose, and throat.
Upworthy

'Kindhearted' teacher shielded her students and helped them escape before getting killed in shooting

Trigger Warning: This article contains instances of gun violence that some readers may find disturbing. In a tragic school shooting, a 19-year-old wielded an AR-15-style rifle and shot at students from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri. St. Louis-based Jean Kuczka, a mother of five children and grandmother of six, tragically lost her life on Monday when the shooter barged into her classroom and started shooting. A friend's granddaughter who was present in Jean's classroom during the shooting shared that Jean was protecting her students and assisting them in escaping through a window when she was killed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheDailyBeast

Viral Video Shows LASD Deputies Beating a Man Till He Loses His Vision

In a brutal beating caught on tape early Sunday, two L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were seen rushing a man who was walking hand-in-hand with a woman before smashing his face into the concrete and holding a gun to the back of his head. Eyewitness and CCTV footage shows a deputy, identified by Knock LA only by his last name Rodriguez, and his partner jumped Blake Anderson outside an Inglewood shopping center. Anderson told Knock LA he was working as a hookah lounge security guard and had previously sustained an injury to his left eye, which doctors told him to keep...
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Independent

Texas police department apologises as bizarre video captures officer taping bag of milk on man’s door

A police department in northwest Texas has apologised for taping a see-through bag of “milk” on the front door of a man, who it wrongfully believed was the rightful owner of the spilt white substance. JR, a local radio host for KRBL in Lubbock, Texas, shared a video from his Ring doorbell camera on Facebook last Wednesday when he said he was stunned to find a small amount of white liquid inside a see-through bag taped to his front door.More surprising was the fact that the doorbell footage showed an officer from the Lubbock Police Department taping the bag...
LUBBOCK, TX
Business Insider

Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT

Ron DeSantis spent a year after college teaching at a private school in Georgia, per The New York Times. Former students said he had a "smug" air about him and was a "total jock" who partied with students. Some students recalled DeSantis fondly while others remembered "unthinkable" pranks he pulled...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes

In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Black YouTuber visits ‘America’s most racist town’, trolls residents

A Black YouTuber visited what he called “America’s most racist town” in Boone County, Arkansas, to troll residents.Poudii, a creator known for prank videos, visited a supermarket in Harrison, dressed in a “Trump was right about everything” t-shirt to interview locals.Inside the store, a young man says he’s “not racist” before adding “mixed children don’t come out right.”The YouTuber also visits neighbouring town Zinc, where he claims the head of the KKK lives, where a man tells him that a white rock on the ground is better than him as it “serves a purpose.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle’s co-star responds to Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ claimsWallaby hops through Gateshead in second marsupial spotting in three yearsWhoopi Goldberg criticises Meghan Markle’s Deal or no Deal ‘bimbo’ comment
BOONE COUNTY, AR

